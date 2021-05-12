NV5 Announces Strong First Quarter Results; Delivers Record Cash Flows and Issues Full-Year 2021 Guidance Exceeding Analyst Consensus

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVEE) ("NV5" or the "Company"), a leading provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended April 3, 2021.



“We are pleased with our first quarter performance, which generated $48 million in cash flows from operations and delivered increases in net income, adjusted EBITDA margins, and earnings per share. These positive results were accomplished despite weather-related project delays that significantly postponed projects in the quarter. The COVID-19 pandemic also limited revenue generation for some of our services. Demand for our utility, infrastructure, and public sector services continues to be strong, driving a 5% increase in our backlog for the quarter. We anticipate increased growth opportunities as the economy continues to open throughout the year. In addition, the strength of our balance sheet allows us to invest in acquisitions that support our platform and expand our high-margin offerings,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.

First Quarter 2021 Results

Resume full year 2021 guidance as follows: Increase gross revenues to $695 million to $720 million Increase GAAP EPS to $2.36 per share to $2.78 per share Increase Adjusted EPS to $4.05 per share to $4.45 per share

Gross revenues were $153.1 million compared to $165.5 million in the pre-pandemic first quarter of 2020.

Cash flows from operations for the first quarter of 2021 were $48.2 million, more than three times the cash flows from operations in the first quarter of 2020 of $13.6 million.

Completed a secondary offering for which the Company received $141.0 million in net proceeds.

Reduced debt by $135.2 million, bringing net leverage to 0.8x funded by strong cash flows from operations and secondary offering proceeds.

Net income grew by 31% in the first quarter of 2021 to $5.5 million compared to $4.2 million in the first quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes stock-based compensation and acquisition-related costs, grew in the first quarter of 2021 to $24.2 million compared to $24.1 million in the first quarter of 2020.

GAAP EPS in the first quarter of 2021 was $0.41 per share compared to $0.33 per share in the first quarter of 2020, a 24% increase.

Adjusted EPS in the first quarter of 2021 was $0.88 per share compared to $0.84 per share in the first quarter of 2020, a 5% increase. Diluted weighted average shares were 13,429,102 in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 12,593,788 in the first quarter of 2020.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures; Comparability of Certain Measures

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“EBITDA”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA reflects adjustments to EBITDA to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and acquisition-related costs. Management believes adjusted EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income, and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures, and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share (“Adjusted EPS”) is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share (“GAAP EPS”) to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions, net of tax benefits, and acquisition-related costs. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS may increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.

Our definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Net Income, and Diluted Earnings per Share.

Conference Call

NV5 will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2021 financial results at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on May 12, 2021. The accompanying presentation for the call is available by visiting http://ir.nv5.com.

Date: Wednesday, May 12, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Toll-free dial-in number: +1 833-900-1538 International dial-in number: +1 236-712-2278 Conference ID: 2088906 Webcast: http://ir.nv5.com

Please dial-in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start time to allow the operator to log your name and connect you to the conference.

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the “ Investors ” section of the NV5 website.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of compliance, technology, and engineering consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company primarily focuses on six business verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & program management, environmental health sciences, and geospatial services. NV5 operates out of more than 106 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and on the conference call. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

NV5 Global, Inc.

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com ﻿

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share data) April 3, 2021 January 2, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,925 $ 64,909 Billed receivables, net 108,921 142,705 Unbilled receivables, net 72,967 74,458 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,085 6,804 Total current assets 282,898 288,876 Property and equipment, net 29,143 27,011 Right-of-use lease assets, net 42,419 43,607 Intangible assets, net 179,711 174,931 Goodwill 359,101 343,796 Other assets 3,059 2,954 Total Assets $ 896,331 $ 881,175 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 34,014 $ 39,989 Accrued liabilities 53,797 45,325 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 17,721 24,962 Client deposits 480 380 Current portion of contingent consideration 3,423 1,334 Current portion of notes payable and other obligations 26,896 24,196 Total current liabilities 136,331 136,186 Contingent consideration, less current portion 697 1,066 Other long-term liabilities 37,841 38,737 Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion 145,443 283,326 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 28,830 27,791 Total liabilities 349,142 487,106 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 14,933,927 and 13,270,131 shares issued and outstanding as of April 3, 2021 and January 2, 2021, respectively 149 133 Additional paid-in capital 415,895 268,271 Retained earnings 131,145 125,665 Total stockholders’ equity 547,189 394,069 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 896,331 $ 881,175





NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share data) Three Months Ended April 3, 2021 March 28, 2020 Gross revenues $ 153,095 $ 165,480 Direct costs: Salaries and wages 41,459 45,034 Sub-consultant services 23,246 27,427 Other direct costs 9,798 8,487 Total direct costs 74,503 80,948 Gross profit 78,592 84,532 Operating expenses: Salaries and wages, payroll taxes and benefits 42,951 45,556 General and administrative 11,549 13,157 Facilities and facilities related 5,097 5,397 Depreciation and amortization 9,440 11,040 Total operating expenses 69,037 75,150 Income from operations 9,555 9,382 Interest expense (2,318 ) (3,788 ) Income before income tax expense 7,237 5,594 Income tax expense (1,757 ) (1,406 ) Net income and comprehensive income $ 5,480 $ 4,188 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.43 $ 0.34 Diluted $ 0.41 $ 0.33 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 12,876,822 12,233,477 Diluted 13,429,102 12,593,788





NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands) Three Months Ended April 3, 2021 March 28, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 5,480 $ 4,188 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 10,542 11,040 Non-cash lease expense 2,161 1,704 Provision for doubtful accounts (536 ) 215 Stock-based compensation 3,696 3,379 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 209 — Gain on disposals of property and equipment (530 ) (339 ) Deferred income taxes (2,282 ) (1,614 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 227 220 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Billed receivables 36,037 6,053 Unbilled receivables 2,032 (7,764 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,114 ) 1,962 Accounts payable (6,332 ) 44 Accrued liabilities 2,629 (8,061 ) Income taxes payable 3,085 1,365 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts (7,241 ) 1,204 Deposits 92 7 Net cash provided by operating activities 48,155 13,603 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions) (15,007 ) — Proceeds from sale of assets 460 425 Purchase of property and equipment (1,470 ) (4,525 ) Net cash used in investing activities (16,017 ) (4,100 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from common stock offering 150,000 — Payments on notes payable (1,669 ) (2,116 ) Payments of contingent consideration (150 ) (650 ) Payments of borrowings from Senior Credit Facility (143,207 ) — Payments of common stock offering costs (9,044 ) — Purchases of common stock tendered by employees to satisfy the required withholding taxes related to stock-based compensation (52 ) — Payments of debt issuance costs — (236 ) Net cash used in financing activities (4,122 ) (3,002 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 28,016 6,501 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 64,909 31,825 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 92,925 $ 38,326



