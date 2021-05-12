FOMO CORP. BOOSTS PURGE VIRUS TEAM TO DRIVE GROWTH

Chicago IL, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (https://www.fomoworldwide.com/ - US OTC: FOMC) today announces two senior appointments for Purge Virus, LLC (https://purgevirus.com/) to bolster its marketing and communications capabilities and to aggressively pursue the burgeoning clean-tech market.



Charlie Szoradi , Founder of Purge Virus, LLC, Appointed Its Chief Technology Officer

Effective today, Charlie Szoradi will assume the position of Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for Purge Virus, LLC. Szoradi is an architect and building intelligence executive with more than 28 years of experience in sustainability and cost-savings for retrofits and new construction. He is a LEED AP (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design – Accredited Professional), a Certified Building Performance Institute (BPI) Energy Auditor, a member of the Energy and Sustainability Committee for the Society of American Military Engineers, and the Leadership Council Chairman of the American LED Alliance. In 2009, he was elected to the Board of the Sustainable Business Network and selected as a member of the Green Economy Task Force. He earned his Bachelor of Science in architecture from the University of Virginia and his Masters from the University of Pennsylvania.



As Purge Virus’ CTO, Szoradi will identify key partnerships and potential acquisitions and communicate the value proposition of Purge Virus and its closely-aligned assets, Independence LED (ILED) and Energy Intelligence Center (EIC), also owned by FOMO CORP. Szoradi will focus on using Clean Technology to save clients money by making buildings smarter, healthier, and more energy efficient for partners, customers, and the public.



Szoradi commented: “I was excited to create Purge Virus, LLC (https://purgevirus.com) during the COVID-19 pandemic to help residential and commercial clients achieve a clean indoor environment. I am now pleased to accept the position of CTO of Purge Virus to help expand our marketing and communication efforts as we seek to enhance our ‘clean-tech’ portfolio.”

John Conklin Appointed Chief Executive Operating Officer of Purge Virus, LLC

Also, effective today, John Conklin will assume the position of Chief Executive Operating Officer (CEOO) of Purge Virus, LLC and Managing Director of the assets of ILED (https://independenceled.com) and EIC (https://energyintelligencecenter.com). He will also serve as a member of the FOMO CORP. Advisory Board. John is currently Managing Partner of New Venture Development, LLC, a strategy consulting firm. Under his leadership, New Venture Development has focused on new business, new venture, and product development that assists entrepreneurs, start-ups, and small to mid-sized companies identify and take advantage of business, product, and market opportunities to create rewarding businesses and disruptive products. Business development activities extend across different departments, including project management, product management, and vendor management. Networking, negotiations, partnerships, and cost-savings efforts are also involved. All of these different departments and activities are driven by and aligned with the business development goals.

John graduated summa cum laude from the Rochester Institute of Technology with a Bachelor of Science degree and is a candidate for a Master of Science degree specializing in facility management, product development, and sustainability. He was inducted into an International Honor Society and the National Society of Leadership and Success.

As CEOO of Purge Virus, LLC, Conklin will deploy his leadership skills to advance the business development goals of the above three entities and leverage their synergies to further develop the Company, expand opportunities, enter into additional technology and product collaborations and partnerships, establish contracts and administrative functions of the Company, and drive sales.

“I look forward to working with the executive and advisors of the parent company, FOMO CORP., and everyone at Purge Virus, Independence LED, and the Energy Intelligence Center. Now is the time to extend the outreach of these companies’ products, services, and capabilities. In the upcoming months, my focus will be on expanding the business and partnerships, strengthening relationships, and increasing sales,” stated John Conklin, Purge Virus, CEOO. “I’m excited to be working with Charlie Szoradi in areas of sustainability and cost-savings for retrofits and new construction, and Tom Cleary as the National Sales Director and his team in commercial real estate and investment sales. As a member of the FOMO CORP. Advisory Board, I’ll be focused on assisting the Company leaders in reaching partnership, financial, and strategic goals.”

FOMO CEO Commentary

Vik Grover, FOMO CEO, stated: “I am delighted to announce these two critical appointments and am confident Charlie and John will succeed in helping Purge Virus, ILED, and EIC attract new customers and drive sales, which in turn will provide value to our shareholders. COVID-19 and other pathogens are not going away and may require a lifetime of boosters and variant shots. Smart buildings with efficient LED lighting with UV disinfection and energy management are the future and in the sweet spot of the Biden Administration’s plans. I predict a change in the construction code in the United States that will at some point mandate disinfection technology deployment in major buildings/venues and government locations nationwide and state-by-state. Our owned and targeted ecosystem companies are seeing weekly increases in their sales funnels which positions FOMO’s clean tech strategy for success.”

About FOMO CORP.

FOMO CORP. (www.fomoworldwide.com) is a publicly traded company focused on business incubation and acceleration. The Company invests in and advises emerging companies aligned with a growth mandate. FOMO is developing direct investment and affiliations - majority- and minority-owned as well as in joint venture formats - that afford targets access to the public markets for expansion capital as well as spin-out options to become their own stand-alone public companies.

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that FOMO CORP. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to FOMO CORP.’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. FOMO’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form shape or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price.

