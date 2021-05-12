Alto Ingredients Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

First Quarter Net Income of $4.4 million, or $0.06 per share



First Quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $13.6 million

Further optimized fuel-grade ethanol production footprint with announced sale of Madera, CA production facility

SACRAMENTO, Calif., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO), a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients, reported its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“We had a solid first quarter to start 2021,” said Mike Kandris, CEO of Alto Ingredients. “Sales of our specialty alcohols came from contracted volumes, spot sales and exports. We generated our fourth consecutive quarter of gross profit, and had net income of $4.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $13.6 million in the first quarter. We remain on track with $18 million in capital improvement projects in 2021 that are expected to expand revenue and increase efficiencies and plant reliability at our Pekin campus. We also took another step to further optimize our fuel-grade ethanol production footprint by contracting to sell our Madera, California production facility.

“Over the past 12 months, we improved operations, reduced controllable expenses and our overall cost of capital, and improved our production footprint. Today, we are reinvesting in quality, proven and high-value projects, building an even better balance sheet and pursuing the last steps in optimizing our West Coast fuel-grade ethanol production. We have a strong foundation to pursue opportunities to enhance and expand our long-term growth.”

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Compared to 2020

Net sales were $218.7 million, compared to $311.4 million.

Cost of goods sold was $204.9 million, compared to $324.3 million.

Gross profit was $13.8 million, compared to a gross loss of $12.9 million.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $7.0 million, compared to $10.2 million.

Operating income was $5.6 million, compared to an operating loss of $23.1 million.

Net income available to common stockholders was $4.4 million, or $0.06 per share, compared to a net loss of $25.4 million, or $0.47 per share.

Adjusted EBITDA was positive $13.6 million, compared to negative $12.4 million.

Cash and cash equivalents were $44.1 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $47.7 million at December 31, 2020. Subsequent to quarter-end, on April 28, 2021, the company announced it signed a definitive agreement with Seaboard Energy California, LLC to sell the company’s fuel-grade ethanol production facility in Madera, California for total consideration of $28.3 million, comprised of $19.5 million in cash and $8.8 million in assumption of liabilities.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Management believes that certain financial measures not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") are useful measures of operations. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as unaudited net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. before interest expense, provision (benefit) for income taxes, asset impairments, loss on extinguishment of debt, purchase accounting adjustments, fair value adjustments, and depreciation and amortization expense. A table is provided at the end of this release that provides a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most directly comparable GAAP measure, net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. Management provides this non-GAAP measure so that investors will have the same financial information that management uses, which may assist investors in properly assessing the company's performance on a period-over-period basis. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. or any other measure of performance under GAAP, or to cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as an indicator of cash flows or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider this measure in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

About Alto Ingredients, Inc.

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO), formerly known as Pacific Ethanol, Inc., is a leading producer of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. The company is focused on products for four key markets: Health, Home & Beauty; Food & Beverage; Essential Ingredients; and Renewable Fuels. The company’s customers include major food and beverage companies and consumer products companies. For more information please visit www.altoingredients.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements and information contained in this communication that refer to or include Alto Ingredients’ estimated or anticipated future results or other non-historical expressions of fact are forward-looking statements that reflect Alto Ingredients’ current perspective of existing trends and information as of the date of the communication. Forward looking statements generally will be accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “plan,” “could,” “should,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “outlook,” “guidance,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” or other similar words, phrases or expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Alto Ingredients’ capital improvement projects and their effects; the anticipated sale of Alto Ingredients’ fuel-grade ethanol production facility in Madera, California; and Alto Ingredients’ other plans, objectives, expectations and intentions. It is important to note that Alto Ingredients’ plans, objectives, expectations and intentions are not predictions of actual performance. Actual results may differ materially from Alto Ingredients’ current expectations depending upon a number of factors affecting Alto Ingredients’ business. These factors include, among others, Alto Ingredients’ ability to timely and effectively complete its capital improvement projects, and to operate them as expected; Alto Ingredients’ ability to close the sale of its fuel-grade ethanol production facility in Madera, California, which is subject to customary and other closing conditions; adverse economic and market conditions, including for specialty alcohols and essential ingredients; export conditions and international demand for the company’s products; fluctuations in the price of and demand for oil and gasoline; raw material costs, including production input costs, such as corn and natural gas; and the effects – both positive and negative – of the coronavirus pandemic and its resurgence or abatement. These factors also include, among others, the inherent uncertainty associated with financial and other projections; the anticipated size of the markets and continued demand for Alto Ingredients’ products; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the specialty alcohol production and marketing industries; changes in generally accepted accounting principles; successful compliance with governmental regulations applicable to Alto Ingredients’ distilleries, products and/or businesses; changes in laws, regulations and governmental policies; the loss of key senior management or staff; and other events, factors and risks previously and from time to time disclosed in Alto Ingredients’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including, specifically, those factors set forth in the “Risk Factors” section contained in Alto Ingredients’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 26, 2021.

ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 Net sales $ 218,734 $ 311,404 Cost of goods sold 204,897 324,294 Gross profit (loss) 13,837 (12,890 ) Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,014 10,212 Asset impairment 1,200 — Income (loss) from operations 5,623 (23,102 ) Fair value adjustments — 673 Interest expense, net (1,885 ) (5,307 ) Other income, net 940 580 Income (loss) before benefit for income taxes 4,678 (27,156 ) Benefit for income taxes — — Consolidated net income (loss) 4,678 (27,156 ) Net loss attributed to noncontrolling interests — 2,056 Net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. $ 4,678 $ (25,100 ) Preferred stock dividends $ (312 ) $ (315 ) Net income (loss) available to common stockholders $ 4,366 $ (25,415 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.06 $ (0.47 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 70,351 53,828 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 72,464 53,828





ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

ASSETS March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,146 $ 47,667 Accounts receivable, net 56,458 43,491 Inventories 55,216 37,925 Prepaid inventory 1,021 891 Derivative instruments 22,355 17,149 Assets held-for-sale 57,053 58,295 Other current assets 5,339 8,628 Total current assets 241,588 214,046 Property and equipment, net 226,183 229,486 Other Assets: Right of use operating lease assets, net 11,704 11,046 Notes receivable 13,556 14,337 Intangible asset 2,678 2,678 Other assets 5,407 5,225 Total other assets 33,345 33,286 Total Assets $ 501,116 $ 476,818





ALTO INGREDIENTS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(unaudited, in thousands, except par value)

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY March 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 Current Liabilities: Accounts payable – trade $ 23,171 $ 13,047 Accrued liabilities 13,623 11,101 Current portion – operating leases 2,581 2,180 Current portion – long-term debt 37,581 25,533 Derivative instruments 4,741 — Liabilities held-for-sale 19,231 19,542 Other current liabilities 11,822 15,524 Total current liabilities 112,750 86,927 Long-term debt, net of current portion 64,396 71,807 Operating leases, net of current portion 8,956 8,715 Other liabilities 13,332 13,134 Total Liabilities 199,434 180,583 Stockholders’ Equity: Alto Ingredients, Inc. Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000 shares authorized; Series A: no shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 Series B: 927 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 1 1 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 73,161 and 72,487 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 73 72 Non-voting common stock, $0.001 par value; 3,553 shares authorized; 1 share issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Additional paid-in capital 1,037,718 1,036,638 Accumulated other comprehensive expense (3,878 ) (3,878 ) Accumulated deficit (732,232 ) (736,598 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 301,682 296,235 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 501,116 $ 476,818

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Loss)

Three Months Ended

March 31, (in thousands) (unaudited) 2021 2020 Net income (loss) attributed to Alto Ingredients, Inc. $ 4,678 $ (25,100 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 1,885 5,307 Asset impairment 1,200 — Fair value adjustments — (673 ) Depreciation and amortization expense* 5,860 8,116 Total adjustments 8,945 12,750 Adjusted EBITDA $ 13,623 $ (12,350 )

________________

* Adjusted for noncontrolling interests.





Commodity Price Performance

Three Months Ended

March 31, (unaudited) 2021 2020 Fuel-grade ethanol production gallons sold (in millions) 39.0 100.2 Specialty alcohol production gallons sold (in millions) 19.0 22.3 Third party fuel-grade ethanol gallons sold (in millions) 54.0 62.4 Total gallons sold (in millions) 112.0 184.9 Total gallons produced (in millions) 58.0 116.2 Production capacity utilization 52 % 77 % Average sales price per gallon $ 1.94 $ 1.51 Average CBOT ethanol price per gallon $ 1.60 $ 1.24 Corn cost per bushel – CBOT equivalent $ 4.98 $ 3.79 Average basis $ 0.29 $ 0.44 Delivered corn cost $ 5.27 $ 4.23 Total essential ingredients tons sold (in thousands) 276.9 671.9 Co-product return % (1) 40.0 % 37.0 %

________________

(1) Essential ingredients revenue as a percentage of delivered cost of corn.