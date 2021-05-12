Tango Health Offers Free Option for Benefits Decision Support

AUSTIN, Texas, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tango Health has announced a new free version of its decision support software, Tango Decision Assist™ Standard. This offering is designed to help organizations provide personalized guidance for their employees to quickly choose the best health plan for their needs. The Standard option was added to the existing tiers, Pro and Pro Plus, which have supported more than 500,000 employees from medium to Fortune 50 companies.

Tango Decision Assist Standard is a great way to introduce employees to a benefits decision support tool, whether companies are hesitant about introducing a new tool, looking to switch from another vendor, or interested in seeing why Tango continues to grow its market share within the decision support space. The Standard option supports up to three health plans, leverages Tango’s proprietary “people like me” expense database and includes education and recommendations for HSA/FSA contributions.

“We believe decision support is essential, especially with the shift to more hybrid or fully-remote workforces. That is why we introduced our new product, Tango Decision Assist Standard, at $0 cost. Choosing the right health plan can mean a difference of over $1,000 a year in savings to employees. We’re here to help them quickly understand that math and make an informed decision in just a few minutes,” says Scott Van Horn, CEO at Tango Health.

The setup of Decision Assist Standard is simple and painless, taking approximately ten minutes for a client to enter their information. Within one business day, Tango delivers the site with no restriction on usage. Brokers or consultants are also eligible to create sites on behalf of their clients.

Tango Decision Assist Standard includes:

Quick recommendation in approximately 3 minutes.





Credible calculations show the math and tax savings behind a recommendation.





Personalized medical cost estimates with “people like me” claims data and editable medical scenarios, like adding a surgery or new prescription.





Helpful educational content including videos and explainers throughout.





Easy implementation has you up and running within one business day.

Register today.

About Tango Health: Tango Health is a leading software and services company focused on supporting organizations to deliver a better benefits experience since 2008. Tango’s flexible solutions include decision support, benefits engagement, benefits communications, virtual open enrollment, and full-service ACA compliance and reporting.

Liz Bonilla - 855-468-2646 - liz.bonilla@tangohealth.com

Source: Tango Health