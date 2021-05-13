ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Annual Report and Accounts

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

13 May 2021

ICG Enterprise Trust plc ("the Company") - Annual Report and Accounts

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.1R, the Company announces that a copy of the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 January 2021 and AGM Notice have been sent to the FCA National Storage Mechanism (formerly known as “Morning Star NSM") and will shortly be available for viewing at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

The Annual Report and Accounts and AGM Notice may also shortly be viewed on the Company's website at www.icg-enterprise.co.uk.

The Annual Report and Accounts have been posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive them in hard copy form.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

James Caddy, Investor Relations, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2000

Legal/Company secretary enquiries

Andy Lewis/Claire Barnett, ICG +44 (0) 20 3545 2000

Media:



Ed Gascoigne Pees, Eddie Livingstone-Learmonth, Camarco +44 (0) 20 3757 4993