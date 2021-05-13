Global Nebulizers Market Report 2021-2030: Focus on COPD, Cystic Fibrosis, Asthma, Portable Nebulizer & Tabletop Nebulizer

Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nebulizers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global nebulizers market is expected to decline from $1.67 billion in 2020 to $1.04 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -37.7%.

Nebulizers Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth to 2030 covers this critical market and the impact on it from the COVID-19 virus. It provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the increasing demand for nebulizers which play a critical role in the treatment of patients with COVID-19.



Major players in the nebulizer devices market are Agilent Technologies, Becton Dickinson and Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Omron Corporation, Covidien plc, GE Healthcare Ltd., Allied Healthcare Products, Inc, Briggs Healthcare, PARI Pharma, and GF Health Products, Inc.

The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $1.55 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.5%.



The nebulizer devices market consists of sales of nebulizers used in respiratory care for patients with respiratory diseases including asthma, cystic fibrosis and COPD. The sales consist of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of breath actuated and vented pneumatic nebulizers, portable and standalone ultrasonic nebulizers, and static and vibrating type mesh nebulizers.



The current Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in a surge in demand for nebulizers. There has been an increased use of albuterol inhalers in hospitals for Covid-19 and suspected Covid-19 patients to help with respiratory issues. This is mainly because respiratory viruses are the most common trigger for asthma exacerbations.



Nebulizer therapy requires a device that repeatedly and quickly delivers sufficient drug with minimal wastage, to the site of action. However, during nebulization aerosol with a smaller particle size are inhaled or delivered to the site of action while large particles return to reservoir feeding tube.

Also, some of the drug aerosols settle on the walls of the baffle. This drug is retained within the nebulizer, (also called as residual drug or dead volume) or released into environment during expiration. This results in drug wastage. Drug wastage during exhalation is therefore challenging the growth of nebulizer market. The development of technically advanced novel nebulizers is however expected to reduce drug wastage and improve delivery efficacy.



The technologically advanced nebulizers including breath-enhanced, breath-actuated, and vibrating mesh nebulizers decrease the amount of drug lost during exhalation while increasing the efficiency of drug delivery and shaping the nebulizer devices market.

For example, in June 2020, Respira Technologies, a health technology platform development company, revealed the introduction of a pharmaceutical-focused commercial development programme for its RespiRx drug delivery system. Respirx is a compact, hand-holding vibrating mesh nebulizer built for local and systemic treatment and can work in any position placed by the patient. The latest and advanced nebulizers increase the output rate which in turn will decrease the administration time.



Rising geriatric population across the globe is expected to increase the usage of respiratory care devices including nebulizers over the forecast period. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2050, the world's population aged 60 years and older is expected to total 2 billion, up from 900 million in 2015. As of 2019, 143 million people are aged 80 years or older.

According to the United Nations, in 2020, the global population of person aged 65 years and older was estimated to be 727 million and this number is projected to nearly double to over 1.5 billion in 2050. Rise in geriatric population is anticipated to propel the nebulizer market growth.



