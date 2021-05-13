Global Ambulance and Emergency Equipment Market Data from 2020, Estimates for 2021 and Five Year CAGRs to 2025

Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ambulance and Emergency Equipment: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Emergency medical services (EMS) or ambulance services provide prehospital medical care and transportation services to hospitals and medical facilities. The rise in demand for emergency medical services has led to the growth in the ambulance equipment market. This accelerated demand is partly due to the economic recession, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sociopolitical factors such as BREXIT in Europe and other factors that led to many people losing their health insurance coverage.

As a result, many of these individual's health issues escalated into conditions requiring emergency medical services. The other factor driving the growth of this market is the increase in the aging population and the subsequent increase in the incidence of chronic health issues that require emergency healthcare services. The population of people age 65 and older will continue to grow through the forecast period (2025) and will impact the growth of this market in future years.

This report offers a detailed picture of the market for ambulance and emergency equipment. It highlights the current and future market potential for an ambulance and emergency equipment and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, the regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends in the market. This report also covers market projections through 2025 and market shares for key market players.

This report details market shares for an ambulance and emergency equipment based on type and geography. Based on type, the market is segmented into the following: infection control; cardiac and respiratory; transportation ambulance and emergency equipment; diagnostics; trauma and burn care; blood and hemorrhage control; and hypothermia prevention.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China, and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2019 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020-2025. Estimated values are based on ambulance and emergency equipment manufacturers' total revenues.

Company profiles of the major listed players, including 3M, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, General Electric, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Medtronic, and Stryker Corp.



