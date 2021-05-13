BKD Releases Benchmarking Tool for Higher Education Institutions

Springfield, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BKDpulse, a tool from BKD CPAs & Advisors, allows college and university leaders to assess how their institution’s financial metrics and performance indicators compare to peers in the industry.

BKDpulse synthesizes data from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) to create an interactive, dynamic interface to help leadership across the institution compare their performance and establish a competitive advantage in their markets.

The dashboard suite has tools to help benchmark the composite financial index (CFI) score, operating cash flow margin and age of plant. Intuitive dashboards include data for private and public institutions and proprietary schools, as well as community colleges. Users can create custom groups to compare across institution types or within the same peer group and communicate and present the financial position of their institution to key stakeholders.

“BKDpulse allows financial leaders, institutional researchers and enrollment planners to quickly and efficiently access and visualize data in ways that allow them to make timely and informed decisions. Time is critical in today’s environment, and this tool can help leaders gain more insights and respond to important industry data,” said Adam Smith, BKD partner and Higher Education Center of Excellence leader.

To learn more or request a specialized demo for your organization, visit bkd.com/bkdpulse.