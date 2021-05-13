Worldwide LED Chip Industry to 2026 - by Product, Application and Region

Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LED Chip Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global LED Chip market reached a value of US$ 19.8 Billion in 2020. LED stands for light emitting diode, which is a two-lead semiconductor light source. These are used in a wide range of applications that vary from backlighting in electronic products such as LCD TVs, laptops, and phones, as well as in street lighting and automotive lighting, and general illumination. This can be attributed to the better picture quality offered by LEDs due to their higher degree of power efficiency and brightness. The LED chip, also known as the die, represents the most essential and cost-intensive component of the LED. It is a critical factor in determining the light quality. The chips have different ratings for brightness, wavelength and voltage. After installing the LED chip and passing current through an electrical source, a particular color of light is emitted, which is determined by the dominant wavelength.
The LED chip market is currently exhibiting double-digit growth. These lights are more energy-efficient in terms of power consumption and provide high luminous intensity. They use electroluminescence to produce light without generating heat and convert electricity into energy with minimum wastage. Furthermore, these products have a longer lifespan as compared to incandescent bulbs, which further drives their demand. However, with technological innovations and research and development, the cost of manufacturing LEDs per kilolumen has decreased. This has significantly reduced the average selling price (ASP) of LEDs, making them a preferred choice among consumers. Moreover, incentives provided by governments across the globe to promote the usage of energy-efficient lighting is also elevating the demand for LED products. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global LED Chip market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.
Breakup by Product:
- Blue LED Chips
- Red LED Chips
- Green LED Chips
- Infrared LED Chips
- Yellow LED Chips
- White LED Chips
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Backlighting
- Illumination
- Automotive
- Signs and Signal
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- Asia Pacific
- North America
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Latin America
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market is characterized by the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality.
Some of the leading players operating in the market are:
- AVA Technologies, Inc.
- Bright LED Electronics Corporation
- Cree, Inc.
- Bridgelux, Inc.
- Hitachi Cable, Ltd.
- Huga Optech, Inc.
- Dowa Electronics Materials Co., Ltd.
- Epistar Corporation
- Nichia Corporation
- Formosa Epitaxy, Inc.
- Goldeneye, Inc.
- Kingbright Electronic Co. Ltd.
- Optek Technology (TT Electronic PLC)
- OSA Opto Light GmbH
- Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global LED chip market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global LED chip industry?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global LED chip industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global LED chip industry?
- What is the structure of the global LED chip industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global LED chip industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global LED Chip Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Product
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Blue LED Chips
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Red LED Chips
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Green LED Chips
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Infrared LED Chips
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Yellow LED Chips
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 White LED Chips
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Others
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Backlighting
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Illumination
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Automotive
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Signs and Signal
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Region
8.1 Asia Pacific
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Europe
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 North America
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Middle East and Africa
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Latin America
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Global LED Chip Industry: SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats
10 Global LED Chip Industry: Value Chain Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Research and Development
10.3 Raw Material Procurement
10.4 Manufacturing
10.5 Marketing
10.6 Distribution
10.7 End-Use
11 Global LED Chip Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Overview
11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.4 Degree of Competition
11.5 Threat of New Entrants
11.6 Threat of Substitutes
12 Global LED Chip Industry: Price Analysis
12.1 Price Indicators
12.2 Price Structure
12.3 Margin Analysis
13 LED Chip Manufacturing Process
13.1 Product Overview
13.2 Raw Material Requirements
13.3 Manufacturing Process
13.4 Key Success and Risk Factors
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 AVA Technologies Inc.
14.3.2 Bright LED Electronics Corporation
14.3.3 Cree, Inc.
14.3.4 Bridgelux, Inc.
14.3.5 Hitachi Cable, Ltd.
14.3.6 Huga Optech, Inc.
14.3.7 Dowa Electronics Materials Co., Ltd.
14.3.8 Epistar Corporation
14.3.9 Nichia Corporation
14.3.10 Formosa Epitaxy, Inc.
14.3.11 Goldeneye, Inc.
14.3.12 Kingbright Electronic Co. Ltd.
14.3.13 Optek Technology (TT Electronic PLC)
14.3.14 OSA Opto Light GmbH
14.3.15 Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH
