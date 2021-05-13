Global Automotive Cockpits and Instrumentation Market, 2021-2035: Major Suppliers, Top 14 Markets, Technology Trends and Market Size Forecasts

Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Cockpits and Instrumentation - Global Sector Overview and Forecast to 2035 (Q1 2021 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Automotive Cockpits and Instrumentation - Global Sector Overview and Forecast to 2035 (Q1 2021 Update)" provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE Cockpits And Instrumentation sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.

The fascia (or dashboard) and the instrument cluster together form the instrument panel. The instrument panel is a complex system of coverings, foams, plastics and metals designed to house various components and act as a safety device for the vehicle occupants. Instrument panels are usually made of injection moulded thermoplastics. The area directly in front of the driver and front-seat passenger is commonly referred to as the cockpit. It is an area that continues to expand.



A cockpit is a combination made out of an instrument panel and a number of sub-modules such as wiring and electronic devices, instruments, car audio and information/communication, heating and climate systems.



The number of instruments has increased over the years as vehicles have become more complex and the instruments themselves have become cheaper. Few cars in the 1960s had a tachometer but it is now almost a universal fitting. Similarly, legislation has now made the use of tachographs obligatory in trucks.

The big increase, however, has been in event-controlled indications, such as lights which actuate to show warnings for indicators, low oil pressure and high lighting beam. A typical car now would have two large instruments showing speed and engine revolutions plus two smaller instruments showing engine temperature and fuel gauge. All other instruments are either incorporated in the larger instruments (odometer and trip meter) or separated from the main cluster and displayed as event warnings.



Although there can be no doubt that drivers of the future will be better informed with a raft of new instrumentation, there is some concern as to whether their instrument panels will be a safe place to deliver the information



Report's forecasts cover outsourced cockpits (in North America and Western Europe), instrument clusters (across 14 markets), instrument panels (across 14 markets) and head-up displays (again, across 14 markets), front seating and heated front seats fitted to newly-assembled passenger cars and light vehicles. Other innovations and applications are reviewed in the Technologies section of this report, including electroluminescent displays.



Scope

Automotive OE Cockpit and Instrumentation Systems (Instrument Clusters, Instrument Panels, Outsourced Cockpits, Head-Up Displays) fitment and market size data for the top 14* markets.

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including Electroluminescence Display, Reconfigurability, High-Definition Display, Head-Up Displays, Multi-Functions, Multi-Colour Slush Skins, Acoustical Foam, Voice Control, 3D Display).

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary.

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Harman, Interior Systems, Inteva Products.

Updated profiles of the major automotive cockpits and instrumentation suppliers including their strategies and prospects.

Market size forecasts for the top 14* markets.

Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Pester analysis

Companies

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Faurecia SA

Customers and contracts

Infrastructure

Merger and acquisition activity

Products

R&D

International Automotive Components Group (IAC)

Inteva Products, LLC

Magna International Inc.

Marelli Corporation

Nippon Seiki

Robert Bosch GmbH

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

Valeo SA

Visteon Corporation

Infrastructure

Merger and acquisition activity

Yazaki Corporation

Others

Autoneum

Draexlmaier Group

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

NXP Semiconductor

Preh GmbH

Yanfeng Automotive

Forecasts

Head-Up Displays (HUDs)

Instrument clusters

Instrument panels

Outsourced cockpits

Markets

Emerging markets

Instrument panel manufacturers

Market shares of instrumentation and display sector

Asian market

European market

North American market

Market trends

Technologies

Cockpits

ZF's cockpit concept

Instrumentation

Continental's solution

Head-Up Displays (HUDs)

Instrumentation for the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo e-hybrid

Mercedes-Benz SplitView

Other

3M's light optimisation display films

Acoustical foam

BASF's Material Kit helps interior designers

Car interior polyurethane solutions from BASF

Continental's display and control concept

Continental's Haptic Feedback Display

Covestro's rear projection polycarbonate films

Harman's Road Noise Cancellation technology

Head-up display

Instrument panel made using castor oil

Multifunction control panel for electric vehicles

Preh's touch control centre console

PSA Group's solutions

Three-dimensional spread of sound

Tokai Rika's remote control solution

Valeo's MirrorLink

Visteon's graphic solutions

Visteon's Human Bayesian Intelligence Technology

Voice control technologies from Bosch

Reconfigurable displays

Continental

Denso Corporation

QNX Software Systems

Visteon

Technology developments

3D display technology

Visteon's Ideal Occupant Interface

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors' solutions

Archive

Delphi develops its MyFi

Denso's organic electroluminescence display

Display technologies from Bosch

Freescale Semiconductor's solutions

Fujitsu Ten develops new display

Honda Accord's instrument panel

In-car moisturiser from Lexus

MINI's Openometer

Multi-disc CD players deleted from Ford Focus line

MyFord Touch

Next generation multi-functional displays from Visteon

TRW's touchpad sensor

Two-colour slush skins from JCI

Visteon recognised for airbag door

Visteon's C-Beyond concept highlights instrumentation innovations

Visteon's new single screen display

