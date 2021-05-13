Global Automated Waste Collection System Market Report 2021-2028 - Smart City Platform Development for Enhanced Integration of Automated Waste Collection Systems Gaining Momentum

Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automated Waste Collection System Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Stationary and Mobile); End-user (Airports, Educational Institutions, Hospitals, Corporate Offices, Hotels/ Restaurants, and Others), and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automated waste collection systems are commonly known as pneumatic waste conveying system. These advanced machineries are used in transporting domestic, municipal, industrial, or commercial waste with the help of underground pipes, which relate to waste chutes and waste load stations.

These systems are not only helping in speeding up the garbage collection process but is also reducing the manpower requirement for the same. Automated Waste Collection Systems (AWCS) also tackles two big issues that authorities are currently dealing with in terms of waste collection and management.



The automated waste collection system manufacturers across the globe experienced limited tremors as the regional and local governments encouraged municipalities and private organizations to invest toward smart and intelligent waste or garbage collection and sorting solutions owing to Covid-19. As the residential waste volumes increased substantially, the demand for automated waste collection systems among the residential sector soared.

However, due to disruption in supply chain caused by the limitation of human movements, it resulted in slower deployment and installation of the AWCS in both developed and developing countries such as the US, Canada, the UK, Italy, and China. This followed slower than usual revenue growth trend in the global automated waste collection systems market.

A few key players operating in the global automated waste collection system market and profiled in this market study are Aerbin ApS, AMCS Group, Caverion Corporation, Envac AB, Logiwaste AB, MariMatic Oy, MEIKO, Evac Group, MABAT, and STREAM Environment, amongst others.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ebpsly