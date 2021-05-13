Global Automotive Cockpits and Instrumentation Market, 2021-2035: Major Suppliers, Top 14 Markets, Technology Trends and Market Size Forecasts

Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Cockpits and Instrumentation - Global Sector Overview and Forecast to 2035 (Q1 2021 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Automotive Cockpits and Instrumentation - Global Sector Overview and Forecast to 2035 (Q1 2021 Update)" provides a comprehensive overview of the global OE Cockpits And Instrumentation sector, major suppliers, top 14 markets, technology trends and market size forecasts.
The fascia (or dashboard) and the instrument cluster together form the instrument panel. The instrument panel is a complex system of coverings, foams, plastics and metals designed to house various components and act as a safety device for the vehicle occupants. Instrument panels are usually made of injection moulded thermoplastics. The area directly in front of the driver and front-seat passenger is commonly referred to as the cockpit. It is an area that continues to expand.
A cockpit is a combination made out of an instrument panel and a number of sub-modules such as wiring and electronic devices, instruments, car audio and information/communication, heating and climate systems.
The number of instruments has increased over the years as vehicles have become more complex and the instruments themselves have become cheaper. Few cars in the 1960s had a tachometer but it is now almost a universal fitting. Similarly, legislation has now made the use of tachographs obligatory in trucks.
The big increase, however, has been in event-controlled indications, such as lights which actuate to show warnings for indicators, low oil pressure and high lighting beam. A typical car now would have two large instruments showing speed and engine revolutions plus two smaller instruments showing engine temperature and fuel gauge. All other instruments are either incorporated in the larger instruments (odometer and trip meter) or separated from the main cluster and displayed as event warnings.
Although there can be no doubt that drivers of the future will be better informed with a raft of new instrumentation, there is some concern as to whether their instrument panels will be a safe place to deliver the information
Report's forecasts cover outsourced cockpits (in North America and Western Europe), instrument clusters (across 14 markets), instrument panels (across 14 markets) and head-up displays (again, across 14 markets), front seating and heated front seats fitted to newly-assembled passenger cars and light vehicles. Other innovations and applications are reviewed in the Technologies section of this report, including electroluminescent displays.
Scope
- Automotive OE Cockpit and Instrumentation Systems (Instrument Clusters, Instrument Panels, Outsourced Cockpits, Head-Up Displays) fitment and market size data for the top 14* markets.
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends (including Electroluminescence Display, Reconfigurability, High-Definition Display, Head-Up Displays, Multi-Functions, Multi-Colour Slush Skins, Acoustical Foam, Voice Control, 3D Display).
- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary.
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including Harman, Interior Systems, Inteva Products.
- Updated profiles of the major automotive cockpits and instrumentation suppliers including their strategies and prospects.
- Market size forecasts for the top 14* markets.
- Sector PESTER (Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Environmental and Regulatory) analysis.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Pester analysis
Companies
- Continental AG
- Denso Corporation
- Faurecia SA
- Customers and contracts
- Infrastructure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Products
- R&D
- International Automotive Components Group (IAC)
- Inteva Products, LLC
- Magna International Inc.
- Marelli Corporation
- Nippon Seiki
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
- Valeo SA
- Visteon Corporation
- Infrastructure
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Yazaki Corporation
- Others
- Autoneum
- Draexlmaier Group
- Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.
- Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
- NXP Semiconductor
- Preh GmbH
- Yanfeng Automotive
- Forecasts
Head-Up Displays (HUDs)
- Instrument clusters
- Instrument panels
- Outsourced cockpits
Markets
- Emerging markets
- Instrument panel manufacturers
- Market shares of instrumentation and display sector
- Asian market
- European market
- North American market
- Market trends
Technologies
- Cockpits
- ZF's cockpit concept
- Instrumentation
- Continental's solution
- Head-Up Displays (HUDs)
- Instrumentation for the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo e-hybrid
- Mercedes-Benz SplitView
Other
- 3M's light optimisation display films
- Acoustical foam
- BASF's Material Kit helps interior designers
- Car interior polyurethane solutions from BASF
- Continental's display and control concept
- Continental's Haptic Feedback Display
- Covestro's rear projection polycarbonate films
- Harman's Road Noise Cancellation technology
- Head-up display
- Instrument panel made using castor oil
- Multifunction control panel for electric vehicles
- Preh's touch control centre console
- PSA Group's solutions
- Three-dimensional spread of sound
- Tokai Rika's remote control solution
- Valeo's MirrorLink
- Visteon's graphic solutions
- Visteon's Human Bayesian Intelligence Technology
- Voice control technologies from Bosch
- Reconfigurable displays
- Continental
- Denso Corporation
- QNX Software Systems
- Visteon
- Technology developments
- 3D display technology
- Visteon's Ideal Occupant Interface
- Yanfeng Automotive Interiors' solutions
Archive
- Delphi develops its MyFi
- Denso's organic electroluminescence display
- Display technologies from Bosch
- Freescale Semiconductor's solutions
- Fujitsu Ten develops new display
- Honda Accord's instrument panel
- In-car moisturiser from Lexus
- MINI's Openometer
- Multi-disc CD players deleted from Ford Focus line
- MyFord Touch
- Next generation multi-functional displays from Visteon
- TRW's touchpad sensor
- Two-colour slush skins from JCI
- Visteon recognised for airbag door
- Visteon's C-Beyond concept highlights instrumentation innovations
- Visteon's new single screen display
