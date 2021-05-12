CORRECTION From Source - Enthusiast Gaming Provides Correction to Press Release Regarding Number of Gamer Profiles of Tabwire LLC

TORONTO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) (TSX:EGLX), (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”), announces a correction to its press release entitled “Enthusiast Gaming Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results” issued today (the “Initial Press Release”).

In the Initial Press Release, the Company incorrectly stated Tabwire LLC has 13 billion gamer profiles when the correct number is 13 million gamer profiles. The Company announced today in the press release entitled “Enthusiast Gaming Accelerates Launch of Gaming Social Network and Premium Subscription Offering with Acquisition of Tabwire” that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Tabwire LLC.

The correction does not change any other information nor have a material effect on any other information in the Initial Press Release.

