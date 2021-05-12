Gaia to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

BOULDER, Colo., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) (“Gaia” and/or the “Company”), a conscious media and community company, is scheduled to participate in the following virtual investor conferences:



On Monday, May 17 th , the Company will be attending the 16 th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference.





, the Company will be attending the 16 Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference. On Thursday, May 20 th , the Company will be presenting at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference at 11:30 a.m. ET. The presentation will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.gaia.com.





, the Company will be presenting at the Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference at 11:30 a.m. ET. The presentation will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company’s website at www.gaia.com. On Wednesday, June 16th, and Thursday, June 17th, the Company will be attending the East Coast IDEAS Virtual Conference.



To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting at these conferences, please contact your conference representative or Gaia’s investor relations team at GAIA@gatewayir.com.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga—to its members in 185 countries. Gaia’s library includes approximately 8,000 titles, over 80% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com.

Company Contact:

Paul Tarell

Chief Financial Officer

Gaia, Inc.

Investors@gaia.com

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach

(949) 574-3860

GAIA@gatewayir.com