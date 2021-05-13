Worldwide LED Chip Industry to 2026 - by Product, Application and Region

Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LED Chip Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global LED Chip market reached a value of US$ 19.8 Billion in 2020. LED stands for light emitting diode, which is a two-lead semiconductor light source. These are used in a wide range of applications that vary from backlighting in electronic products such as LCD TVs, laptops, and phones, as well as in street lighting and automotive lighting, and general illumination. This can be attributed to the better picture quality offered by LEDs due to their higher degree of power efficiency and brightness. The LED chip, also known as the die, represents the most essential and cost-intensive component of the LED. It is a critical factor in determining the light quality. The chips have different ratings for brightness, wavelength and voltage. After installing the LED chip and passing current through an electrical source, a particular color of light is emitted, which is determined by the dominant wavelength.



The LED chip market is currently exhibiting double-digit growth. These lights are more energy-efficient in terms of power consumption and provide high luminous intensity. They use electroluminescence to produce light without generating heat and convert electricity into energy with minimum wastage. Furthermore, these products have a longer lifespan as compared to incandescent bulbs, which further drives their demand. However, with technological innovations and research and development, the cost of manufacturing LEDs per kilolumen has decreased. This has significantly reduced the average selling price (ASP) of LEDs, making them a preferred choice among consumers. Moreover, incentives provided by governments across the globe to promote the usage of energy-efficient lighting is also elevating the demand for LED products. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global LED Chip market to exhibit strong growth during the next five years.



Breakup by Product:

Blue LED Chips

Red LED Chips

Green LED Chips

Infrared LED Chips

Yellow LED Chips

White LED Chips

Others

Breakup by Application:

Backlighting

Illumination

Automotive

Signs and Signal

Others

Breakup by Region:

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the market is characterized by the presence of numerous small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality.

Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

AVA Technologies, Inc.

Bright LED Electronics Corporation

Cree, Inc.

Bridgelux, Inc.

Hitachi Cable, Ltd.

Huga Optech, Inc.

Dowa Electronics Materials Co., Ltd.

Epistar Corporation

Nichia Corporation

Formosa Epitaxy, Inc.

Goldeneye, Inc.

Kingbright Electronic Co. Ltd.

Optek Technology (TT Electronic PLC)

OSA Opto Light GmbH

Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global LED chip market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global LED chip industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global LED chip industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global LED chip industry?

What is the structure of the global LED chip industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global LED chip industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global LED Chip Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Blue LED Chips

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Red LED Chips

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Green LED Chips

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Infrared LED Chips

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Yellow LED Chips

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 White LED Chips

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Backlighting

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Illumination

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Automotive

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Signs and Signal

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Region

8.1 Asia Pacific

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 North America

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Middle East and Africa

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Global LED Chip Industry: SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Global LED Chip Industry: Value Chain Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Research and Development

10.3 Raw Material Procurement

10.4 Manufacturing

10.5 Marketing

10.6 Distribution

10.7 End-Use



11 Global LED Chip Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Global LED Chip Industry: Price Analysis

12.1 Price Indicators

12.2 Price Structure

12.3 Margin Analysis



13 LED Chip Manufacturing Process

13.1 Product Overview

13.2 Raw Material Requirements

13.3 Manufacturing Process

13.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

14.3.1 AVA Technologies Inc.

14.3.2 Bright LED Electronics Corporation

14.3.3 Cree, Inc.

14.3.4 Bridgelux, Inc.

14.3.5 Hitachi Cable, Ltd.

14.3.6 Huga Optech, Inc.

14.3.7 Dowa Electronics Materials Co., Ltd.

14.3.8 Epistar Corporation

14.3.9 Nichia Corporation

14.3.10 Formosa Epitaxy, Inc.

14.3.11 Goldeneye, Inc.

14.3.12 Kingbright Electronic Co. Ltd.

14.3.13 Optek Technology (TT Electronic PLC)

14.3.14 OSA Opto Light GmbH

14.3.15 Osram Opto Semiconductors GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7lkp4a