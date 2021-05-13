Results 2021 Annual General Meeting

PRESS RELEASE: Amsterdam – 13 May 2021. Intertrust N.V. (“Intertrust”) [Euronext: INTER], a global leader in providing tech-enabled corporate and fund solutions to clients operating and investing in international business, announces that in the Annual General Meeting of 12 May 2021 (2021 AGM) the shareholders adopted all voting items on the agenda.



At the 2021 AGM a total of 73.59% of the total issued share capital was represented. The results of the votes for each item on the agenda, will be published on our website https://www.intertrustgroup.com/investors/shareholder-information/annual-general-meeting-may-2021/ .



Draft minutes of the 2021 AGM will be published no later than three months after the end of the meeting, after which shareholders should have the opportunity to react in the following three months.

About Intertrust

Intertrust has 4,000+ employees who are dedicated to providing world-leading, specialised administration services to clients in over 30 jurisdictions. This is amplified by the support we offer across our approved partner network which covers a further 120+ jurisdictions. Our focus on bespoke corporate, fund, capital market and private wealth services enable our clients to invest, grow and thrive anywhere in the world. Sitting at the heart of international business, our local, expert knowledge and innovative, proprietary technology combine to deliver a compelling proposition – all of which keeps our clients one step ahead.

***ENDS***

Attachment

intertrust-results-agm-press-release-f.pdf