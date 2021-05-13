Los Angeles, USA, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Sees Expansion Owing to Key Players, Key Therapies and Research & Programmes
Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Insight report offers deep insights into emerging Diabetic Macular Edema pipeline therapies with an analysis of 50+key players and 50+key therapies.
DelveInsight’s ‘Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Pipeline Insights’ report provides a holistic view of the DME pipeline therapies that are under development in pre-clinical as well as clinical stages of development and growth prospects across the Diabetic Macular Edema landscape.
Key takeaways of the Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline report:
- Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline report offers a comprehensive analysis of 50+key players and 50+key therapies.
- Out of all the emerging therapies, late-stage products such as Faricimab, Beovu, and KSI-301 have shown promising results and are expected to improve the dosing interval.
- Diabetic Macular Edema pipeline comprises MS 553 (Shenzhen MingSight Relin Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.), KSI 301 (Kodiak Sciences Inc.), Brolucizumab (Novartis Pharmaceuticals), ADVM-022 (Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.), KVD001 (KalVista Pharmaceuticals), MYL-1701P (Momenta Pharmaceuticals/Mylan), Faricimab (Roche) and others.
- Recent randomized clinical trials have shown anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) therapy improved visual acuity and macular swelling, and currently, it has become the first line of the treatment of DME. Anti-VEGF drugs have become the gold standard for the treatment of DME.
- Corticosteroids are mostly a second-line treatment option. These anti-inflammatory drugs are usually administered via eye drops, implants, or injections of sustained-release corticosteroids into or around the eye.
- OPT-302 (Opthea Limited) binds to VEGF receptor 2 and 3, neutralizing the activity of VEGF-C and –D and is being developed by the company for the treatment of patients with Diabetic Macular Edema.
- ALG-1001 (Allegro Ophthalmics) is a first-in-class integrin peptide therapy. The molecule is able to bind specific integrin receptor sites and works by affecting multiple angiogenic pathways and inflammation. ALG-1001 showed promising results in the phase IIb clinical trial that evaluated it as a sequential therapy or in combination with bevacizumab in patients with DME.
Got queries? Want to know more? Request for Sample @ Diabetic Macular Edema Emerging Therapies and Forecast
Diabetic Macular Edema: Overview
Macular edema is a condition characterized by the build-up of fluid in the macula, an area in the center of the retina. The excess build-up results in the swelling and thickening of the macula leading to distorted vision. It is referred to as Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) as it is caused by a complication of diabetes called diabetic retinopathy.
For more information on emerging drugs, visit Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Analysis
The DME pipeline report proffers a rich coverage of the therapeutics by development stage, product type, and route of administration, molecule type, and MOA type for Diabetic Macular Edema across the complete product development cycle, including all clinical and non-clinical stages.
Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Drugs
|Drug
|Company
|Clinical Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|Brolucizumab
|Novartis
|Phase III
|Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors
|Intravitreal
|KSI 301
|Kodiak Sciences Inc.
|Phase III
|Vascular endothelial growth factors inhibitors
|Intravitreal
|GB-102
|Graybug Vision
|Phase II
|Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists
|Intravitreal
|ADVM-022
|Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc.
|Phase II
|Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors
|Intravitreal
|KVD001
|KalVista Pharmaceuticals
|Phase II
|Plasma kallikrein inhibitors
|Intravitreal
|MYL-1701P
|Momenta Pharmaceuticals/Mylan
|Phase III
|Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors
|Intravitreal
|Faricimab
|Roche
|Phase III
|Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors
|Intravitreal
Request for Sample to know which drug is expected to outperform @ Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Analysis, Key Companies, and Futuristic Trends
Diabetic Macular Edema Therapeutics Assessment
The Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline report proffers exhaustive insights into active pipeline assets segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Indications of various drugs.
By Product Type
- Mono
- Combination
By Stage
- Discovery
- Pre-clinical
- IND
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Pre-registration
By Molecule Type
- Small Molecule
- Gene Therapy
- Immunoglobulin fragments
- Monoclonal antibodies
By Route of Administration
- Intravitreal
- Inhalation
- Oral
- Subcutaneous
By Mechanism of Action
- Protein kinase C beta inhibitors
- Vascular endothelial growth factors inhibitors
- Erythropoietin receptor modulators
- Plasma kallikrein inhibitors
By Targets
- Protein kinase C beta
- Vascular endothelial growth factors
- Plasma kallikrein
By Stage and Route of Administration
By Stage and Product Type
Get in touch with our Business executive for Rich and Deep Market Assessment and Consulting Solutions
The Diabetic Macular Edema pipeline report puts on the table business opportunities, threats, prospective collaborations, strong competitors, growth strategies, and failed as well as discontinued drugs that will help the clients to keep a track of the ongoing trials, recent happenings in the DME domain.
Scope of the Report
Coverage: Global
Key Players: Kodiak Sciences, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Adverum Biotechnologies, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Roche, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Exonate, Opthea Limited, SciFluor Life Sciences, AsclepiX Therapeutics, RemeGen, UNITY Biotechnology, Celltrion, Bio-Thera Solutions, Ripple Therapeutics, GrayBug Vision, Oxurion, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline, Boehringer Ingelheim, and Apexian Pharmaceuticals among others.
Key Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Therapies: KSI 301, LKA651, ADVM-022, KVD001, MYL-1701P, Faricimab, REGN 910-3, EXN407, OPT-302, SF0166, AXT107, Brolucizumab, RC28-E, UBX1325, CT-P42, BAT5906, IBE-814, GB-102, THR-149, AR-13503, GSK2798745, BI 1026706, and APX3330 among others.
Reach out how novel therapies are transforming the DME landscape @ Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline
Table of Contents
|1
|Introduction
|2
|Executive Summary
|3
|Diabetic Macular Edema Overview
|4
|Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Therapeutics
|5
|Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
|6
|Diabetic Macular Edema – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
|7
|In-depth Commercial Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Assessment
|8
|Diabetic Macular Edema Collaboration Deals
|9
|Late Stage Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration)
|10
|Mid-Stage Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Products (Phase II)
|11
|Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Products
|12
|Inactive Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Products
|13
|Diabetic Macular Edema Key Companies
|14
|Diabetic Macular Edema Key Products
|15
|Diabetic Macular Edema Unmet Needs
|16
|Diabetic Macular Edema Market Drivers and Barriers
|17
|Diabetic Macular Edema Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|18
|Diabetic Macular Edema Pipeline Analyst Views
|20
|Appendix
Visit to know more of what’s covered @ Diabetic Macular Edema Emerging Therapies
Related Reports
Chronic Pain Associated With Painful Diabetic Neuropathy Market
DelveInsight's "Chronic Pain Associated with Painful Diabetic Neuropathy - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.
Diabetic Foot Ulcers Market
DelveInsight’s ‘Diabetic Foot Ulcer (DFU) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast—2030’ report.
Diabetic Foot Market
DelveInsight's "Diabetic Foot - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.
Diabetic Eye Disease Market
DelveInsight's "Diabetic Eye Disease - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market
DelveInsight's "Diabetic Ketoacidosis (DKA) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.
Diabetic Gastroparesis Market Size
DelveInsight’s ‘Diabetic Gastroparesis (DGp) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2030’ report offers a detailed analysis of therapies and key pharmaceutical companies including Allergan Evoke Pharma Inc., Theravance Biopharma, Censa Pharmaceuticals, CinDome Pharma, Takeda (Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.), Bird Rock Bio, and others.
Diabetic Kidney Disease Market
DelveInsight's "Diabetic Kidney Disease (DKD) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report.
Related Posts
Understanding The Increasing Prevalence Of Diabetes And Its Complications
Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Market Landscape
Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy Medications
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end-to-end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.
For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News