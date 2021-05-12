Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. to Participate at the BMO Capital Markets Virtual 16th Annual Farm to Market Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) today announced that the Company will participate in a virtual fireside chat discussion at the BMO Capital Markets 16th Annual Farm to Market Conference. Chuy’s discussion will start at 3:20 pm ET on Thursday, May 20, 2021.



The discussion will be webcast live and archived on the Chuy’s website. To access the webcast, please visit www.chuys.com under the “Investors” tab, or directly through the ICR Conference website at www.icrconference.com.

About Chuy’s

Founded in Austin, Texas in 1982, Chuy’s owns and operates full-service restaurants across 17 states serving a distinct menu of authentic, made from scratch Tex-Mex inspired dishes. Chuy’s highly flavorful and freshly prepared fare is served in a fun, eclectic and irreverent atmosphere, while each location offers a unique, “unchained” look and feel, as expressed by the concept’s motto “If you’ve seen one Chuy’s, you’ve seen one Chuy’s!”. For further information about Chuy’s, including the nearest location, visit the Chuy’s website at www.chuys.com.

