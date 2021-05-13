Global Mobile Robotics Market (2021 to 2029) - Key Industry Trends and Future Outlook

Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Robotics Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report offers strategic insights into the global mobile robotics industry along with the market size and estimates for the duration 2019 to 2029. The said research study covers in-depth analysis of multiple market segments based on product types, applications and cross-sectional study across different geographies and sub-geographical segments. The study covers the comparative analysis of different segments for the years 2020 & 2029. The report also provides a prolific view on market dynamics such as market drivers, restraints and opportunities.
Mobile robot is an automated machine that can be used for performing different human tasks and activities. Mobile robots are designed to move around and are not fixed to one location as general robots. Various types of mobile robots include unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned surface vehicles (USVs), and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs). Mobile robots have found wide applications across industrial, defense and other security end-use sectors. In the recent years, mobile robots have witnessed wide adoption in industrial applications for warehousing and distribution, painting and depainting, and coating and dispensing. Additionally, these robots are used in domestic applications for assistance.
The most significant factor fueling the market growth is the rising adoption and demand for automation products across different end-use applications. This has led to increased efforts in research and development by various companies operating in the market. Moreover, the mobile robots market growth is driven by the encouragement from governments of various nations worldwide. National governments provide funds and grants for development of advanced robots for defense as well as industrial applications. Nevertheless, major challenge for the market is longer time to market of these robots. In addition, lack of research and development expertise for development of sophisticated robots is another hindrance for the market.
In order to help strategic decision makers, the report also includes competitive profiling of the leading mobile robots vendors, their SCOT (Strength, Challenges, Opportunities and Weaknesses) analysis, market positioning and key developments. Some of the major players profiled in the report are iRobot Corporation, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Adept Technology, Google, Inc., Barrett Technology, Boeing Company, John Deere Company and others.
Other in-depth analysis provided in the report includes:
- Current and future market trends to justify the forthcoming attractive markets within the mobile robotics industry
- Market fuelers, market impediments, and their impact on the market growth
- In-depth competitive environment analysis
- Trailing 2-Year market size data (2019 - 2020)
- SRC (Segment-Region-Country) Analysis
Overall, the research study provides a holistic view of the global mobile robotics market, offering market size and estimates for the period from 2021 to 2029, keeping in mind the above mentioned factors.
