Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Announces World Renowned Inventor of the Infomercial and Original Shark Tank Investor Kevin Harrington Appointed to Advisory Board and Teams Up With Company

Temecula, CA, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc., (OTC MARKETS: “GWSO”), a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate Global Warming and its effects on the planet announces that internationally recognized businessman, Shark Tank investor, and veteran entrepreneur Kevin Harrington has been appointed to its advisory board and will assist the company with obtaining contracts, and with the marketing/branding of its revolutionary technologies.

An innovator in infomercial marketing and one of the original sharks on the hit TV show Shark Tank, and pioneer of the As Seen On TV Empire, Harrington understands manufacturing and global supply chain challenges and is an advocate for reducing the effects of global warming and what it is doing to our planet. Throughout his corporate ventures, Harrington has launched more than 500 products, driving over $5 billion in sales.

Twenty of his companies have each topped $100 million in revenue. ( https://kevinharrington.tv )

“From the moment I heard what the company’s mission was and about its game changing technologies, I was immediately interested in joining the team. The company has four distinct divisions that all have one thing in common, to reduce carbon emissions and our reliance on conventional energy sources”, Kevin Harrington said. “Being integrally involved with this company and its ground-breaking technologies will allow me to make a difference in this world for my children and the whole planet at large.”

“It is a true honor to welcome Kevin Harrington to our advisory board and have him collaborate with us on our marketing and branding, as well as our sales initiatives worldwide,” said Michael Pollastro, President of GWSO. “His experience in supporting companies and bringing our game changing technologies to market on a global scale is a great asset for us as we look to expand our presence worldwide. We are sure that our shareholders will recognize the magnitude of Kevin’s potential contributions.”

Click to see Kevin discuss GWSO

To learn more about Global Warming Solutions, Inc. Visit: http://www.gwsogroup.com

Michael Pollastro

mpollastro@gwsogroup.com

President, Chairman of the Board

Global Warming Solutions, Inc.