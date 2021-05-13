China Rituximab Market Report 2021-2025: A Monoclonal Antibody to Target Cells that have the CD20 Marker on their Surface

Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Investigation Report on China's Rituximab Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this market research, the sales revenue of Rituximab in the Chinese market in 2016-2019 has an increasing trend.

Rituximab is a monoclonal antibody to target cells that have the CD20 marker on their surface. It is mainly used to treat diseases caused by excessive B lymphocytes, including lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, transplantation rejection, and certain autoimmune diseases. The original drug was developed by Roche. Rituximab was launched in China in 2000. In 2020, besides Roche and its subsidiary corporation, Genentech, another main manufacturer in the Chinese market is Shanghai Henlius.



The sales revenue of Rituximab in China increases from CNY943 million in 2016 to CNY1.42 billion in 2019. The sales value of Rituximab in China was approximately CNY1.3 billion in 2020. It decreased 8.4% Year on Year. The reason for the sales decline is that the COVID-19 epidemic has impacted the hospitals' overall operation. The CAGR of the sales value of Rituximab in China is 8.4% from 2016 to 2020.



The analyst analyzes that as the epidemic situation has been improved and the hospitals resume their operation, sales of Rituximab will have a recovery growth from 2021 to 2025. In addition, sales will also increase due to the market expansion. Compared to indications approved in some developed countries, Rituximab has fewer indications being approved in China. The only two approved indications are non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Thus, the possibility of the increased number of indications may bring new target patients for Rituximab. Besides, with the emergence of biosimilar drugs, Roche was no longer the monopoly in the Chinese Rituximab market. As a result, the price of Rituximab will be more affordable in the future, which will lead to an increase in sales volume.



Topics Covered:

The impact of COVID-19 on China's Rituximab market

Sales value and volume of China's Rituximab 2016-2020

Competitive landscape of China's Rituximab market

Prices of Rituximab in China

Prices of Rituximab in China by regions and manufacturers

Analysis of factors affecting the development of China's Rituximab market

Prospect of China's Rituximab market from 2021 to 2025

Key Topics Covered:

1 Relevant Concepts of Rituximab

1.1 Indications for Rituximab

1.2 Development of Rituximab in China

1.3 Governmental Approval of Rituximab in China

1.4 The Impact of COVID-19 on Rituximab sales in China



2 Sales of Rituximab in China, 2016-2020

2.1 Sales Value of Rituximab

2.1.1 Overall Sales Value

2.1.2 Sales Value by Region

2.2 Sales Volume of Rituximab

2.2.1 Overall Sales Volume

2.2.2 Sales Volume by Region

2.3 Sales of Rituximab by Dosage Form in China, 2016-2020

2.3.1 Injection

2.3.2 Analysis of Other Dosage Forms



3 Analysis of Major Rituximab Manufacturers in China, 2016-2020

3.1 Analysis of Market Share of Major Rituximab Manufacturers

3.1.1 Investigation on Market Share by Sales Value

3.1.2 Investigation on Market Share by Sales volume

3.2 Roche Pharma (Schweiz) AG

3.2.1 Enterprise Profile

3.2.2 Sales of MabThera (Roche's Rituximab) in China

3.3 Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc.

3.3.1 Enterprise Profile

3.3.2 Sales of Hanlikang (Henlius's Rituximab) in China

3.4 Genentech Inc

3.4.1 Enterprise Profile

3.4.2 Sales of RITUXAN (Genentech's Rituximab) in China



4 Prices of Rituximab for Different Manufacturers in China, 2020-2021

4.1 Roche Pharma (Schweiz) AG (MabThera)

4.2 Shanghai Henlius Biotech, Inc. (Hanlikang)

4.3 Genentech Inc (RITUXAN)



5 Prospect of Chinese Rituximab drug Market, 2021-2025

5.1 Influential Factors of Chinese Rituximab Market Development

5.1.1 The Impact of COVID-19 on Chinese Rituximab Market

5.1.2 Market Drivers and Opportunities

5.1.3 Market Threats and Challenges

5.2 Forecast on Market Size

5.3 Forecast on Market Trend

