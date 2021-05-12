Royal Farms Announces $2 Per Hour Wage Increase

BALTIMORE, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms announced it will increase all hourly store employee pay by $2 per hour. This company-wide wage increase represents an investment into their employees of more than $15 million dollars and is set to take effect on May 13th, 2021. Store Leaders will also receive additional compensation to their weekly salaries throughout the end of the Summer.



Royal Farms is also offering several additional types of bonuses. A Workplace Attendance bonus is being offered that awards $150 a month to those employees who have impeccable attendance and work a minimum of 3 shifts each week. By meeting these qualifications throughout the next four months, employees will earn an additional $600 dollars. A $50 COVID Wellness bonus is also being offered to any employee that completes the full vaccination schedule. Lastly, all existing employees that refer a new applicant will earn $300 dollars.

“At Royal Farms, our people are what makes us successful, and we take great pride in the relationships that our teams have built with our customers since our first store opened in 1959. Investing in our people continues to be a top priority and we are always looking at ways to invest in our employees while creating a career path for those that want to enter our Leadership programs,” says Brian Roche, Director of Human Resources.

Those who are interested to start their career at Royal Farms can visit https://nowhiring.com/royalfarmsjobs/.

For more information about please contact Shelby Kemp at skemp@royalfarms.com.