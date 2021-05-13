Global Microbiome Market Report 2021: Market Trends, Technology Trends, Microbiome Application, Supply Chain and Competitive Environment Analysis

Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2021 Microbiome Market Trend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the efforts of start-up companies involved in the microbiome market and covers a wide range of areas from market size to technology trends, sequencing, functional foods, agriculture, livestock and fisheries, regulations, and marketing.

Microbiome (microbiome genomic information) development in research have shown that many diseases and changes in health are associated with the transformation of the microbiome. For this reason, several applications research is underway such as diagnosis, analysis, and testing, as well as development of therapeutics, functional foods, and agricultural, livestock, and fisheries applications.

The spread of the new coronavirus infection (COVID-19) has led to delays in clinical trials and stagnation of investment activities, which has become a factor that increases the risk of continuity of development. However, as the COVID-19 problem raises people's interest in health and some companies position their strategy as developments to combat COVID-19 infection and aims to launch a product that enables a strong immune response.



Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Microbiome Market Trend

1.1 Microbiome Market Background

1.2 Applications overview

Chapter 2 Microbiome Technology Trend

2.1 Fecal Microbiota Transplantation

2.2 Encapsulation Technology

2.3 Microbiome Sampling capsule

2.4 Sequencing

2.4.1 16S rRNA Sequencing

2.4.2 Shotgun Metagenome Analysis

2.4.3 Metabolome Analysis

2.4.4 Integrated Omics Analysis

Chapter 3 Analysis by Microbiome Application

3.1 Therapeutic

3.1.1 Gastrointestinal Disease

3.1.2 Liver Disease System (non-alcoholic fatty liver)

3.1.3 Metabolic Disorders (Obesity, Diabetes, etc.)

3.1.4 Cancer Diseases (Colorectal Cancer, Liver Cancer)

3.1.5 Immune Disease System (type 1 diabetes, Psoriasis, etc.)

3.1.6 Brain and Nervous System Diseases (Alzheimer's Disease, Parkinson's Disease)

3.2 Diagnosis

3.2.1 Diagnostic Kit

3.2.2 MGI's Presence in Sequencing

3.2.3 What is Required of Sequencing Technology

3.3 Functional Food

3.3.1 Probiotics, Prebiotics

3.3.2 Functional Food Market in China

3.4 Skin Care

3.4.1 Microbiome and Skin Care

3.4.2 L'Oreal/Gallinee

3.5 Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries

3.6 Others

Chapter 4 Supply chain

4.1 Microbiome and Industry Segment

4.2 Stool Bank and Microbiome

Chapter 5 Competitive Environment Analysis

5.1 Analysis of Major Market Entrants

5.1.1 Evelo Biosciences

5.1.2 Seres Therapeutics

5.1.3 Rebiotix

5.1.4 DuPont

5.1.5 Yakult

5.1.6 Morinaga

5.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

Chapter 6. Market Scale Projection

Chapter 7. Microbiome and Marketing Strategy

7.1 Increasing interest in health with after-corona

7.2 Regulations and Issues

7.3 Consideration on Marketing Strategy

Chapter 8. Conclusion



Companies Mentioned

BGI

Biomcare

DuPont

Enterome

Evelo Biosciences

Gallinee

Ginkgo Bioworks

Illumina

L'Oreal

Morinaga

Osel Inc.

Probiotical

Rebiotix Inc.

Seres Therapeutics

Vedanta Biosciences, Inc.

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4g0mgu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.