ViaDerma, Inc. Nearing Initial Order from Large Hospital Network

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViaDerma, Inc., (“Company”) (OTC Pink: VDRM), announced they are nearing the end of their discussions with a major healthcare network to finalize an initial order for the Company’s wound care product, Vitastem. The healthcare network completed successful testing of the product late last year and has approved the product for purchase. Once the initial purchase order is complete, Vitastem is expected to be incorporated into hundreds of hospitals, nursing homes and hospices with the network.



“We are very pleased with the progress our marketing team is making towards finalizing this initial order,” said Dr. Chris Otiko, ViaDerma President and CEO. “Once complete this will be the largest single order for Vitastem to date.”

The Company is also in the process of entering into an additional licensing agreement with another party interested in licensing ViaDerma products. More information will be released on the new licensing agreement soon. The current licensing agreement entered into earlier this year is expected to expand by at least two more states by the end of this month, increasing the new total number of states to eight. Under the agreement ViaDerma receives $5000 per month for each state.

ViaDerma also confirmed their first quarter financials are currently being completed and are expected to be filed on time before the 4:00PM, May 17th deadline. Additionally, the previous Attorney Letter with Respect to Current Information filed with OTC Markets last year recently expired and resulted in the Company receiving a temporary Yield sign indicating Pink Limited Information status. Via Derma’s attorney is currently in the process of completing a new letter which will be filed upon completion in the next few days and should return the Company to Current Status.

