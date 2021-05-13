Global $3.09 Billion Non-PVC IV Bags Market to 2028: Demand for Non-PVC Substitutes is Expected to Grow in Response to Increasing Global Demand for Nontoxic Medical Packaging

Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-PVC IV Bags Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material, by Product, by Content, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global non-PVC IV bags market size is expected to reach USD 3.09 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period.

The demand for non-PVC substitutes is expected to grow in response to increasing global demand for nontoxic medical packaging and stringent legislation banning the use of PVC (polyvinyl chloride). Significant research and development for new alternatives are also expected to drive the global market over the forecast period.



Non-PVC IV bags are majorly used for parenteral nutrition and chemotherapy. With the advent of different varieties of substitutes, such as EVA and polypropylene, PVC packaging is likely to be replaced by non-PVC substitutions, such as polypropylene and EVA. These materials can be utilized for various purposes, such as cold or frozen storage and custom mixtures. Thus, the wide applicability of non-PVC IV bags is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.



In addition, stringent regulatory policies related to PVC IV bags have led to an increase in the use of non-PVC materials in the medical and non-medical industries. The global movement toward non-PVC materials provides tremendous growth prospects, drawing producers and investors to the sector.

Non-PVC IV bags are becoming more common in parenteral nutrition services. Since the composition varies from patient to patient, they have a high demand for multi-chambered containers. With the introduction of tailored clinical solutions, the need for customized IV bag suppliers is expected to grow.



Non-PVC IV Bags Market Report Highlights

The single-chamber product segment dominated the global market accounting for a revenue share of over 63% in 2020 due to the extensive use of IV drips and other mixtures.

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (EVA) was the largest material segment in 2020 and is likely to continue its dominance over the forecast period.

Higher protection and utility of EVA in frozen mixtures, like blood banks, are expected to have a significant impact on the segment growth.

The liquid mixture segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 owing to its increased usage.

North America was the dominant regional market in 2020. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to showcase the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028.

The emergence of a large number of local companies and growing Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) in the Asia Pacific are driving the regional market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation & Scope

3.2 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1 Environment friendly nature of non-PVC IV bags

3.2.2 Increasing government initiatives

3.2.3 Increasing natality rate

3.2.4 Risk of malnutrition

3.2.5 Increasing incidence of cancer

3.3 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.1 High cost of non-PVC IV bags

3.3.2 Stringent regulations

3.4 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.5 Non-PVC IV bags-SWOT Analysis, By Factor (political & legal, economic and technological)

3.6 Industry Analysis -Porter's

3.7 Prospective Customers Outlook



Chapter 4 Non-PVC IV Bags Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definition and Scope

4.2 Product Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Non-PVC IV bags Market, by Product, 2016 to 2028

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028

5.5.1 Single Chamber

5.5.2 Multi Chamber



Chapter 5 Non-PVC IV Bags Market: Material Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 Definition and Scope

5.2 Material Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Non-PVC IV bags Market, by Material, 2016 to 2028

5.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028

5.5.1 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

5.5.2 Polypropylene

5.5.3 Copolyester Ether

5.5.4 Others



Chapter 6 Non-PVC IV Bags Market: Content Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Definition and Scope

6.2 Content Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Non-PVC IV bags Market, by Content Type, 2016 to 2028

6.5 Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2016 to 2028

6.5.1 Frozen Mixture

6.5.2 Liquid Mixture



Chapter 7 Non-PVC IV Bags Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Product, Material, and Content

7.1 Non-PVC IV bags Market Share By Region, 2016 & 2025



Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

8.1 Strategy Framework

8.2 Company Profiles

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Performance

8.2.3 Product Benchmarking

8.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

Baxter

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Pfizer, Inc. (Hospira)

Fresenius Kabi AG

JW Life Science

RENOLIT

PolyCine GmbH

Sealed Air

Shanghai Xin Gen Eco-Technologies Co., Ltd.

ANGIPLAST PVT. LTD.

Shanghai Solve Care Co Ltd.

Kraton Corporation

Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec Co., Ltd.

