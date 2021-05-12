Hyperloop is Coming to the Real-World Metaverse Upland

PALO ALTO , May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) –– Upland (https://upland.me/), the NFT metaverse that is mapped to real-world addresses, today announced a partnership with transportation innovator HyperloopTT (https://www.hyperlooptt.com/) that will allow Upland’s users, Uplanders, to travel by Hyperloop between Cleveland and Chicago, a first-of-its-kind experience in virtual worlds.

Upland is a metaverse where people can buy, sell and trade virtual properties currently for the cities of San Francisco, Oakland, Fresno, and New York City. Each Upland property in the Upland metaverse is based on real-world boundaries and is represented as a non-fungible token (NFT) on the blockchain, ensuring true ownership of the property. Upland is available on iOS, Android and the Web. It can be played from anywhere in the world.

The Hyperloop is the first new form of transportation in a century, comprising a system that moves people and goods safely, efficiently, and sustainably by bringing airplane speeds to the ground. Passive magnetic levitation and a linear electric motor combined with a tube environment in which air has been drastically reduced allow hyperloop capsules to move at high speed with nearly zero friction. The HyperloopTT system is powered by a combination of alternative energy sources to ensure sustainability and low costs. The first hyperloop route being explored in the United States is in the Great Lakes Region from Chicago to Cleveland to Pittsburgh.

To celebrate this one-of-its-kind partnership, Upland will open in its metaverse the cities of Cleveland and Chicago during the second quarter of 2021. Uplanders will have the rare opportunity to time travel and get a first trip experience, mirroring the real hyperloop transportation system that will also include Pittsburgh at a later stage. In subsequent phases of the partnership, Uplanders will be able to win or purchase rare HyperloopTT branded NFTs, participate in live events and competitions.



The partnership between Upland and HyperloopTT does not only bring together visionary partners, but partners also concerned with building sustainable solutions. Upland is based on EOS, a third-generation blockchain that uses a so-called delegated Proof-of-Stake consensus algorithm which is up to 66,454 times more energy-efficient than so-called Proof-of-Work consensus algorithms of other blockchains. HyperloopTT systems will use renewable energy that is highly efficient and can potentially generate more power than they consume. Based on forecasted travel demand along the corridor, CO2 emissions will be reduced by 143 million tons over 25 years when implementing a HyperloopTT transportation system.



“This is not only a first for Upland but a first for virtual worlds,” said Dirk Lueth, Co-Founder of Upland. “The metaverse provides us the opportunity to introduce to broader audiences new concepts earlier than in real life. This includes a first glimpse into the Hyperloop experience years before the expert technologists of HyperloopTT have completed their very hard work of realizing this next-generation form of transportation for our own real world.”

"As an innovator in the technology and transportation space, it is important for us to connect to new communities to raise awareness around hyperloop and to explore a new wave of platforms built on the blockchain," said Andrea La Mendola, COO of HyperloopTT. "Uplanders are pioneers of these new worlds and we are excited to work together to bring this to life.”



About HyperloopTT

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) is an innovative transportation and technology company focused on realizing the hyperloop, a system that moves people and goods safely, efficiently, and sustainably by bringing airplane speeds to the ground. Through the use of unique, patented technology and an advanced collaborative business model, HyperloopTT is creating the first new form of transportation in over a century.

HyperloopTT's European Research and Development Center in Toulouse, France, the aerospace capital of Europe, is home to the world's first and only full-scale test system. In 2019, HyperloopTT released the first comprehensive feasibility study analyzing a hyperloop system, which found that the system is economically and technically feasible and will generate a profit without requiring government subsidies.

Founded in 2013, HyperloopTT is a global team of more than 800 engineers, creatives, and technologists in 52 multidisciplinary teams, with 50 corporate and university partners. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, and Toulouse, France, HyperloopTT has offices in North and South America, the Middle East, and Europe.

HyperloopTT is led by Dirk Ahlborn (Founder and Chairman), Andres de Leon (CEO), and a senior management team of experienced professionals.

ABOUT UPLAND

Upland (https://upland.me/) is a metaverse that sits on top of the real world, allowing users to buy, sell and trade virtual properties that are mapped to actual addresses. Upland follows the principles of an open market economy, using blockchain technology to ensure true ownership of digital assets (NFTs). Upland is available on iOS, Android and the web. It can be played from anywhere in the world. More information about EOS and sustainability can be found here.



