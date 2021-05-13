Worldwide Multiple Myeloma Treatment Industry to 2029 - Players Include Janssen Biotech, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Novartis Among Others

Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report offers strategic insights into the overall multiple myeloma treatment market along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2019 to 2029. The said research study cover in-depth analysis of multiple myeloma market segments based on type and different geographies further segmented by countries. According to myeloma UK, in myeloma, plasma cells become abnormal, multiply uncontrollably and release only one type of antibody known as paraprotein, which has no useful function. It is often through the measurement of this paraprotein that myeloma is diagnosed and monitored.



For the purpose of this study, the global multiple myeloma treatment market is segmented on the basis of type into Drug Therapy, Stem cell Transplantation, Biophosphonates, Radiation Therapy, & Surgical Therapy. Drug therapy is further segmented into monoclonal antibodies, immunomodulatory drugs, proteasome inhibitors, chemotherapy, histone deacetylase inhibitor, and corticosteroids. Market size estimates and forecast for these segments for the period 2019 to 2029 are provided in terms of USD Mn along with the respective compounded annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the period 2021 to 2029, considering 2020 as the base year.



The geographical segmentation of multiple myeloma treatment market comprised regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America & Middle East and Africa. Each geographical region is further split to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and other countries. Market size and forecast for these segments during 2019 to 2029 and their CAGRs for the period 2021 to 2029 are provided in this report.



The multiple myeloma treatment market is observed as the most diversified and competitive market comprising large number of players. The market is dominated by several players, depending on their major competencies. The key players in this market are Celgene Corporation, Janssen Biotech, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Amgen, Inc., Genzyme Corporation, Juno Therapeutics, among others.



Based on the type of therapy, the global multiple myeloma market is segmented as follows:

Drugs Therapy

Monoclonal Antibodies

Daratumumab

Elotuzumab

Immunomodulatory Drugs

Lenalidomide

Pomalidomide

Thalidomide

Proteasome Inhibitors

Ixazomib

Bortezomib

Carfilzomib

Chemotherapy

Doxorubicin HCl liposome

Melphalan

Cyclophosphamide

Histone deacetylase inhibitor

Panobinostat

Corticosteroids

Dexamethasone

Prednisone

Stem Cell Transplantation

Allogenic Stem Cell Transplants

Autologous Stem Cell Transplants

Biophosphonates

Radiation Therapy

Surgical Therapy

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Preface



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Multiple Myeloma: Epidemiology

3.3. Multiple Myeloma Treatment: Future Trends

3.4. Drivers

3.5. Challenges

3.6. Opportunities

3.7. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2020

3.8. Major Agreements, Partnerships and Collaborations

3.9. Competitive Landscape

3.9.1. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2020



Chapter 4. Global Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market, by Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Attractive Investment Proposition: Global Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market, by Type

4.2. Drugs Therapy

4.2.1. Monoclonal Antibodies

4.2.1.1. Daratumumab

4.2.1.2. Elotuzumab

4.2.2. Immunomodulatory Drugs

4.2.2.1. Lenalidomide

4.2.2.2. Pomalidomide

4.2.2.3. Thalidomide

4.2.3. Proteasome Inhibitors

4.2.3.1. Ixazomib

4.2.3.2. Bortezomib

4.2.3.3. Carfilzomib

4.2.4. Chemotherapy

4.2.4.1. Doxorubicin HCl liposome

4.2.4.2. Melphalan

4.2.4.3. Cyclophosphamide

4.2.5. Histone deacetylase inhibitor

4.2.5.1. Panobinostat

4.2.6. Corticosteroids

4.2.6.1. Dexamethasone

4.2.6.2. Prednisone

4.3. Stem Cell Transplantation

4.3.1. Allogenic Stem Cell Transplants

4.3.2. Autologous Stem Cell Transplants

4.4. Biophosphonates

4.5. Radiation Therapy

4.6. Surgical Therapy



Chapter 5. Global Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market: Pipeline Analysis

5.1. Overview

5.2. Phase III (Market estimations by 2029)

5.2.1. Venetoclax (ABT-199) (AbbVie, Inc. & Genentech, Inc.)

5.2.2. MLN9708 (PETHEMA Foundation; Celgene; Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

5.2.3. M-VTD-PACE & TT3-LITE Regimen (L-TT3) (University of Arkansas; Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

5.2.4. Others

5.3. Phase II (Qualitative Information)

5.4. Phase I (Qualitative Information)

5.5. Preclinical Studies (Quantitative Information)



Chapter 6. Global Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market, by Geography, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

6.2.1. North America Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market, By Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.2.2. North America Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.2.2.1. U.S.

6.2.2.2. Canada

6.3. Europe Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

6.3.1. Europe Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market, By Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.3.2. Europe Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.3.2.1. U.K.

6.3.2.2. Germany

6.3.2.3. France

6.3.2.4. Spain

6.3.2.5. Italy

6.3.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.4. Asia Pacific Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

6.4.1. Asia Pacific Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market, By Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.4.2. Asia Pacific Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.4.2.1. Japan

6.4.2.2. China

6.4.2.3. India

6.4.2.4. Rest of APAC

6.5. Latin America Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

6.5.1. Latin America Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market, By Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.5.2. Latin America Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market, by Country, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.5.2.1. Brazil

6.5.2.2. Mexico

6.5.2.3. Rest of Latin America

6.6. Middle East & Africa (MEA) Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market Analysis, 2019 - 2029

6.6.1. MEA Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market, by Type, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.6.2. MEA Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market, by Region, 2019 - 2029 (US$ Mn)

6.6.2.1. UAE

6.6.2.2. Saudi Arabia

6.6.2.3. South Africa

6.6.2.4. Rest of MEA



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Janssen Biotech, Inc.

7.1.1. Business Description

7.1.2. Financial Information (Subject to data availability)

7.1.3. Product Portfolio

7.1.4. Key Developments

7.2. Bristol-Myers Squibb

7.3. Novartis AG

7.4. Millennium Pharmaceuticals

7.5. Celgene Corporation

7.6. Kesios Therapeutics Limited

7.7. Amgen, Inc.

7.8. Genzyme Corporation

7.9. Juno Therapeutics

7.10. Abbvie, Inc.

7.11. Array BioPharma

7.12. Karyopharm Therapeutics

7.13. Merck KGaA

7.14. Sanofi S.A

7.15. Takeda Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8iiobn