Amdocs Media’s Vubiquity Renews Multi-Year Agreement with VTR in Chile to Include Costa Rica

ST. LOUIS, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vubiquity, part of the Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) Media Division and one of the leading global providers of premium content services and media technology solutions, announced that it has extended its long-standing relationship with VTR, one of Chile’s largest multi-channel telecommunications company, and part of Liberty Latin America. VTR has engaged Vubiquity to enhance its TV on Demand service, VTR+, by offering a greater selection of world-class entertainment content to its customers.



As part of the agreement, Vubiquity is providing premium entertainment from all major Hollywood and independent studios to VTR as part of its recently launched VTR+ TVOD service across Chile. In addition, Vubiquity is providing VTR with specialist marketing services to improve their abilities to analyze performance and maximize content exposure.

“With our recent launch of the VTR+ platform, we set out to offer even more outstanding and high-quality entertainment to give the best experience to our clients," said Cristián Novoa, VTR's Content and Advertising Director. "This alliance with Vubiquity, in particular, provides us with a wide range of first-class content and services, bearing in mind that the most important thing is to provide an even better entertainment experience for our clients, with premieres and films of the highest quality.”

“We are very pleased to partner with VTR as they continue to innovate and provide their customers with highly differentiated entertainment experiences. We're excited to build on our relationship with VTR, and continue to drive technology innovation and bring compelling new content to the Latin American media and entertainment market,” said Darcy Antonellis, Head of Amdocs Media.

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 27,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.2 billion in fiscal 2020. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 filed on December 14, 2020 and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 on February 16, 2021.

Contact:

Michael Zema

Amdocs Public Relations

E-mail: michael.zema@amdocs.com





Emily Holt

PAN Communications for Amdocs

Email: Amdocs@pancomm.com