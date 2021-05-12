Baylor Scott & White Health and One Medical Announce Collaboration Focused on Seamless Coordinated Care

DALLAS and SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a shared commitment to transforming healthcare, Baylor Scott & White Health , the largest not-for-profit health system in the state of Texas, and One Medical , a leading national technology-powered primary care organization, will collaborate to deliver seamless coordinated care in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.



The affiliation will provide Dallas-Fort Worth area residents with coordinated care across One Medical’s modernized membership-based primary care model and Baylor Scott & White’s premier network of providers, ambulatory facilities and hospitals. One Medical’s model provides on-demand 24/7 access to telehealth services, paired with convenient in-person care. In addition to direct-to-consumer memberships, more than 8,000 employers have sponsored memberships on behalf of their employees and dependents. Together, the two organizations will advance clinical integration to deliver exceptional care and value to consumers and employers.

“Our collaboration with One Medical allows us to build upon the significant value that our integrated network offers to consumers and employers,” said Laura Irvine, Chief Network Strategy Officer, Baylor Scott & White Health. “Our affiliation will provide Dallas-Fort Worth area residents access to One Medical’s membership-based primary care model, along with seamless access to Baylor Scott & White’s network. Together, we will advance consumer-driven, coordinated care.”

The Dallas-Fort Worth region is One Medical’s 19th planned market entry and third Texas market entry, following its recent arrival in Austin and planned entry in Houston. Other previously announced anticipated market entries include Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, Columbus, Ohio, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Miami, Florida.

“We are delighted to partner with Baylor Scott & White Health to offer an unrivaled patient care experience and seamless coordinated care across primary and specialty settings to help deliver the highest levels of health, care, and value,” said Amir Dan Rubin, Chair & CEO at One Medical. “Collaborating with Baylor Scott & White further advances One Medical’s mission of transforming health care, bringing our human-centered and technology-powered model to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.”

About One Medical

One Medical is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Our vision is to delight millions of members with better health and better care while reducing costs. Our mission is to transform health care for all through our human-centered, technology-powered model.

Headquartered in San Francisco, 1Life Healthcare, Inc. is the administrative and managerial services company for the affiliated One Medical physician-owned professional corporations that deliver medical services in-office and virtually. 1Life and the One Medical entities do business under the “One Medical” brand.

About Baylor Scott & White Health

As the largest not-for-profit health system in the state of Texas, Baylor Scott & White Health promotes the health and well-being of every individual, family and community it serves. An integrated care delivery network, the system includes the Scott and White Health Plan, Baylor Scott & White Research Institute and Baylor Scott & White Quality Alliance. Through 51 hospitals and more than 1,100 access points including flagship academic medical centers in Dallas and Temple, the system offers the full continuum of care, from primary to award-winning specialty care, throughout Texas, and via virtual touchpoints. If its service area were a state, it would be the eighth largest, providing care to a population larger than that of the state of Georgia. Founded as a Christian ministry of healing, Baylor Scott & White is proud to honor its century-long legacy through its commitment to improving accessibility, affordability and the customer experience for all. For more information, visit BSWHealth.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about One Medical and its industry that involve substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on One Medical’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to One Medical. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding future results of operations, financial condition, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause One Medical’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent One Medical’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this release. These statements, and related risks, uncertainties, factors and assumptions, include, but are not limited to: timing of office openings and commencement of operations in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas region; One Medical’s relationships and collaborations with its health network partners and enterprise clients; One Medical’s ability to deliver seamless coordinated care across primary and specialty care settings; One Medical’s ability to achieve an exceptional care experience with reduced administrative burdens and costs with its partners; and One Medical’s ability to digitally and clinically integrate with its partners. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, One Medical assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Further information on factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by One Medical’s forward-looking statements will be included in the reports One Medical will file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. These filings, when available, are available on the investor relations section of One Medical’s website at investor.onemedical.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

Media Contacts:

One Medical

Kristina Skinner, Senior Director, External Communications

press@onemedical.com

650-743-5187