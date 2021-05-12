Fox River Engages Investor Relations Firm

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fox River Resources Corporation (the “Company”) (CSE: FOX) announces that it has engaged Harbor Access LLC (“Harbor”) to assist the Company with investor relations activities in Canada and the United States of America. Pursuant to an agreement entered into with Harbor with an effective date of May 15, 2021, Harbor will receive a cash fee of $6,250 per month for an initial six month period. Harbor does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right to acquire such an interest.



Harbor has a team with a combined 75 years of collective experience in capital markets, who have operated through all the markets’ various cycles. Harbor is one of the industry's leading investor relations firms, offering best practices for both investor relations and investor access. Harbor works with many Canadian listed companies in order to properly and effectively communicate their value to the institutional investment community.

ABOUT FOX RIVER

Fox River owns a 100% interest in the Martison Phosphate Project, located near Hearst, Ontario. Additional information can be found at www.fox-river.ca or under Fox River’s profile on SEDAR, including the NI 43-101 Technical Report dated April 11th, 2016.

