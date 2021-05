Wilmington Reports on Voting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington Capital Management Inc. (“Wilmington”) held its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 5, 2021 in Calgary, Alberta and all two nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of Class A Shares and all three nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holders of Class B Shares were elected. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Management received the following proxies from holders of the Corporation’s Class A and B shareholders in regard to the election of the five directors nominated:

Class Director Votes For Proxy % Votes Withheld Proxy % Class A

Shareholders



Timothy W. Casgrain 7,264,444 100 % Nil Nil Christopher J. Killi 7,264,244 99.99 % 200 0.01 % Class B

Shareholders







Ian G. Cockwell 867,151 100 % Nil Nil Joseph F. Killi 866,651 99.94 % 500 0.06 % Marc D. Sardachuk 866,651 99.94 % 500 0.06 %

Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the meeting are available in the Corporation’s report of voting results filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

