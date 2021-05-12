Total Energy Services Inc. Announces Q1 2021 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces its consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021.



Financial Highlights

($000’s except per share data)

Three months ended March 31 2021 2020 Change Revenue $ 93,190 $ 134,268 (31 %) Operating (loss) income (5,419 ) 10,529 nm EBITDA (1) 16,717 30,903 (46 %) Cashflow 15,332 21,911 (30 %) Net (loss) income (3,607 ) 4,724 nm Attributable to shareholders (3,579 ) 4,672 nm Per Share Data (Diluted) EBITDA (1) $ 0.37 $ 0.69 (46 %) Cashflow $ 0.34 $ 0.49 (31 %) Attributable to shareholders: Net (loss) income $ (0.08 ) $ 0.10 nm Common shares (000’s)(4) Basic 45,072 45,087 0 % Diluted 45,231 45,087 0 % March 31 December 31 Financial Position at 2021 2020 Change Total Assets $ 831,963 $ 849,579 (2 %) Long-Term Debt and Lease Liabilities (excluding current portion) 229,627 238,937 (4 %) Working Capital (2) 135,347 138,940 (3 %) Net Debt (3) 94,280 99,997 (6 %) Shareholders’ Equity 501,950 510,987 (2 %)

Notes 1 through 4 please refer to the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

“nm” – calculation not meaningful

Total Energy’s results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 reflect continued challenging industry conditions in North America and lower Australian activity levels. Included in the financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $2.9 million of incremental depreciation expense resulting from a change in depreciation estimates in the Contract Drilling Services segment effective April 1, 2020, $0.4 million of non-recurring equipment relocation costs and a $0.2 million increase to the Company’s allowance for doubtful accounts. $5.9 million was received during the first quarter of 2021 under various COVID-19 relief programs.

Contract Drilling Services (“CDS”)

Three months ended March 31 2021 2020 Change Revenue $ 28,571 $ 43,025 (34 %) EBITDA (1) $ 6,268 $ 8,218 (24 %) EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 22 % 19 % 16 % Operating days(2) 1,538 2,166 (29 %) Canada 1,084 1,457 (26 %) United States 301 327 (8 %) Australia 153 382 (60 %) Revenue per operating day(1), dollars $ 18,577 $ 19,864 (6 %) Canada 16,461 16,952 (3 %) United States 18,588 20,700 (10 %) Australia 33,542 30,254 11 % Utilization 17 % 22 % (23 %) Canada 15 % 20 % (25 %) United States 26 % 18 % 44 % Australia 34 % 84 % (60 %) Rigs, average for period 98 107 (8 %) Canada 80 82 (2 %) United States 13 20 (35 %) Australia 5 5 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Operating days includes drilling and paid stand-by days.

Drilling activity for the first quarter of 2021 was lower compared to 2020 in all geographic areas. Australian activity levels were significantly lower on a year over year basis due to reduced drilling programs and prolonged wet weather conditions that restricted field activity for much of the quarter. Two Australian drilling rigs remained out of service during the first quarter of 2021 for recertifications and upgrades. First quarter revenue per operating day for 2021 was lower than 2020 due primarily to the geographic revenue mix and the mix of equipment operating. $0.4 million of non-recurring equipment relocation costs were incurred during the first quarter of 2021 to complete the consolidation of United States drilling operations in West Texas. Despite the year over year decline in revenue and EBITDA, the quarterly segment EBITDA margin increased in 2021 as a result of cost management efforts and the receipt of COVID-19 funds.

Rentals and Transportation Services (“RTS”)

Three months ended March 31 2021 2020 Change Revenue $ 7,735 $ 16,833 (54 %) EBITDA (1) $ 1,966 $ 3,866 (49 %) EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 25 % 23 % 9 % Revenue per utilized piece of equipment, dollars $ 9,079 $ 10,587 (14 %) Pieces of rental equipment 10,650 10,610 - Canada 9,690 9,690 - United States 960 920 4 % Rental equipment utilization 8 % 15 % (47 %) Canada 8 % 11 % (27 %) United States 9 % 46 % (80 %) Heavy trucks 87 87 - Canada 62 63 (2 %) United States 25 24 4 %

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

First quarter revenue in the RTS segment was lower in 2021 as compared to 2020 due to lower North American drilling and completion activity. The RTS segment’s Canadian financial performance was also negatively impacted by several major project delays due to COVID-19 and other health and safety concerns unrelated to the Company’s operations or personnel. These delays were unanticipated and implemented after the RTS segment had begun significant mobilization efforts. Despite a substantial decline in revenue, first quarter segment EBITDA margin increased in 2021 as a result of efforts to right-size this segment’s operating infrastructure in response to prolonged reduced industry activity levels in Canada and the receipt of COVID-19 funds. In addition, a substantial portion of the heavy truck fleet continued to be out of service during 2021 to reduce operating costs and equipment wear and tear until such time as North American industry conditions warrant placing such units back into service.

Compression and Process Services (“CPS”)

Three months ended March 31 2021 2020 Change Revenue $ 34,156 $ 40,744 (16 %) EBITDA (1) $ 3,575 $ 5,230 (32 %) EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 10 % 13 % (23 %) Horsepower of equipment on rent at period end 22,900 33,900 (32 %) Canada 9,900 19,350 (49 %) United States 13,000 14,550 (11 %) Rental equipment utilization during the period (HP)(2) 43 % 68 % (37 %) Canada 31 % 55 % (44 %) United States 62 % 100 % (38 %) Sales backlog at period end, $ million $ 47.7 $ 44.5 7 %

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Rental equipment utilization is measured on a horsepower basis.

The year over year decrease in the CPS segment’s first quarter revenue was due primarily to lower fabrication sales and rental fleet utilization. Rental fleet utilization was negatively impacted with the return of 6,500 horsepower of rental compression in late 2020 following the bankruptcy of a United States customer. Competitive market conditions as well as lower production levels and rental fleet utilization contributed to the year over year decline in the quarterly EBITDA margin. The fabrication sales backlog continued to recover during the first quarter of 2021 from the $37.0 million low reached at September 30, 2020, with a further $3.8 million, or 9% increase from December 31, 2020.

Well Servicing (“WS”)

Three months ended March 31 2021 2020 Change Revenue $ 22,728 $ 33,666 (32 %) EBITDA (1) $ 5,152 $ 7,751 (34 %) EBITDA (1) as a % of revenue 23 % 23 % - Service hours(2) 28,934 41,530 (30 %) Canada 17,123 16,552 3 % United States 2,611 5,571 (53 %) Australia 9,200 19,407 (53 %) Revenue per service hour, dollars $ 786 $ 811 (3 %) Canada 646 666 (3 %) United States 689 731 (6 %) Australia 1,072 957 12 % Utilization(3) 31 % 40 % (23 %) Canada 33 % 32 % 3 % United States 21 % 44 % (52 %) Australia 35 % 74 % (53 %) Rigs, average for period 83 83 - Canada 57 57 - United States 14 14 - Australia 12 12 -

(1) See Note 1 of the Notes to the Financial Highlights set forth at the end of this release.

(2) Service hours is defined as well servicing hours of service provided to customers and includes paid rig move and standby.

(3) The Company reports its service rig utilization for its operational service rigs in North America based on service hours of 3,650 per rig per year to reflect standard 10 hour operations per day. Utilization for the Company’s service rigs in Australia is calculated based on service hours of 8,760 per rig per year to reflect standard 24 hour operations.

WS segment revenue decreased in the first quarter of 2021 as compared to 2020 as a result of lower activity levels in United States and Australia. Increased well abandonment activity in Canada was the primary driver of a modest year over year increase in first quarter activity. Prolonged wet weather conditions during the first quarter of 2021 exacerbated the decline in Australian service rig activity that began to moderate in the third quarter of 2020.

Corporate

Total Energy remained focused on the safe and efficient operation of its business and the preservation of its balance sheet strength and financial liquidity during the first quarter of 2021. Bank debt was reduced by $10.6 million during the first three months of 2021 and the Company resumed share buybacks under its normal course issuer bid with the purchase and cancellation of 81,300 shares at an average price of $4.03 (including commissions).

Total Energy’s financial condition and liquidity remains strong. The Company exited the first quarter of 2021 with $135.3 million of positive working capital (including $20.7 million of cash) and $95 million of available credit under its $255 million of revolving bank credit facilities. The weighted average interest rate on the Company’s outstanding debt at March 31, 2021 was 2.73%.

Outlook

Despite a recovery in oil and natural gas prices over the past year, producers remained cautious and disciplined with their capital expenditure budgets during the first quarter as evidenced by the significant year over year decrease in North American industry activity levels. While the first quarter is typically the rainy season in Australia, 2021 saw prolonged periods of rain that materially impacted field activity levels.

Continued strength in oil and natural gas prices and a substantial increase in industry cash flow is beginning to contribute to higher activity levels. Current drilling rig activity in North America is now higher than at the same time a year ago. Total Energy currently has 13 drilling rigs operating in North America as compared to one rig drilling a year ago. In Australia, field conditions have improved over the past few weeks which has contributed to more steady activity levels. One of the two drilling rigs removed from service in the third quarter of 2020 for recertification and upgrades was completed and commenced drilling in late April such that three drilling rigs are currently active. The second rig is scheduled to be completed and commence drilling operations in July.

During the first quarter of 2021, the RTS segment incurred significant costs to mobilize equipment and personnel for several Canadian projects that it had been awarded work on. While project delays had a negative impact on first quarter financial performance in the RTS segment, such projects are expected to begin when ground conditions permit and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

The CPS segment’s fabrication sales backlog continued to slowly recover during the first quarter of 2021 and while the March 31, 2021 sales backlog remains relatively low by historical comparison, for the first time since the fourth quarter of 2018 the quarter end sales backlog was higher on a year over year basis.

The Well Servicing segment is experiencing a recovery in demand, particularly in Canada as funding under the federal government’s well abandonment program has begun to accelerate.

While current indications are that activity levels will continue to modestly improve, industry sentiment remains volatile and uncertain. As such, Total Energy will remain focused on the efficient operation of its existing businesses and the disciplined use of its free cash flow. Debt repayment will remain a priority.

Conference Call

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Shareholders are reminded that Total Energy’s annual meeting of Shareholders will take place on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. (Mountain Time). Due to public health measures implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance at such meeting will be strictly limited as detailed in the Company’s news release issued on May 7, 2021. The Meeting will be broadcast live via audio-only webcast and can be accessed through Total Energy’s website at www.totalenergy.ca/webcasts.

Selected Financial Information

Selected financial information relating to the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 is attached to this news release. This information should be read in conjunction with the condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Total Energy and the notes thereto as well as management’s discussion and analysis to be issued in due course and the Company’s 2020 Annual report.





Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

March 31 December 31 2021 2020 (unaudited) (audited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 20,705 $ 22,996 Accounts receivable 76,908 73,373 Inventory 93,747 95,586 Prepaid expenses and deposits 5,903 6,876 Income taxes receivable 1,989 1,287 Current portion of finance lease asset 488 566 199,740 200,684 Property, plant and equipment 619,494 636,996 Income taxes receivable 7,070 7,070 Deferred income tax asset 998 57 Lease asset 608 719 Goodwill 4,053 4,053 $ 831,963 $ 849,579 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 47,705 $ 46,410 Deferred revenue 8,798 6,365 Current portion of lease liabilities 5,324 6,417 Current portion of long-term debt 2,566 2,552 64,393 61,744 Long-term debt 219,865 230,517 Lease liabilities 9,762 8,420 Deferred tax liability 35,993 37,911 Shareholders' equity: Share capital 283,564 284,077 Contributed surplus 5,167 4,966 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (24,038 ) (18,736 ) Non-controlling interest 601 629 Retained earnings 236,656 240,051 501,950 510,987 $ 831,963 $ 849,579





Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31 2021 2020 Revenue $ 93,190 $ 134,268 Cost of services 71,088 100,683 Selling, general and administration 6,539 10,585 Other income (1,066 ) (7,928 ) Share-based compensation 201 405 Depreciation 21,847 19,994 Operating income (loss) (5,419 ) 10,529 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 289 380 Finance costs, net (1,807 ) (3,439 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes (6,937 ) 7,470 Current income tax expense (recovery) (471 ) 1,336 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (2,859 ) 1,410 Total income tax expense (recovery) (3,330 ) 2,746 Net income (loss) $ (3,607 ) $ 4,724 Net income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ (3,579 ) $ 4,672 Non-controlling interest (28 ) 52 Income (loss) per share Basic and diluted $ (0.08 ) $ 0.10

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31 2021 2020 Net income (loss) for the period $ (3,607 ) $ 4,724 Foreign currency translation (5,302 ) 4,847 Deferred tax effect - 304 Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period (5,302 ) 5,151 Total comprehensive income (loss) $ (8,909 ) $ 9,875 Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to: Shareholders of the Company $ (8,881 ) $ 9,823 Non-controlling interest (28 ) 52





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

(unaudited)

Three months ended

March 31 2021 2020 Cash provided by (used in): Operations: Net income (loss) for the period $ (3,607 ) $ 4,724 Add (deduct) items not affecting cash: Depreciation 21,847 19,994 Share-based compensation 201 405 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (289 ) (380 ) Finance costs 1,807 3,439 Unrealized gain on foreign currencies translation (1,066 ) (8,576 ) Current income tax expense (recovery) (471 ) 1,336 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) (2,859 ) 1,410 Income taxes paid (231 ) (441 ) Cashflow 15,332 21,911 Changes in non-cash working capital items: Accounts receivable (3,897 ) 5,613 Inventory 1,157 (7,399 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits 973 3,502 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 868 (10,237 ) Deferred revenue 2,433 2,953 Cash provided by operating activities 16,866 16,343 Investing: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (5,074 ) (2,246 ) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 440 1,705 Changes in non-cash working capital items 972 (1,308 ) Cash used in investing activities (3,662 ) (1,849 ) Financing: Advances on long-term debt - 20,000 Repayment of long-term debt (10,638 ) (15,695 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,820 ) (2,059 ) Dividends to shareholders - (2,710 ) Repurchase of common shares (329 ) (427 ) Interest paid (2,708 ) (3,530 ) Cash used in financing activities (15,495 ) (4,421 ) Change in cash and cash equivalents (2,291 ) 10,073 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 22,996 19,873 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 20,705 $ 29,946

Segmented Information

The Company provides a variety of products and services to the energy and other resource industries through five reporting segments, which operate substantially in three geographic regions. These reporting segments are Contract Drilling Services, which includes the contracting of drilling equipment and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment, Rentals and Transportation Services, which includes the rental and transportation of equipment used in energy and other industrial operations, Compression and Process Services, which includes the fabrication, sale, rental and servicing of gas compression and process equipment and Well Servicing, which includes the contracting of service rigs and the provision of labour required to operate the equipment. Corporate includes activities related to the Company’s corporate and public issuer affairs.

As at and for the three months ended March 31, 2021 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 28,571 $ 7,735 $ 34,156 $ 22,728 $ - $ 93,190 Cost of services 20,915 4,672 29,224 16,277 - 71,088 Selling, general and administration 1,396 1,252 1,444 1,268 1,179 6,539 Other income - - - - (1,066 ) (1,066 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 201 201 Depreciation (2) 9,865 5,518 2,407 3,852 205 21,847 Operating income (loss) (3,605 ) (3,707 ) 1,081 1,331 (519 ) (5,419 ) Gain (loss) on sale of property, plant and equipment 8 155 87 (31 ) 70 289 Finance costs (1 ) (16 ) (78 ) (6 ) (1,706 ) (1,807 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes (3,598 ) (3,568 ) 1,090 1,294 (2,155 ) (6,937 ) Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 313,993 194,189 214,582 99,897 9,302 831,963 Total liabilities 55,347 8,947 32,301 5,407 228,011 330,013 Capital expenditures 4,257 219 168 430 - 5,074





Three months ended March 31, 2021 Canada United States Australia Other Total Revenue $ 59,747 $ 18,309 $ 15,132 $ 2 $ 93,190 Non-current assets (3) 410,127 147,742 66,286 - 624,155

As at and for the three months ended March 31, 2020 (unaudited, in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Contract Rentals and Compression Well Corporate Total Drilling Transportation and Process Servicing (1) Services Services Services Revenue $ 43,025 $ 16,833 $ 40,744 $ 33,666 $ - $ 134,268 Cost of services 32,457 10,617 33,411 24,198 - 100,683 Selling, general and administration 2,441 2,503 2,216 1,727 1,698 10,585 Other income - - - - (7,928 ) (7,928 ) Share-based compensation - - - - 405 405 Depreciation 7,836 6,151 2,293 3,530 184 19,994 Operating income (loss) 291 (2,438 ) 2,824 4,211 5,641 10,529 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment 91 153 113 10 13 380 Finance costs (42 ) (23 ) (98 ) (9 ) (3,267 ) (3,439 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes 340 (2,308 ) 2,839 4,212 2,387 7,470 Goodwill - 2,514 1,539 - - 4,053 Total assets 394,120 232,602 235,487 111,510 25,510 999,229 Total liabilities 77,709 23,473 45,000 7,517 292,535 446,234 Capital expenditures 861 523 56 802 4 2,246





Three months ended March 31, 2020 Canada United States Australia Other Total Revenue $ 69,475 $ 31,411 $ 33,040 $ 342 $ 134,268 Non-current assets (3) 476,630 187,699 64,108 - 728,437





(1) Corporate includes the Company’s corporate activities and obligations pursuant to long-term credit facilities. (2) Effective April 1, 2020 the Company changed certain estimates relating to the useful life and residual value of equipment in the Contract Drilling Services segment. See note 10 to the 2020 Annual Financial Statements for further details. (3) Includes property, plant and equipment, lease asset (excluding current portion) and goodwill.

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

Total Energy provides contract drilling services, equipment rentals and transportation services, well servicing and compression and process equipment and service to the energy and other resource industries from operation centers in North America and Australia. The common shares of Total Energy are listed and trade on the TSX under the symbol TOT.

Notes to the Financial Highlights

(1) EBITDA means earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and is equal to net income before income taxes plus finance costs plus depreciation. EBITDA is not a recognized measure under IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income, EBITDA is a useful supplemental measure as it provides an indication of the results generated by the Company’s primary business activities prior to consideration of how those activities are financed, amortized or how the results are taxed in various jurisdictions as well as the cash generated by the Company’s primary business activities without consideration of the timing of the monetization of non-cash working capital items. Readers should be cautioned, however, that EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS as an indicator of Total Energy’s performance. Total Energy’s method of calculating EBITDA may differ from other organizations and, accordingly, EBITDA may not be comparable to measures used by other organizations. (2) Working capital equals current assets minus current liabilities. (3) Net Debt equals long-term debt plus lease liabilities plus current liabilities minus current assets. (4) Basic and diluted shares outstanding reflect the weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the periods. See note 5 to the Company’s condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

