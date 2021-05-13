Global $3.35 Bn Naloxone (Parenteral, Intranasal, & Sublingual) Markets, 2019-2020 & Forecast to 2027

Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Naloxone Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global naloxone market held US$ 3,359.5 Mn in 2020 and expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.

Naloxone is an opioid antagonist designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose. Naloxone is able to restore normal respiration of a person whose breathing has stopped or slowed down due to opioid or heroin overdose. Currently, opioid abuse is one of the foremost cause of drug overdose and leading cause of death globally. However, it is more common in North America and Europe.

The problem is paramount in the United States, where the mortality due to opioid overdose surged by 21% in 2016. The opioid crises in the U.S. is has reached epidemic phase, causing serious healthcare costs and losses to resources. The excessive need for better treatment and people suffering from opioid dependence is resulting in the growth in naloxone market in the United States. Opioid dependence is a serious concern globally, with more than 25 million people affected.

The problem exists in both developed as well as developing countries, but is greatest in the Unites States. Heroin is the most abused opioid in the world apart from U.S. where opioid prescription painkillers are the largely consumed leading to dependency and overdose. All these factors act as a drivers of the global naloxone market.

However, overall the price of Naloxone is rising and acting as a barrier to reduce the number of deaths caused due to opioid overdose. In the United States the effect of sky rocketing prices is being reduced with supportive insurance plans and free sale of Naloxone through community based organizations or public health programs.



Rising Awareness Related to Opioid Overdose and its Effective Treatment in Developed as well as Developing Countries



Government and non-government agencies across the developed and developing countries are introducing awareness campaigns to educate people about the overdose of Naloxone and treatment options. For example, Good Samaritan laws is established in the 40 states in the U.S. providing protection for people reporting overdoses in good faith. The scope of offenses are protected by immunity provision that differ state wise.



North America Dominated the Global Naloxone Market



In 2020, North America held the largest share in the global naloxone market owing wide presence of pharmaceutical giants, huge manufacturing base and favorable government initiative to curb opioid overdose crises in the region. U.S. is the leading market for Naloxone due to sharp increase in the prescription painkillers resulting in the over 10 million high-risk opioid users in the U.S.

It is estimated that half this population have developed dependence and only 16% are undergoing treatment. Increasing government campaigns regarding knowledge and awareness of opioid dependence and risks have further driven the market for naloxone.

Efficient reimbursement scenario and subsidized rate of the medication due to The Affordable Care Act has led to the heightened demand for naloxone. Europe emerged as the fastest growing region due to growing cases of opioid dependence, awareness and greater access to treatment.



Historical & Forecast Period



Market is studied in order to understand the current dynamics and future trends in the global naloxone market. The study includes market size and forecast for all considered segments presented in the report for the period from 2021 to 2029, along with respective compound annual growth rate (CAGRs) for the forecast period from 2021 to 2029, considering 2017 as the base year.

The key players currently engaged in naloxone market include Hospira (Pfizer, Inc.), Mylan N.V., Kaleo, Inc., Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Adapt Pharma, Inc., Mundipharma International Limited among others.

The market players are engaged in receiving marketing authorization in North America and Europe owing greater target population.

In 2020, Mylan N.V. launched naloxone hydrochloride injection in the U.S.; while Mundipharma received European Medicines Approval (EMA) for intranasal naloxone in 2017.

Number of generic manufacturers are operating in the market and account for a significant share in the naloxone market.

