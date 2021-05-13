India $5.12 Billion OTT Video Services (Video-on-Demand and Live) Markets, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2027

Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India OTT Video Services Market, By Streaming Type (Video-on-Demand and Live), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities FY2016-FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian OTT Video Services Market is forecast to reach USD5.12 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 29.52% from FY2021 to FY2026.

Growth in the market can be attributed to rapid advancements in online platforms and increasing need for quality experience across many devices.The consumers are progressively using multi-screen video platforms which allow cable operators and telecommunication network providers to reach a larger subscriber base with cost-effective video services at varied locations that will directly push the demand for the market in India over the upcoming years.



OTT Video Services Market in India can be segmented based on the streaming type and region. Based on the region, the market can be segmented into North, West, South and East. North region leads the overall market owing to its rising usage of smartphones, tablet and laptop users coupled with rapid urbanization in the region.

Moreover, the increasing demand for smart televisions, along with the continuous need for better pictures and excellent viewing experience is predicted to drive the demand for OTT video services in India during the forecast period. Increasing focus towards high-resolution broadcasting and localization of the international contents with less usage of the data is another major factor driving the growth of the OTT video services market.



Some of the key players in the OTT Video Services Market of India include Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd (Disney+Hotstar), Amazon Development Center India Pvt Ltd (Amazon Prime), Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP (Netflix), Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee 5), Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd (Sony Liv), Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (Jio Cinema & JioTV), Times Group (MX Player), Eros International plc (Eros Now), ALT Digital Media Entertainment Limited (ALT Balaji), Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. (Voot) and others.

The companies operating in the market are focusing on higher quality content, in-house entertainment and expansion of sources to increase their shares in the market.

Key Target Audience:

OTT video service providers and other stakeholders

Organizations, forums and alliances related to OTT Video Services market

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Market research and consulting firms

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2016-FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022-FY2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. OTT: An Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of Covid-19 on India OTT Video Services Market



4. India Media Entertainment Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1.1. By Value

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1.1. By Segment (Television, Print, Films & Music, Digital Media, Live Entertainment, Others)



5. India OTT Video Services Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1.1. By Streaming Type (Live, Video-On-Demand)

5.2.1.2. By Region

5.2.1.3. By Company

5.3. India OTT Video Services Product Market Map

5.3.1.1. By Streaming Type

5.3.1.2. By Region



6. Voice of Customer

6.1. Top of Mind Brand Recall

6.2. Spontaneous Brand Recall

6.3. OTT Brand Usage Pattern

6.3.1.1. By Number of Application Downloads

6.3.1.2. By Number of Currently Used Applications

6.3.1.3. By Select OTT Brand (Used Individually Or In Pair)

6.3.1.4. By Select Brand Combinations

6.4. Most Preferred Genre on OTT Platform

6.5. Average Time Consumed Per Day

6.5.1.1. By Most Preferred Genre

6.5.1.2. By Select OTT Brand

6.6. Brand Positioning, By Preferred Genres and Content

6.7. Content Positioning, By Select Company



7. Market Dynamics

7.1. Drivers

7.2. Challenges



8. Market Trends & Developments



9. India OTT Video Services Business Model Analysis



10. India OTT Video Services Value Chain Analysis



11. India Economic Profile



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. Company Profiles

12.1.1.1. Novi Digital Entertainment Pvt Ltd (Disney+Hotstar)

12.1.1.2. Amazon Development Center India Pvt Ltd (Amazon Prime)

12.1.1.3. Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP (Netflix)

12.1.1.4. Zee Entertainment Enterprises (Zee 5)

12.1.1.5. Sony Pictures Networks India Pvt Ltd (Sony Liv)

12.1.1.6. Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (Jio Cinema & JioTV)

12.1.1.7. Times Group (MX Player)

12.1.1.8. Eros International plc (Eros Now)

12.1.1.9. ALT Digital Media Entertainment Limited (ALT Balaji)

12.1.1.10. Viacom18 Media Pvt. Ltd. (Voot)



13. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yk79x8




