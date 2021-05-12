Cenovus reports voting results of election of Directors

CALGARY, Alberta, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX: CVE) (NYSE: CVE) announced that at its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 12, 2021, each of the 12 nominees proposed as Directors and listed in its Management Information Circular dated March 15, 2021 were elected as Directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.



Nominee Votes for Votes withheld Number Percent Number Percent Keith M. Casey 1,629,920,383 98.97 16,903,774 1.03 Canning K.N. Fok 1,234,968,826 74.99 411,855,331 25.01 Jane E. Kinney 1,633,018,059 99.16 13,806,098 0.84 Harold N. Kvisle 1,319,701,189 80.14 327,122,969 19.86 Eva L. Kwok 1,630,748,431 99.02 16,075,726 0.98 Keith A. MacPhail 1,589,161,565 96.50 57,662,592 3.50 Richard J. Marcogliese 1,578,975,905 95.88 67,816,872 4.12 Claude Mongeau 1,633,092,303 99.17 13,731,854 0.83 Alexander J. Pourbaix 1,632,905,234 99.16 13,915,002 0.84 Wayne E. Shaw 1,634,382,317 99.24 12,440,494 0.76 Frank J. Sixt 1,281,126,425 77.79 365,697,732 22.21 Rhonda I. Zygocki 1,595,374,642 96.88 51,445,593 3.12

Cenovus again welcomes Canning K.N. Fok, Eva L. Kwok, Wayne E. Shaw and Frank J. Sixt to its Board of Directors. The former members of Husky Energy’s Board of Directors joined the Cenovus Board of Directors as of January 1, 2021 in connection with the Husky transaction and bring a diverse skillset and valuable depth of knowledge of Husky’s portfolio of assets.

Cenovus would like to extend its sincere thanks and best wishes to Susan F. Dabarno, Steven Leer and M. George Lewis for their contributions to Cenovus’s Board of Directors and dedication to the company. They departed the Board in connection with the Husky transaction.

