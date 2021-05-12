Intertape Polymer Group Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL and SARASOTA, Fla., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (TSX:ITP) (“IPG” or the “Company”) today announced the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on May 12, 2021.



All eleven nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 26, 2021 were elected as Directors of the Company at the Meeting. The results of the vote are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes for % Votes Withheld % Robert M. Beil 37,111,362 92.51 3,004,928 7.49 Chris R. Cawston 40,093,402 99.94 22,888 0.06 Jane Craighead 40,090,448 99.94 25,842 0.06 Frank Di Tomaso 37,591,464 93.71 2,524,826 6.29 Robert J. Foster 39,343,240 98.07 773,050 1.93 Dahra Granovsky 39,918,340 99.51 197,950 0.49 James Pantelidis 37,900,888 94.48 2,215,402 5.52 Jorge N. Quintas 39,199,439 97.71 916,851 2.29 Mary Pat Salomone 39,597,688 98.71 518,602 1.29 Gregory A. C. Yull 39,347,072 98.08 769,218 1.92 Melbourne F. Yull 39,336,453 98.06 779,837 1.94

The complete biographies of the elected Directors and further details about the Company’s corporate governance practices are available at www.itape.com .

At the Meeting, Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company.

The shareholders adopted a resolution accepting, in an advisory, non-binding capacity, the Company’s approach to executive compensation disclosed under “Compensation of Executive Officers and Directors - Compensation Discussion and Analysis” in the Company’s management information circular dated March 26, 2021.

Votes at the Meeting were taken by poll and proxies were received by the Company prior to the Meeting.

About Intertape Polymer Group Inc.

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. is a recognized leader in the development, manufacture and sale of a variety of paper and film based pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec and Sarasota, Florida, the Company employs approximately 3,700 employees with operations in 31 locations, including 21 manufacturing facilities in North America, four in Asia and one in Europe.

For information about the Company, visit www.itape.com.