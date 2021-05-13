Global Corticosteroids Market Report 2021 Featuring Major Players - Sumitomo, Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, Sanofi, Johnson and Johnson, GSK, AstraZeneca, Cipla, and LEO Pharma

Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corticosteroids Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Major players in the corticosteroids therapy market are Sumitomo, Pfizer, Novartis, Merck, Sanofi, Johnson and Johnson, GSK, AstraZeneca, Cipla, and LEO Pharma.



The global corticosteroids market is expected to grow from $4.47 billion in 2020 to $4.56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $5.33 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 4%.



The SARS-CoV outbreak research studies show that corticosteroids as adjunctive therapy may be beneficial to treat corona viruses if utilized in the early acute phase of infection. The use of corticosteroids during the treatment of coronaviruses have shown positive outcomes due to their ability to modulate the inflammatory response. Therefore, corticosteroids market has experienced a surge in its growth.



Side effects associated with the long-term use of corticosteroids is negatively affecting the corticosteroids market. More recently, in a meta-analysis that included 28 studies (2,382 patients), the overall risk of adverse events was 150 per 100 patient-years. Psychological and behavioural adverse events (e.g., minor mood disturbances) were reported most frequently, followed by gastrointestinal events (e.g., dyspepsia and dysphagia).

Infectious complications included bacterial infections; reactivation of tuberculosis or toxoplasmosis; and viral infections, including herpes virus, varicella zoster virus, and reactivation of viral hepatitis. The association between corticosteroid therapy and subsequent infections was calculated by pooling data from 71 controlled clinical trials. The overall rate of infectious complications was 12.7% in the 2,111 patients randomly allocated to systemic corticosteroids and 8.0% in the 2,087 controls.

The risk of infection was particularly high in patients with neurologic diseases and less pronounced in patients with intestinal, hepatic, and renal diseases. The rate was not increased in patients given a daily dose of < 10 mg or a cumulative dose of < 700 mg of prednisone.

With increasing doses, the rate of occurrence of infectious complications increased in patients given corticosteroids as well as in patients given placebo, a finding suggesting that not only the corticosteroid but also the underlying disease state account for the steroid-associated infectious complications observed in clinical practice. Adverse and unwanted effects due to the use of corticosteroids has a negative impact on the corticosteroid market.



The development of silicones for topical and transdermal drug delivery is one of the key trends in corticosteroid therapy market. Silicone gel sheets are soft wound covers composed of cross-linked polymers reinforced with or bonded to mesh or fabric.

A new strategy to deliver drugs to the inner ear from dexamethasone (DXM)-loaded silicone implants and to evaluate the distribution of the drug in the cochlea with confocal microscopy and development of a new device for local corticosteroids delivery into the oval window with an extended drug release of DXM to the inner ear is also seen in recent years.

Silicone gel sheeting is also an excellent treatment option for paediatric patients who may not be able to tolerate intralesional corticosteroid injection. Silicone-based pressure-sensitive adhesives for transdermal drug delivery has shown higher diffusivity and greater skin permeation rate. Silicones offer several advantages such as improved drug permeability, high diffusivity and offer efficient function and performance to modern drug products.



Sanofi is in talks to buy Flexion Therapeutics. Flexion's knee injection for osteoarthritis, Zilretta (sustained release corticosteroid), would fit right in with Sanofi's biosurgery division, which markets its own osteoarthritis injectable, Synvisc. Zilretta is a sustained-release corticosteroid first up for approval for use in the knee.

Analysts have suggested it could bring in $500 million to $600 million in peak sales, and perhaps hit blockbuster status if it wins indications for use in other joints.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Corticosteroids Therapy Market Characteristics



3. Corticosteroids Therapy Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Corticosteroids Therapy



5. Corticosteroids Therapy Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Corticosteroids Therapy Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Corticosteroids Therapy Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Corticosteroids Therapy Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Corticosteroids Therapy Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Glucocorticoids

Mineralocorticoids

6.2. Global Corticosteroids Therapy Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Skin Allergies

Rhuematology Indications

Endocrinology

Acute Respiratory Diseases

Others

6.3. Global Corticosteroids Therapy Market, Segmentation By End User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Others

7. Corticosteroids Therapy Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Corticosteroids Therapy Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Corticosteroids Therapy Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Sumitomo

Pfizer

Novartis

Merck

Sanofi

Johnson and Johnson

GSK

AstraZeneca

Cipla

LEO Pharma

Abbott Laboratories

Bayer

Zizhu Pharma

