Amdocs Partners with Tomorrow Street, Vodafone and Technoport’s Joint Innovation Center in Luxembourg

ST. LOUIS, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced a strategic partnership with Tomorrow Street, a joint venture between Vodafone and Technoport, Luxembourg’s technology incubator. Under the partnership, Amdocs will play a pivotal role in assisting Tomorrow Street’s portfolio companies to achieve their customers’ digital transformation goals, leveraging Amdocs’ extensive industry experience and large ecosystem of innovation partners. Furthermore, the two companies will work together to identify new innovative technology solutions contributing to Vodafone’s development.



“The Tomorrow Street innovation center hosts and supports the next generation of strategic suppliers to Vodafone and is a technology hub that attracts entrepreneurs and talent to the fast-growing tech sector in Luxembourg,” said Kenneth Graham, CEO, Tomorrow Street. “Amdocs is a valued technology and innovation partner to Vodafone, and we look forward to working together to deliver growth for our startup partners and our future joint business.”

“We are excited to join Tomorrow Street and be part of the thriving Luxembourg technology hub alongside Vodafone,” said Dror Kalush, president, Amdocs International Group. “We welcome the opportunity to share our industry expertise and long experience of working with innovative startups and, like Vodafone, we highly value the prize of innovation. We look forward to working with the companies already in the accelerator, helping them scale up their technology and, where applicable, introducing it into our core solutions for the benefit of customers worldwide.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

