View, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

MILPITAS, Calif., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- View, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW), the leader in smart windows, announced financial results for the first quarter 2021.



First Quarter 2021 Highlights:

GAAP revenue of $11.8 million, a 29% increase from Q1 2020 and a 52% increase from Q4 2020.

GAAP cost of revenue of $29.9 million, a 16% improvement from Q1 2020 and a 5% improvement from Q4 2020 due to production efficiencies.

GAAP operating expenses of $37.1 million, a 16% improvement from Q1 2020 driven by cost controls, and a 10% increase over Q4 2020 related to growth initiatives and IPO preparations.

GAAP loss from operations of ($55.1) million, a 22% improvement compared to Q1 2020 and 4% improvement from Q4 2020.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of ($37.8) million, a 31% improvement compared to Q1 2020 reflecting higher revenues, improved factory costs and streamlined operating expenses. Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA improvement of 11% over Q4 2020.

Completed initial public offering raising gross proceeds of $815.2 million; now trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker “VIEW.”

Retired existing debt facility and accrued interest of $276.8 million and ended the quarter with $506.5 million of cash on balance sheet.



“In the first quarter of 2021, we saw continued increase in market adoption of our products. We are also experiencing an increase in activity as our customers start preparing to return to a more normal course of business later this year,” said Dr. Rao Mulpuri, Chairman and CEO of View.

“We are proud of our accomplishments to date, and we are excited to start our journey as a public company. We continue to invest in technology to transform the real estate industry in order to improve the user experience, drive the world’s sustainability goals, improve human health, and create tech enabled spaces. We are especially excited about the strong customer reception to our new products released in Q1 2021.”

Recent Business Highlights and Key Customer Wins

On April 30, 2021, View announced (link) Walmart reached an agreement with View for the expected purchase of $26 million of smart glass for use in their Home Office campus in Bentonville, AR. Home Office is Walmart’s new corporate office campus with 12 office buildings across 350 acres.

On March 16, 2021, View announced (link) its smart windows were selected to be installed in the expansion of Terminal 5 at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD). The expansion is part of O’Hare 21, an $8.5 billion project to modernize the airport with Terminal 5 serving as the new home for Delta Air Lines in Chicago.

On March 1, 2021, View announced (link) the completion of 730 Third Avenue, a 665,000-square-foot, 27-story, office tower recently transformed through a $120 million renovation by Nuveen Real Estate, and its development advisor, Taconic Partners. TIAA, the parent company of Nuveen, owns 730 Third Ave and both firms will continue to be headquartered at the location.

On February 25, 2021, View announced (link) its smart windows were selected to be installed at 3.0 University Place, the 250,000-square-foot commercial lab and office building in the heart of Philadelphia’s innovation corridor.

On February 18, 2021, View announced (link) that View Smart Windows are being installed at St. John’s Terminal, the 12-story, 1.3-million-square-foot, cutting-edge commercial office under development by Oxford Properties Group. This landmark Manhattan building will be the center of Google’s Hudson Square campus.

On February 2, 2021, View announced (link) that its smart windows were selected to be installed into multiple buildings across Lake Nona, the 17-square-mile visionary community developed by Tavistock Development Company. View Smart Windows have already been installed in five buildings in Lake Nona across office, retail, and hospitality projects, and are expected to be installed in more than 30 additional buildings.

On January 13, 2021, View announced (link) that its smart windows were selected to be installed in Dallas Fort Worth International Airport’s new expansion of Terminal D South, a project that adds four gates to the terminal and showcases DFW’s “Gate of the Future”. The expansion will be the first airport to deploy View’s latest smart building digital network, AI and machine learning powered environmental sensor modules, and transparent ultra-high-definition displays.

Full Year 2021 Outlook

Given the strong results in Q1 and increased market adoption, View remains confident in the company’s financial plan for 2021. View expects revenues for full year 2021 to be in the range of $70 to $80 million.

Accordingly, View continues to invest in the company’s operational capabilities by ramping manufacturing facility to 24x7 operation and investing in capital equipment and customer support capabilities.

The company’s recently announced new products are being deployed and began generating revenue in Q1 2021. These new products include View Net, View Sense and View Immersive Experience. View has a unique first-wire advantage to provide additional products and services on their smart building platform. View expects to continue to increase investments in R&D throughout 2021.

View is at the early stages in their journey to transform a major industry and excited about the opportunities to drive adoption of smart windows.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended, including statements regarding revenue growth, market adoption of Company products, production capabilities, capital expenditures, and the Company’s 2021 financial expectations. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, projections, and management’s beliefs, that are subject to change. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the company’s control and are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. The Company’s business is subject to a number of risks which are described more fully in View’s definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on February 16, 2021, which is incorporated by reference into its Current Report on Form 8-K filed on March 12, 2021.The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

About non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, the Company presents certain non-GAAP financial information, including non-GAAP cost of revenues, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense, non-GAAP loss from operations, non-GAAP net loss, and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA. The company presents these non-GAAP amounts because management believes they assist investors and analysts in comparing the company's performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that the company does not believe are indicative of its core operating performance. Reconciliations from GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial statements contained in this release.

About View

View is a technology company and the market leader in smart windows. View Smart Windows use artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light, to improve people’s health and experience in buildings, while simultaneously reducing energy consumption to mitigate the effects of climate change. Every View installation also includes a smart building platform that consists of power, network, and communication infrastructure. For more information, please visit: www.view.com

VIEW, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Revenue $ 11,805 $ 9,167 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 29,874 35,572 Research and development 15,658 21,258 Selling, general, and administrative 21,420 22,835 Total costs and expenses 66,952 79,665 Loss from operations (55,147 ) (70,498 ) Interest and other income (expense), net Interest income 5 445 Interest expense (5,308 ) (5,285 ) Other expense, net (1,442 ) (24 ) Gain on fair value change, net 7,413 4,427 Loss on extinguishment of debt (10,018 ) - Interest and other income (expense), net (9,350 ) (437 ) Loss before provision of income taxes (64,497 ) (70,935 ) Provision for income taxes (5 ) (5 ) Net and comprehensive loss $ (64,502 ) $ (70,940 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (1.16 ) $ (42.82 ) Weighted-average shares used in calculation of net loss per share, basic and diluted 55,500,398 1,656,774

VIEW, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands)



March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 506,457 $ 63,232 Accounts receivable, net 12,086 12,252 Inventories 7,134 6,483 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,793 6,881 Total current assets 532,470 88,848 Property and equipment, net 279,278 282,560 Restricted cash 10,464 10,461 Other assets 4,318 8,946 Total assets $ 826,530 $ 390,815

Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock, and

Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit)

Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 8,688 $ 14,562 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 17,085 36,480 Accrued compensation 13,305 14,665 Deferred revenue 2,543 2,111 Debt, current - 247,248 Total current liabilities 41,621 315,066 Debt, non-current 15,430 15,430 Redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liability - 12,323 Sponsor earn-out liability 23,983 - Other liabilities 34,051 36,731 Total liabilities 115,085 379,550 Redeemable convertible preferred stock - 1,812,678 Stockholders’ equity (deficit): Preferred stock - - Common stock 22 - Additional paid-in capital 2,667,127 89,789 Accumulated deficit (1,955,704 ) (1,891,202 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 711,445 (1,801,413 ) Total liabilities redeemable convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 826,530 $ 390,815

VIEW, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (64,502 ) $ (70,940 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,055 6,201 Loss on extinguishment of debt 10,018 - Gain on fair value change, net (7,413 ) (4,427 ) Amortization of debt discount and other 488 586 Stock-based compensation 11,282 9,218 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities: (26,266 ) 20,011 Net cash used in operating activities (70,338 ) (39,351 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,679 ) (19,355 ) Maturities of short-term investments - 32,866 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (2,679 ) 13,511 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from draws related to revolving debt facility - 34,615 Repayment of revolving debt facility (257,454 ) (37,500 ) Repayment of other debt obligations - (1,714 ) Payments of obligations under capital leases (210 ) (364 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock upon exercise of stock options 382 149 Proceeds from reverse recapitalization 815,184 - Payment of transaction costs related to reverse recapitalization (41,657 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 516,245 (4,814 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 443,228 (30,654 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 74,693 148,674 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 517,921 $ 118,020

Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 19,329 $ 1,492 Cash paid for income taxes 28 8 Non-cash investing and financing activities: Change in accounts payable balance and other liabilities related to purchase of property and equipment $ (967 ) $ (2,784 ) Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock to common stock $ 1,812,678 $ - Conversion of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrants to common stock warrants $ 7,267 $ - Common stock issued in exchange for services $ 7,500 $ -

VIEW, INC.

Selected Financials and Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

(unaudited)

(in thousands)﻿

