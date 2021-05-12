Pardon My Fro Makes HSN Debut

GREAT NECK, NY, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leading lifestyle brand crafted specifically for women proud of their hair and their heritage, Pardon My Fro founder Dana Bly will be making her on-air debut on HSN’s “Obsessed with Style with Debbie D” at 7 a.m. Thursday, May 13.

Presenting the brand’s unique line of chic home décor, Dana is excited to be sharing her number-one bestselling design “Squad” and an exclusive “ABARA” created only for HSN. She will also be introducing her new tween collection, which she collaborated on with 14-year-old Wynn Wesley, whose namesake pillow and throw are among the exclusive items offered during the airing.

From the "Wynn" design, 100% of net proceeds will be donated to Black Veterans for Social Justice Inc. (BVSJ.org) a non-profit, community-based organization serving veterans, their families and members of the community in New York City since 1979.

“My vision is to offer women like me products in which they can literally see themselves,” says Dana. “I started Pardon My Fro to celebrate women. The women in my designs represent living life on your own terms and doing it with remarkable style.”

As a self-taught graphic designer, Dana often couldn’t find décor and designs that spoke to her. So one day she decided to create them herself. The bold, fun, and vibrant products feature illustrated imagery of natural black women and have garnered a cultlike following on social media. She draws inspiration for what she sees every day—strong women, passionate women, girl squads. Thanks to the values of the brand—sisterhood, empowering women, lifting each other up—her customers avidly cheer her brand’s growth as it soars to new heights, now reaching the HSN audience.

The “Wynn” pillow and throw are Pardon My Fro’s first products for tweens, created in collaboration with Wynn Wesley, an up-and-coming influencer and entrepreneur who loves her friends, fashion, beauty, and being connected.

“For my face to be on one of the designs is amazing,” says Wynn. “I love working with Dana. For me to be a part of her brand is a big deal. These designs are perfect for girls like me because for a kid, your room is everything. Rooms are your haven.”

Hosted by Debbie Denmon, Dana Bly will present and discuss the exclusive Pardon My Fro offerings for HSN—sharing not only the designs but also the story, inspiring girls and other entrepreneurs.

“Pardon My Fro is so relevant now,” Dana says, “because it’s for women of all colors, all shapes and sizes, natural hair, non-natural hair. What I’m trying to capture is the fun fashionable life of women and girls today. So they can see the designs and hopefully identify—and say, ‘That’s me.’”

ABOUT PARDON MY FRO

Fresh. Funky. Fascinating. That’s what a fro is, in our eyes. When you see a woman rocking her afro in all its glory, you instantly know that she’s all about expressing her individuality and standing out from the crowd. Pardon My Fro is an exclusive lifestyle brand of clothing, accessories, and chic home decor crafted specifically for that kind of woman. Founded in 2010 by Dana Bly, Pardon My Fro has been featured in Essence and Ebony magazines, and the expanding line of products had grown by the demand of the brand’s attentive and engaged fan base.

