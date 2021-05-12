Airtel & Amdocs Mark the Continued Success of their Highly Collaborative Engagement

ST. LOUIS, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, and Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”), India’s premier communications solutions provider, are marking the success of their multi-year strategic engagement to deliver best-in-class services to customers. The telecom giant has chosen Amdocs, out of dozens of partners, to receive its ‘Agile Leader of the Year’ award for consistently demonstrating high operational efficiency and enabling seamless digital experiences, while accelerating growth and optimizing costs.



Amdocs managed services (SmartOps) successfully operate its AI-driven, hyper-automation platform at Airtel, which proactively identifies and automatically resolves any operational problems, resulting in a smoother ordering and billing experience for both internal and external users. Amdocs’ zero-touch, self-healing operations enabled Airtel to dramatically improve their digital operations and end-user digital experience, including their call center performance.

Pradipt Kapoor, CIO, at Bharti Airtel, said: “We, at Airtel, are obsessed with providing our customers with exceptional services. By leveraging cutting edge AI-based solutions, Amdocs has contributed to significant improvement in the experience of our customers, resulting in a substantial reduction in call-center volumes. We are delighted to continue our partnership with Amdocs.”

“We are very proud to have received the ‘Agile Leader of the Year’ award from Airtel in recognition of the achievements and success of our collaboration. We have been working with Airtel in India for many years now and are committed to supporting their journey of providing best-in-class digital experience to their customers using advanced technologies,” said Ronen Levkovich, president, Amdocs Global Services.

The success of this strategic engagement is also demonstrated by Amdocs’ seamless migration of Airtel wireless postpaid customers to Amdocs’ modern digital-business system, which enables Airtel to quickly create and launch exciting new digital services to their customers. In addition, Airtel fixed line and enterprise subscribers will also soon be migrated to Amdocs’ system for more rapid delivery of new digital customer experiences.

Supporting Resources

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impact on the global economy, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses including Openet, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021.

Media Contact:

Deepshikha Kumar

Amdocs Public Relations

Tel: +91-9718024780

E-mail: deepshik@amdocs.com