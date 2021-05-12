Wesdome Announces 2021 First Quarter Financial Results

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (“Wesdome” or the “Company”) today announces first quarter (“Q1 2021”) financial results. All figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.
Mr. Duncan Middlemiss, President and CEO commented, “During the first quarter, a significant milestone was achieved at Kiena, with the completion of the A Zone bulk sample reconciliation which has produced 6% more gold at a feed grade of 15.7 g/t versus 14.7 g/t in the resource block model grade. Additionally, the bulk sample generated an additional $3.9 million from the sale of 1,793 ounces of gold in the quarter. Significant progress was also made towards projects that would benefit the mine re-start, such as development, mill refurbishment, shaft and other construction projects, and work at the tailing management area. The PFS is near completion and the Company intends to release the results of the PFS later in the quarter.
During the quarter a total of $14.0 million was spent on growth and capital projects (Q1 2020: $10.6 million). Consequently, free cash flow decreased compared to the same period in 2020, and the cash position remained flat quarter over quarter with $63.9 million as of March 31 (December31 2020: $63.5 million), sufficient to fund all exploration, sustaining, and growth capital projects including the potential restart of the Kiena mine
The Eagle River Underground Mine produced 53,540 tonnes at a head grade of 12.8 grams per tonne (“g/t Au”) for 21,396 ounces produced, within our expectations. Eagle River grades were slightly below the low end of our guidance, however increased throughout the quarter. The Company expects to be within guidance for the year, and remains on track to produce 92,000 – 105,000 ounces from the Eagle River Complex, plus an additional 15,000 – 25,000 from Kiena pending a restart decision.
Exploration activities at both sites ramped up during Q1 and produced very positive results. At Eagle, the Company is embarking on its’ $16M exploration campaign with 5 drills underground and 2-3 rigs on surface. Currently a regional structural compilation is underway which will aid in the understanding of the current Eagle River deposit and generate high quality mine and regional targets. As well, definition drilling at the Falcon Zone advanced rapidly, and initial sill development is expected to commence in Q2, thereby providing an opportunity to assess the gold mineralization of the Falcon Zone within volcanic rocks.
At Kiena, an exciting new discovery was made – a new high grade gold zone was discovered in the footwall of the A Zone. This drilling highlights the potential to add ounces, not only in this area but illustrates the untested potential of the entire gold system around the Kiena mine. This footwall zone will be one of the zones of focus for the continued drilling.”
The Company has performed well during the quarter despite the Covid-19 pandemic. Hygiene protocols are well implemented and the operations have been Covid free throughout. We continue to operate diligently keeping our workplaces safe for our employees, contractors, and vendors.
Key operating and financial highlights of the Q1 2021 results include:
- Gold production of 22,564 ounces from the Eagle River Complex, a 10% decrease over the same period in the previous year (Q1 2020: 25,122 ounces):
- Eagle River Underground 53,540 tonnes at a head grade of 12.8 grams per tonne for 21,396 ounces produced, 13% decrease over the previous year (Q1 2020: 24,457 ounces).
- Mishi Open Pit 17,219 tonnes at a head grade of 2.5 g/t Au for 1,169 ounces produced (Q1 2020: 665 ounces).
- Revenue of $46.0 million, a 19.8% decrease over the previous year (Q1 2020: $57.3 million).
- Ounces sold 22,457, which includes 1,793 ounces from the Kiena bulk sample at an average sales price of $2,219/oz (Q1 2019: 26,500 ounces at an average price of $2,162/oz).
- Cash margin1 of $21.8 million, a 21.0% decrease over Q1 2020 (Q1 2020 - $27.6 million).
- Operating cash flow of $22.0 million or $0.16 per share1 as compared to $33.5 million or $0.24 per share for the same period in 2020.
- Free cash flow of $0.1 million, net of an investment of $12.6 million in Kiena, or nil per share1 (Q1 2020: free cash flow of $16.7 million or $0.12 per share).
- Net income and Net income (adjusted)1 of $7.1 million or $0.05 per share (Q1 2020: $11.5 million or $0.08 per share).
- Cash position increased to $63.9 million compared to $63.5 million in the previous quarter.
- Cash costs1 of $1,076/oz or US$850/oz, a 4% decrease over the same period in 2020 (Q1 2020: $1,120/oz or US$833/oz) due to the inclusion of 1,793 lower cost ounces from the Kiena bulk sample, which was processed in Q4 2020 and sold in Q1 2020.
- All-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) 1 of $1,497/oz or US$1,182/oz, a 5% increase over the same period in 2020 (Q1 2020: $1,423/oz or US$1,058/oz), due to lower ounces sold and higher sustaining capital, which was partially offset by the inclusion of 1,793 lower cost ounces from the Kiena bulk sample, which was processed in Q4 2020 and sold in Q1 2021. This includes approximately $30/ounce in COVID-19 safety related costs.
- Refer to the Company’s 2021 First Quarter Management Discussion and Analysis, section entitled “Non-IFRS Performance Measures” for the reconciliation of these non-IFRS measurements to the financial statements.
Production and Exploration Highlights
|Achievements
|Eagle River
|
|Kiena
|
Technical Disclosure
The technical content of this release has been compiled, reviewed and approved by Marc-Andre Pelletier, P. Eng, Chief Operating Officer, and Michael Michaud, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of the Company and each a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources
The mineral reserve and resource estimates reported in this news release were prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) as required by Canadian securities regulatory authorities. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) applies different standards in order to classify and report mineralization. This news release uses the terms “measured”, “indicated” and “inferred” mineral resources, as required by NI 43-101. Readers are advised that although such terms are recognized and required by Canadian securities regulations, the SEC does not recognize such terms. Canadian standards differ significantly from the requirements of the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral deposits in these categories constitute or will ever be converted into mineral reserves. In addition, “inferred” mineral resources have a great amount of uncertainty as to their existence and great uncertainty as to their economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource exists, is economically or legally mineable or will ever be upgraded to a higher category of mineral resource.
Wesdome Gold Mines 2021 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call
North American Toll Free: + 1 (844) 202-7109
International Dial-In Number: +1 (703) 639-1272
Conference ID: 2264519
Webcast link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/87za7n4c
Webcast can also be accessed under the News and Events section of the Company’s website (www.wesdome.com)
ABOUT WESDOME
Wesdome Gold Mines is a 100% Canadian focused Company that has had over 30 years of continuous gold mining operations in Canada. The Company’s strategy is to build an intermediate gold producer, producing 200,000+ ounces from two mines in Ontario and Quebec. The Eagle River Complex in Wawa, Ontario is currently increasing gold production from the high-grade Eagle River Underground Mine. Wesdome is actively exploring its brownfields asset, the Kiena Complex in Val d’Or, Quebec. The Kiena Complex is a fully permitted former mine with a 930-metre shaft and 2,000 tonne-per-day mill. The Company is currently completing a PFS in support of a production restart decision. The Company is in the process of divesting of its Moss Lake gold deposit, located 100 kilometres (“kms”) west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company has approximately 139.4 million shares issued and outstanding and trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “WDO.”
For further information, please contact:
|Duncan Middlemiss
|or
|Lindsay Carpenter Dunlop
|President and CEO
|VP Investor Relations
|416-360-3743 ext. 2029
|416-360-3743 ext. 2025
|duncan.middlemiss@wesdome.com
|lindsay.dunlop@wesdome.com
|220 Bay St, Suite 1200
|Toronto, ON, M5J 2W4
|Toll Free: 1-866-4-WDO-TSX
|Phone: 416-360-3743, Fax: 416-360-7620
|Website: www.wesdome.com
This news release contains “forward-looking information” which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company and its projects. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances, management’s estimates or opinions should change, except as required by securities legislation. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company has included in this news release certain non-IFRS performance measures, including, but not limited to, mine operating profit, mining and processing costs and cash costs. Cash costs per ounce reflect actual mine operating costs incurred during the fiscal period divided by the number of ounces produced. These measures are not defined under IFRS and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to or more meaningful than, net income (loss) or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of our financial performance or liquidity. The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow.
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Summarized Operating and Financial Data
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share and per unit amounts and otherwise indicated)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31,
|2021
|2020
|Operating data
|Milling (tonnes)
|Eagle River
|53,540
|55,874
|Mishi
|17,219
|11,047
|Throughput 2
|70,759
|66,921
|Head grades (g/t)
|Eagle River
|12.8
|14.0
|Mishi
|2.5
|2.5
|Recovery (%)
|Eagle River
|97.1
|97.3
|Mishi
|84.8
|74.8
|Production (ounces)
|Eagle River
|21,396
|24,457
|Mishi
|1,169
|665
|Total gold produced 2
|22,564
|25,122
|Total gold sales (ounces) 3
|22,457
|26,500
|Eagle River Complex (per ounce of gold sold) 1
|Average realized price
|$
|2,223
|$
|2,162
|Cash costs
|1,076
|1,120
|Cash margin
|$
|1,147
|$
|1,042
|All-in Sustaining Costs 1
|$
|1,497
|$
|1,423
|Mine operating costs/tonne milled 1
|$
|335
|$
|425
|Average 1 USD → CAD exchange rate
|1.2660
|1.3449
|Cash costs per ounce of gold sold (US$) 1
|$
|850
|$
|833
|All-in Sustaining Costs (US$) 1
|$
|1,182
|$
|1,058
|Financial Data
|Cash margin 1
|$
|21,776
|$
|27,619
|Net income
|$
|7,103
|$
|11,513
|Net income adjusted 1
|$
|7,103
|$
|11,513
|Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization 1
|$
|18,662
|$
|25,414
|Operating cash flow
|$
|22,033
|$
|33,491
|Free cash flow
|$
|99
|$
|16,734
|Per share data
|Net income
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.08
|Adjusted net income 1
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.08
|Operating cash flow 1
|$
|0.16
|$
|0.24
|Free cash flow 1
|$
|0.00
|$
|0.12
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|As at March 31, 2021
|As at December 31, 2020
|Assets
|Current
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|63,884
|$
|63,480
|Receivables and prepaids
|3,999
|4,243
|Sales tax receivable
|4,773
|4,731
|Inventories
|13,606
|12,451
|Non-current assets held for sale
|10,326
|-
|Total current assets
|96,588
|84,905
|Restricted cash
|657
|657
|Deferred financing cost
|960
|827
|Mineral properties, plant and equipment
|132,047
|128,670
|Exploration properties
|145,097
|143,524
|Total assets
|$
|375,349
|$
|358,583
|Liabilities
|Payables and accruals
|$
|25,117
|$
|21,123
|Income and mining tax payable
|4,378
|3,481
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|6,243
|5,901
|Total current liabilities
|35,738
|30,505
|Lease liabilities
|5,723
|5,604
|Deferred income and mining tax liabilities
|41,491
|37,354
|Decommissioning provisions
|21,813
|22,270
|Total liabilities
|104,765
|95,733
|Equity
|Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|Capital stock
|180,802
|179,540
|Contributed surplus
|5,841
|6,472
|Retained earnings
|83,941
|76,838
|Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
|270,584
|262,850
|$
|375,349
|$
|358,583
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Income (loss) and Comprehensive Income (loss)
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars except for per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31
|2021
|2020
|Revenues
|$
|45,973
|$
|57,332
|Cost of sales
|(30,264
|)
|(37,590
|)
|Gross profit
|15,709
|19,742
|Other expenses
|Corporate and general
|2,391
|1,971
|Stock-based compensation
|310
|404
|2,701
|2,375
|Operating income
|13,008
|17,367
|Interest expense
|(259
|)
|(324
|)
|Accretion of decommissioning provisions
|(110
|)
|(125
|)
|Interest and other income
|(303
|)
|364
|Income before income and mining taxes
|12,336
|17,282
|Income and mining tax expense
|Current
|1,096
|2,270
|Deferred
|4,137
|3,499
|5,233
|5,769
|Net income and total
|comprehensive income
|$
|7,103
|$
|11,513
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.08
|Diluted
|$
|0.05
|$
|0.08
|Weighted average number of common
|shares (000s)
|Basic
|139,732
|138,464
|Diluted
|142,617
|142,024
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Total Equity
(Expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|Capital
|Contributed
|Retained
|Total
|Stock
|Surplus
|Earnings
|Equity
|Balance, December 31, 2019
|$
|174,789
|$
|5,590
|$
|26,123
|$
|206,502
|Net income for the period ended
|March 31, 2020
|-
|-
|11,513
|11,513
|Exercise of options
|682
|-
|-
|682
|Value attributed to options exercised
|324
|(324
|)
|-
|-
|Value attributed to RSUs exercised
|577
|(577
|)
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|404
|-
|404
|Balance, March 31, 2020
|$
|176,372
|$
|5,093
|$
|37,636
|$
|219,101
|Balance, December 31, 2020
|179,540
|6,472
|76,838
|262,850
|Net income for the period ended
|March 31, 2021
|-
|-
|7,103
|7,103
|Exercise of options
|321
|-
|-
|321
|Value attributed to options exercised
|155
|(155
|)
|-
|-
|Value attributed to RSUs exercised
|786
|(786
|)
|-
|-
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|310
|-
|310
|Balance, March 31, 2021
|$
|180,802
|$
|5,841
|$
|83,941
|$
|270,584
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|Three Months Ended
|March 31
|2021
|2020
|Operating Activities
|Net income
|7,103
|11,513
|Depreciation and depletion
|6,067
|7,877
|Stock-based compensation
|310
|404
|Accretion of decommissioning provisions
|110
|125
|Deferred income and mining tax expense
|4,137
|3,499
|Amortization of deferred financing cost
|106
|62
|Interest expense
|259
|324
|Foreign exchange loss on lease financing
|(30
|)
|351
|18,062
|24,155
|Net changes in non-cash working capital
|4,170
|10,656
|Mining and income tax paid
|(199
|)
|(1,320
|)
|Net cash from operating activities
|22,033
|33,491
|Financing Activities
|Exercise of options
|321
|682
|Deferred financing cost
|(239
|)
|(30
|)
|Repayment of borrowings
|-
|(3,636
|)
|Repayment of lease liabilities
|(1,516
|)
|(1,057
|)
|Interest paid
|(259
|)
|(324
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(1,693
|)
|(4,365
|)
|Investing Activities
|Additions to mining properties
|(8,519
|)
|(6,546
|)
|Additions to exploration properties
|(11,899
|)
|(9,154
|)
|Net changes in non-cash working capital
|482
|315
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(19,936
|)
|(15,385
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|404
|13,741
|Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period
|63,480
|35,657
|Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period
|63,884
|49,398
|Cash and cash equivalents consist of:
|Cash
|$
|63,884
|$
|49,398
|$
|63,884
|$
|49,398
PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dcdb6dd2-f953-4473-a67b-5f6d277324d6