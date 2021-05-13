Worldwide direct air carbon capture technology market size to display upward graph over 2021-2026

Selbyville, Delaware, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliable sources claim that global direct air carbon capture technology industry is reckoned to amass momentous revenues by the year 2026, on account of emphasis among the governments & organization across the world to curb GHG (greenhouse gases) and CO2 emissions.

Apart from the expansion overview, the report studies the worldwide direct air carbon capture technology market with respect to collector gamut, and application landscape. Industry held by these segments, and their contribution of overall remuneration are also elucidated. In addition, insights pertaining to regional market and companies operational in these geographies, with their stake in influencing the market trends are also expounded in the report.

Notably, direct air carbon (DAC) capture technology is employed to collect carbon dioxide from environment and converting it into fuels and other chemicals. The technology is known to enhance environmental condition and avert climate change.

Nations across the globe are aiming to become carbon-neutral by 2050 by achieving net-zero GHG emission which is boosting the demand for DAC capture technology equipment & solutions. Also, adoption across various industry verticals will augment global direct air carbon capture technology market outlook.

Market segmentations:

Based on collector spectrum, the marketplace is divided into more than 10 collectors, and less than 10 collectors. Meanwhile, application spectrum includes food & beverage, enhance oil recovery, agriculture, industrial production, and others.

Expert analysts claim that worldwide direct air carbon capture technology market share from enhanced oil recovery (EOR) application is slated to surge modestly over 2021-2026. The growth is attributed to technology incorporation across energy sector in order to amplify capacity and minimize cost. Moreover, storage of captured CO2 breeds revenue prospects like usage in transportation pipelines in oil & gas facility, hence boosting the market valuation.

Regional outlook

Global direct air carbon capture technology market report analyzes regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East, with focus on nations like Mexico, Canada, United States, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Norway, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, GCC, India, China, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, and South Korea.

Global Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market by Collectors (Revenue, USD, 2016-2026)

More than 10 collectors

Less than 10 collectors

Global Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market by Application (Revenue, USD, 2016-2026)

Enhanced Oil Recovery

Agriculture

Food & Beverage

Industrial Production

Others

Global Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market Regional Terrain (Revenue, USD, 2016-2026)

Asia Pacific

India

China

Vietnam

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

Malaysia

Australia

South Korea

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Norway

Others

Middle East

Nigeria

South Africa

Egypt

GCC

Others

North America

United States

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Global Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market Company Profiles (Revenue, USD, 2016-2026)

Infinitree LLC

Synhelion SA

National Energy Technology Laboratory

Global Thermostat LLC

Soletair Power Oy

Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Climeworks AG

Skytree

Carbon Engineering Ltd.

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Product Definition

1.2. Research Process

1.3. Assumptions

1.4. Market Segmentation

2. Preface

3. Executive Summary

4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market

5. Global Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

5.1. Market Size & Analysis

5.1.1. Market Revenues

5.2. Market Share & Analysis

5.2.1. By Collectors

5.2.1.1. Less than 10 Collectors

5.2.1.2. More than 10 Collectors

5.2.2. By Application

5.2.2.1. Industrial Production

5.2.2.2. Food & Beverages

5.2.2.3. Agriculture

5.2.2.4. Enhance Oil Recovery

5.2.2.5. Others

6. North America Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

6.1. Market Size & Analysis

6.1.1. Market Revenues

6.2. Market Share & Analysis

6.2.1. By Collectors

6.2.2. By Application

6.2.3. By Country

6.2.3.1. The US

6.2.3.2. Canada

6.2.3.3. Mexico

6.3. The US Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

6.3.1. Market Size & Analysis

6.3.1.1. Market Revenues

6.3.2. Market Share & Analysis

6.3.2.1. By Collectors

6.3.2.2. By Application

6.4. Canada Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

6.4.1. Market Size & Analysis

6.4.1.1. Market Revenues

6.4.2. Market Share & Analysis

6.4.2.1. By Collectors

6.4.2.2. By Application

6.5. Mexico Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

6.5.1. Market Size & Analysis

6.5.1.1. Market Revenues

6.5.2. Market Share & Analysis

6.5.2.1. By Collectors

6.5.2.2. By Application

7. South America Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

8. Europe Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

9. Middle East & Africa Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

10. Asia-Pacific Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market Outlook, 2016-2026F

11. Global Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market Trends & Developments

12. Global Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Regulations and Policies

13. Global Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market Dynamics

Carbon Capture and Storage Market Size, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

Global Carbon capture and storage market is anticipated to encounter lucrative growth owing to the rising expansion opportunities across various sectors like oil & gas, power generation, and chemical processing among others. Carbon capture and storage is a technology which is capable of capturing as well as storing carbon dioxide, preventing it from being realized into the atmosphere. It can capture nearly 90% of the carbon dioxide emissions that are produced from use of fossil fuels in the industrial processes like cement production and in electricity generation. Carbon capture and storage with renewable biomass is among the few carbon abatement technologies, which is used in a mode that is carbon negative, actually extracting carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

