Netcompany - Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

13 May 2021

Transactions in connection with share buyback programme

On 6 May 2021, Netcompany Group A/S (“Netcompany”) announced that a share buyback programme of up to DKK 50m and a maximum of 125,000 shares had been initiated with the purpose of meeting Netcompany’s future commitments under its LTIP programmes (RSU). The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buyback programme will end no later than 2 June 2021.

Transactions made under the share buyback programme will be announced through Nasdaq Copenhagen on a weekly basis.

The following transactions have been executed in the period 6 May 2021 to 12 May 2021:

Number of shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value, DKK 06-05-2021 8,000 646.99 5,175,920 07-05-2021 7,000 648.54 4,539,780 10-05-2021 5,000 671.85 3,359,250 11-05-2021 8,000 648.20 5,185,600 12-05-2021 8,000 639.52 5,116,160 Accumulated for the period 36,000 - 23,376,710 Accumulated under the programme 36,000 - 23,376,710

Detailed information on all transactions under the share buyback programme during the period is included in the attached appendix.

Following the above transactions, Netcompany owns a total of 935,813 treasury shares corresponding to 1.87% of the total share capital.

Netcompany Group A/S



Thomas Johansen, CFO

+45 51 19 32 24

Tine K. Boye, General Counsel

+45 24 91 75 33

