Construction contract (Concrete works of Kemi bioproduct mill)

English Estonian

NOBE Rakennus OY, a Nordecon Group company entered into a contract with Metsä Fibre OY for the construction of concrete structures of the Kemi bioproduct mill in Northern Finland. During the works, the foundations and ground plates involving 12,500 cubic meters of concrete for the equipment of the mill section CW-B02 will be built, as well as related ground and pipeline works will be performed.

The value of the contract is 6.8 million euros plus value added tax. The works will be completed in July 2022.

Nordecon ( www.nordecon.com ) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2020 was 296 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs 675 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.