Australia Pet Food Markets Report 2020: Historical Years 2015-2018 / Base Year of 2019 / Estimated Year of 2020 / Forecast Period 2020-2025

The Australian Pet Food Market is projected to grow to $ 2.9 billion by 2025.

Major growth driver for the Australian Pet Food Market includes pet humanization and the increasing desire to opt for pet food innovations, as most of the people find pets to be part of their family, so they are looking for the same quality of pet food as they look in food for themselves.

Other driving factors include rising urbanization, increasing consumer disposable income and increasing health concerns about pets making consumer to opt for premium pet food items. Additionally, Vegan, and grain-free pet food brands have also gained prominence in the pet food industry. Such trends are projected to raise the market for pet food premium ingredients.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Dogs, Cats, Fish and Others (Birds, Small Mammals, etc.). The 'Dog' segment is projected to account for the largest share in the Australian Pet Food Market. The growing trend of dog adoption as a family companion is expected to fuel the demand for the product. Dogs are experiencing an upward trend in terms of the idea of pet humanization. This has resulted in an increase in the number of people who own dogs and feed them with premium foods.



Based on Food Type, the market is further categorized into Dry, Wet and Others (includes Treats, Flake & Pellet, Freeze-Dried, etc.). Among these, the 'Dry Food' segment had the largest market share in 2019 and the segment will maintain its lead in forecast years as well. Dry type is more commonly used in pet food products, and its popularity can be due to its cost-effective nature and low moisture content, which enables easy handling during storage and processing.



Based on Distribution Channel, the market is further split into Supermarket, Pet Shop/Pet Specialty, Butcher and Online. Supermarkets and Pet Shops/Pet Specialty remains an important source of pet products. A rising number of fortified pet food items are being sold alongside health-specific goods.

Pet shops remain popular for pet owners buying food for their pets. In fact, owners of other types of pets generally rely on pet shops as their primary source of food-though bird owners prefer supermarkets. Supermarkets are the leading stores for pet food, but the trend is changing to specialist stores.



On the basis of regional analysis, Australia Capital Territory & New South Wales (NSW / ACT) is the dominant segment in the Australian Pet Food Market due to the higher pet population and per capita income of people in the region.

Major players operating in Australia Pet Food market are Mars International, Nestle Purina, Connex United Processors, The Great Australian Pet Food Co., Advanced Pet Care of Australia Pty Ltd, Australian Pet Essentials. Pty Ltd., The Complete Pet Company, Dried & True Pty Ltd, V.I.P. Pet foods, Hypro Petcare, and Australian Pet Treat Company.

Major companies are launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.

Key Target Audience:

Pet Food manufacturers, suppliers and other stakeholders

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to pet food market

Market research and consulting firms

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Analyst View



3. Global Pet Food Market Overview



4. Australia Pet Food Market Outlook

4.1. Market Size & Forecast

4.1.1. By Value

4.2. Market Share & Forecast

4.2.1. By Pet Type (Dog, Cat, Fish and Others (Birds, Small Mammals, etc.))

4.2.2. By Food Type (Dry, Wet & Others (Treats, Flake & Pellet, Freeze-Dried, etc.))

4.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Supermarket, Pet Shop/ Pet Specialty Shop, butcher and Online)

4.2.4. By Region

4.2.5. By Company



5. Australia Dog Food Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Food Type

5.2.2. By Distribution Channel

5.3. Price Point Analysis



6. Australia Cat Food Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Food Type

6.2.2. By Distribution Channel

6.3. Price Point Analysis



7. Australia Fish Food Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Food Type

7.2.2. By Distribution Channel

7.3. Price Point Analysis



8. Supply Chain Analysis



9. Market Dynamics

9.1. Drivers

9.2. Challenges



10. Market Trends



11. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



12. Australia Economic Profile



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Mars Australia Pty Ltd.

13.2. Nestle Australia Ltd (Purina Pet Care)

13.3. Premier Petfood Company Pty Ltd

13.4. Advanced Pet Care of Australia Pty Ltd

13.5. Real Pet Food Company

13.6. Australian Pet Essentials. Pty Ltd.

13.7. The Complete Pet Company

13.8. Dried & True Pty Ltd

13.9. Hypro Petcare

13.10. Australian Pet Treat Company



14. Strategic Recommendations



