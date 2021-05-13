Los Angeles, USA, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Sees Expansion Owing to Key Players, Key Therapies and Research & Programmes

Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Insight report offers deep insights into emerging Diabetic Macular Edema pipeline therapies with an analysis of 50+key players and 50+key therapies.

DelveInsight’s ‘Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Pipeline Insights’ report provides a holistic view of the DME pipeline therapies that are under development in pre-clinical as well as clinical stages of development and growth prospects across the Diabetic Macular Edema landscape.

Key takeaways of the Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline report:

Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline report offers a comprehensive analysis of 50+key players and 50+key therapies.

Out of all the emerging therapies, late-stage products such as Faricimab , Beovu , and KSI-301 have shown promising results and are expected to improve the dosing interval.

, , and have shown promising results and are expected to improve the dosing interval. Diabetic Macular Edema pipeline comprises MS 553 (Shenzhen MingSight Relin Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.), KSI 301 (Kodiak Sciences Inc.), Brolucizumab (Novartis Pharmaceuticals), ADVM-022 (Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.), KVD001 (KalVista Pharmaceuticals), MYL-1701P (Momenta Pharmaceuticals/Mylan), Faricimab (Roche) and others.

(Shenzhen MingSight Relin Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.), (Kodiak Sciences Inc.), (Novartis Pharmaceuticals), (Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.), (KalVista Pharmaceuticals), (Momenta Pharmaceuticals/Mylan), (Roche) and others. Recent randomized clinical trials have shown anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) therapy improved visual acuity and macular swelling, and currently, it has become the first line of the treatment of DME. Anti-VEGF drugs have become the gold standard for the treatment of DME.

therapy improved visual acuity and macular swelling, and currently, it has become the first line of the treatment of DME. Corticosteroids are mostly a second-line treatment option. These anti-inflammatory drugs are usually administered via eye drops, implants, or injections of sustained-release corticosteroids into or around the eye.

are mostly a second-line treatment option. These anti-inflammatory drugs are usually administered via eye drops, implants, or injections of sustained-release corticosteroids into or around the eye. OPT-302 (Opthea Limited) binds to VEGF receptor 2 and 3, neutralizing the activity of VEGF-C and –D and is being developed by the company for the treatment of patients with Diabetic Macular Edema.

(Opthea Limited) binds to VEGF receptor 2 and 3, neutralizing the activity of VEGF-C and –D and is being developed by the company for the treatment of patients with Diabetic Macular Edema. ALG-1001 (Allegro Ophthalmics) is a first-in-class integrin peptide therapy. The molecule is able to bind specific integrin receptor sites and works by affecting multiple angiogenic pathways and inflammation. ALG-1001 showed promising results in the phase IIb clinical trial that evaluated it as a sequential therapy or in combination with bevacizumab in patients with DME.

Diabetic Macular Edema: Overview

Macular edema is a condition characterized by the build-up of fluid in the macula, an area in the center of the retina. The excess build-up results in the swelling and thickening of the macula leading to distorted vision. It is referred to as Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) as it is caused by a complication of diabetes called diabetic retinopathy.

The DME pipeline report proffers a rich coverage of the therapeutics by development stage, product type, and route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Diabetic Macular Edema across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages.

Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Clinical Phase MoA RoA Brolucizumab Novartis Phase III Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors Intravitreal KSI 301 Kodiak Sciences Inc. Phase III Vascular endothelial growth factors inhibitors Intravitreal GB-102 Graybug Vision Phase II Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists Intravitreal ADVM-022 Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. Phase II Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors Intravitreal KVD001 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Phase II Plasma kallikrein inhibitors Intravitreal MYL-1701P Momenta Pharmaceuticals/Mylan Phase III Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors Intravitreal Faricimab Roche Phase III Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors Intravitreal

Diabetic Macular Edema Therapeutics Assessment

The Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline report proffers exhaustive insights into active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Indications of various drugs.

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

IND

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Molecule Type

Small Molecule

Gene Therapy

Immunoglobulin fragments

Monoclonal antibodies

By Route of Administration

Intravitreal

Inhalation

Oral

Subcutaneous

By Mechanism of Action

Protein kinase C beta inhibitors

Vascular endothelial growth factors inhibitors

Erythropoietin receptor modulators

Plasma kallikrein inhibitors

By Targets

Protein kinase C beta

Vascular endothelial growth factors

Plasma kallikrein

By Stage and Route of Administration

By Stage and Product Type

The Diabetic Macular Edema pipeline report puts on the table business opportunities, threats, prospective collaborations, strong competitors, growth strategies, and failed as well as discontinued drugs that will help the clients to keep a track of the ongoing trials, recent happenings in the DME domain.

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Kodiak Sciences, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Adverum Biotechnologies, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Exonate, Opthea Limited, SciFluor Life Sciences, AsclepiX Therapeutics, RemeGen, UNITY Biotechnology, Celltrion, Bio-Thera Solutions, Ripple Therapeutics, GrayBug Vision, Oxurion, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Apexian Pharmaceuticals among others.

Key Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Therapies: KSI 301, LKA651, ADVM-022, KVD001, MYL-1701P, Faricimab, REGN 910-3, EXN407, OPT-302, SF0166, AXT107, Brolucizumab, RC28-E, UBX1325, CT-P42, BAT5906, IBE-814, GB-102, THR-149, AR-13503, GSK2798745, BI 1026706, and APX3330 among others.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Diabetic Macular Edema Overview 4 Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 6 Diabetic Macular Edema – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 7 In-depth Commercial Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Assessment 8 Diabetic Macular Edema Collaboration Deals 9 Late Stage Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration) 10 Mid-Stage Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Products (Phase II) 11 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Products 12 Inactive Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Products 13 Diabetic Macular Edema Key Companies 14 Diabetic Macular Edema Key Products 15 Diabetic Macular Edema Unmet Needs 16 Diabetic Macular Edema Market Drivers and Barriers 17 Diabetic Macular Edema Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18 Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Analyst Views 20 Appendix

