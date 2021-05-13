Malaysia Air Conditioner Market Report 2021

Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Malaysia Air Conditioner Market, By Product Type (Splits, VRFs, Chillers, Windows, and Others (Portable, Floor Standing, etc.)), By End Use Sector (Residential Vs Commercial/Industrial), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Malaysian Air Conditioner Market was valued USD728.52 Million in 2020 and is predicted to grow at CAGR of 4.70% in the next five years.

Anticipated growth in the market is attributed to expanding population, growing disposable income, and increasingly affordable product offerings. Also, due to the increasing product offerings at the e-commerce platforms and easy financing schemes are boosting the use of air conditioners among lower middle class and middle-class income families in Malaysia.

Moreover, the rising demand from the commercial sector is also driving the country's air conditioner market. Additionally, changing climatic conditions and construction of inbuilt air conditioner and energy-efficient buildings are the other factors expected to drive the Malaysian Air Conditioner Market during forecast period.



Report on the Malaysian Air Conditioner Market is split based on product type, end-use sector, region and company. In terms of product type, the Malaysian Air Conditioner Market can be segmented into splits, VRFs, chillers, windows, and others (Portable, Floor Standing, etc.).

In 2020, Split type air conditioner category held the largest share of 91.05% in the Malaysian Air Conditioner Market and this trend is expected to continue in the coming years. Split air conditioner has lower running cost and better energy efficiency contributing to the leading share of the segment in the market.



Based on the end-use segmentation, the Malaysian Air Conditioner Market is categorized into the residential sector and commercial/industrial sector. Residential air conditioner segment garnered the maximum share of two-third in the Malaysian Air Conditioner Market due to rapidly growing population, household expenditure and income levels of the middle-class population.



In terms of regional analysis, the Malaysian Air Conditioner Market is bifurcated into central region, east region, northern region, east coast region, and southern region. Until 2020, Central Region accounted for the largest market share in the Malaysian Air Conditioner Market due to its better living standards, urbanization and increasing population. However, other regions are expected to witness faster growth in the coming years during the forecast period.



Some of the leading manufactures in the Malaysian Air Conditioner Market include Daikin Malaysia Sdn. Bhd, Midea Scott & English Electronics Sdn Bhd, Haier Electrical Appliances (M) Sdn. Bhd., Hitachi Sales (Malaysia) Sdn., Mitsubishi Electric Sales Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., Samsung Malaysia Electronics (SME) Sdn, Panasonic Malaysia Sdn Bhd., LG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd., Carrier (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., Sharp Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., among others.

Key Target Audience:

Air Conditioner sellers, distributors and other stakeholders

Organizations, forums and alliances related to air conditioner market

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Market research and consulting firms

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Malaysia Air Conditioners Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions

5.3. Brand Satisfaction

5.4. Challenges Faced Post Purchase



6. Malaysia Air Conditioners Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value & Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Product Type (Splits, VRFs, Chillers, Windows, and Others ((Precision AC, Packaged AC, Portable, Floor Standing etc.)

6.2.2. By End-Use Sector (Residential Vs Commercial/Industrial)

6.2.3. By Region (Central Region, East Malaysia, Northern Region, East Coast Region, Southern Region)

6.2.4. By Company

6.3. Product Market Map



7. Malaysia Split Air Conditioners Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1.By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1.By End Use Sector (Residential Vs Commercial/Industrial)

7.3. Product Benchmarking



8. Malaysia VRFs Air Conditioners Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By End Use Sector (Residential Vs Commercial/Industrial)

8.3. Product Benchmarking



9. Malaysia Chillers Air Conditioners Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By End Use Sector (Residential Vs Commercial/Industrial)

9.3. Product Benchmarking



10. Malaysia Windows Air Conditioners Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value & Volume

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By End Use Sector (Residential Vs Commercial/Industrial)



11. Malaysia Others Air Conditioners Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value & Volume



12. Supply Chain Analysis



13. Import-Export Analysis



14. Market Dynamics

14.1. Drivers

14.2. Challenges



15. Market Trends & Developments



16. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



17. Malaysia Economic Profile



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Company Profiles

18.1.2. Daikin Malaysia Sales & Service Sdn Bhd (DMSS)

18.1.3. Midea Scott & English Electronics Sdn Bhd (MSEE)

18.1.4. Haier Electrical Appliances (M) Sdn. Bhd.

18.1.5. Hitachi Sales (Malaysia) Sdn. Berhad

18.1.6. Mitsubishi Electric Sales Malaysia Sdn. Bhd.

18.1.7. Samsung Malaysia Electronics (SME) Sdn

18.1.8 Panasonic Malaysia Sdn Bhd.

18.1.9. LG Electronics (M) Sdn. Bhd.

18.1.10 Carrier (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

18.1.11. Sharp Electronics (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd



19. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5f0sih



