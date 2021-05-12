Evolus Reports First Quarter 2021 Results and Provides Business Update

Q1 2021 Net Revenues of $12.2 million, Despite Half-Quarter ITC Impact



Full Resolution of International Trade Commission (ITC) Case

Restructured Balance Sheet with March 31, 2021 Pro Forma Cash Position of $140 million1

On Track for a $100 million Annual Net Revenue Run Rate in Q2 2021

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evolus, Inc. (Nasdaq: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the first quarter 2021.

“The first quarter was defined by three major events starting with the resolution of the ITC case, recapitalization of our balance sheet with pro forma cash of $140 million as of March 31, 20211 and the strong bounce back of our U.S. Jeuveau® business since settlement in mid-February 2021. The combination of these events is building momentum across our business. We believe Jeuveau® is on track to achieve an annualized net revenue run rate of $100 million in the second quarter of 2021,” said David Moatazedi, President and Chief Executive Officer.

First Quarter 2021 and Recent Corporate Developments

Strong first quarter 2021 commercial performance evidenced by: Jeuveau ® net revenues of $12.2 million, up 16% from the first quarter of 2020, with the majority of revenues recorded in the second half of the quarter. Increased Jeuveau ® purchasing account base to over 5,800 accounts with re-order rates achieving an all-time high of 73% 2 in the first quarter of 2021. Robust adoption of the company’s customer loyalty program with approximately 160,000 consumers enrolled within the first year of the program 3 . Continued leverage of proprietary digital platform with the majority of orders in the first quarter of 2021 originating from the Evolus Practice App.

Reached settlement agreements with Allergan, Medytox and Daewoong to fully resolve all outstanding litigation among the companies regarding the sale of Jeuveau ® , including the ITC case.

, including the ITC case. Restructured the company balance sheet through the elimination of $127.4 million in debt and future milestone payments.

Recapitalized the business by raising $92.1 million in net proceeds after discounts, commissions and estimated expenses from a public offering of common stock.

Publication of our two, phase II repeat, long-term, open-label studies in the peer reviewed Aesthetic Surgery Journal.



First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

$12.2 million in total net revenues for the first quarter of 2021, an increase of $1.7 million or 16.2% from $10.5 million in the first quarter of 2020. First quarter 2021 net revenue was impacted by reduced sales during the ITC bond period which lasted approximately half of the quarter.

GAAP gross margin and adjusted gross margin were 262.3% and 59.9%, respectively, for the first quarter of 2021.

GAAP operating expenses were $4.2 million for the first quarter 2021, reflecting the contribution of a $25.5 million settlement payment from Daewoong and lower selling, general and administrative expenses.

Non-GAAP operating expenses were $24.8 million for the first quarter 2021, a decrease of $8.6 million or 25.7% from $33.4 million for the first quarter 2020 as the company conserved cash prior to settlement of the ITC case and related litigation.

GAAP income from operations was $8.0 million for the first quarter 2021, including $25.5 million related to the settlement payment from Daewoong.

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2021 were $22.2 million.

Pro forma cash position at March 31, 2021 was $140 million 1 .

. The company had approximately 54.1 million shares of common stock outstanding as of May 7, 2021.

Financial Outlook

The Allergan/Medytox Settlement Agreements announced in February 2021 and the settlement agreement with Daewoong announced in March 2021 are expected to temporarily reduce the company’s gross margin profile through September 2022. Following September 2022, the company expects its U.S. gross margin percentage will return to the levels seen in fiscal year 2020.

The company anticipates 2021 full year adjusted gross margin percentage will be between 50% and 55%, calculated as total net revenues less product cost of sales, as a percentage of net revenues. The non-GAAP gross margin percentage outlook excludes the $25.5 million settlement payment received in April 2021 from Daewoong.

The company expects its March 31, 2021 pro forma cash position of $140 million1 will fund its operations for at least the next 12 months.



Conference Call Information

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss Evolus’ financial results today at 4:30 p.m. ET. The dial-in numbers are +1 (866) 916-2317 for domestic callers and +1 (703) 925-2662 for international callers, and the conference ID is 7749489.

A replay of the call will be available following its completion through May 19, 2021. To access the replay, dial +1 (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and +1 (404) 537-3406 for international callers and use the replay conference ID 7749489.

A live audio webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Evolus, Inc. website, investors.evolus.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Evolus' website for 30 days following the completion of the call.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus is a performance beauty company with a customer-centric approach focused on delivering breakthrough products. In 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics and manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility using Hi-Pure™ technology. Jeuveau® is powered by Evolus’ unique technology platform and is designed to transform the aesthetic market by eliminating the friction points existing for customers today. Visit us at: www.evolus.com.

1 Represents March 31, 2021 cash and cash equivalents of $22.2 million, plus $25.5 million of cash received from Daewoong in April 2021 and $92.1 million in net proceeds after discounts, commissions and estimated expenses received from a public offering of Evolus common stock in April 2021.

2 Represents cumulative statistics from the launch of Jeuveau® in May 2019.

3 Represents cumulative statistics from the launch of Evolus Rewards in May 2020 through May 10, 2021.

Evolus, Inc.

Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(Unaudited, in thousands, except income (loss) per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue: Product revenue, net $ 12,241 $ 10,496 Operating expenses: Product cost of sales (excludes amortization of intangible assets) 4,908 4,219 Settlement payment from Daewoong (25,500 ) — Selling, general and administrative 20,677 31,300 Research and development 841 507 Revaluation of contingent royalty obligation payable to Evolus Founders 1,268 (9,884 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,033 1,749 Total operating expenses 4,227 27,891 Income (loss) from operations 8,014 (17,395 ) Other income (expense): Interest income — 374 Interest expense (645 ) (2,458 ) Loss from extinguishment of debts, net (968 ) — Income (loss) before income taxes: 6,401 (19,479 ) Income tax expense — 256 Net income (loss) $ 6,401 $ (19,735 ) Other comprehensive gain (loss): Unrealized gain on available-for-sale securities, net of tax — 219 Comprehensive income (loss) $ 6,401 $ (19,516 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ 0.17 $ (0.59 ) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.16 $ (0.59 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute basic net income (loss) per share 37,101 33,720 Weighted-average shares outstanding used to compute diluted net income (loss) per share 41,105 33,720









Evolus, Inc.

Summary of Balance Sheet Data

(Unaudited, in thousands)

March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Balance Sheet Data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,171 $ 102,562 Short-term investments — 5,000 Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments $ 22,171 $ 107,562 Working capital $ (9,931 ) $ (52,636 ) Total assets $ 157,198 $ 209,068 Total current liabilities $ 87,648 $ 180,248 Total liabilities $ 133,909 $ 282,026 Accumulated deficit $ (369,671 ) $ (376,072 ) Total stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 23,289 $ (72,958 )









Evolus, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Gross Margin to Adjusted Gross Margin

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue, net $ 12,241 $ 10,496 Cost of sales: Product cost of sales (excludes amortization of intangible assets) 4,908 4,219 Settlement payment from Daewoong (25,500 ) — Amortization of distribution right intangible asset 723 739 Total cost of sales $ (19,869 ) $ 4,958 GAAP gross margin 262.3 % 52.8 % Adjusted gross margin 59.9 % 59.8 %









Evolus, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses and GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations to

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses and Non-GAAP (Loss) from Operations

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 GAAP operating expense $ 4,227 $ 27,891 GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 8,014 $ (17,395 ) Adjustments: Settlement payment from Daewoong (25,500 ) — Revaluation of contingent royalty obligation payable to Evolus Founders 1,268 (9,884 ) Stock-based compensation: Included in selling, general and administrative 1,576 2,540 Included in research and development 14 88 Depreciation and amortization 2,033 1,749 Non-GAAP operating expense $ 24,836 $ 33,398 Non-GAAP (loss) from operations $ (12,595 ) $ (22,902 )



