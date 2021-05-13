Silvano Fashion Group AS Audited Consolidated Annual Report 2020

English Estonian

At its meeting held on 22 April 2021, the Supervisory Board of Silvano Fashion Group AS approved the consolidated annual report of Silvano Fashion Group AS for the financial year 2020.

The audited consolidated financial statements within the Consolidated Annual Report 2020 and the consolidated financial statements presented in the unaudited consolidated interim financial report for the fourth quarter and 12 months of 2020 have the following differences:

Consolidated statement of financial position:

Consolidated financial statements 2020 Consolidated interim financial report for Q4 and 12 months of 2020 Difference Unrealised exchange rate differences -18 864 -19 748 884 Retained earnings 33 140 34 024 -884

Consolidated income statement:

Consolidated financial statements 2020 Consolidated interim financial report for Q4 and 12 months of 2020 Difference Currency exchange income/(expense) -6 062 -6 172 110 Net finance income/(expenses) -6 490 -6 600 110 Profit before tax 4 055 3 945 110 Income tax expense -2 388 -1 394 -994 Profit for the period 1 667 2 551 -884 Equity holders of the Parent company 1 347 2 231 -884

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income:

Consolidated financial statements 2020 Consolidated interim financial report for Q4 and 12 months of 2020 Difference Profit for the period 1 667 2 551 -884 Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year -3 187 -4 071 884

Consolidated statement of cash flows:

Consolidated financial statements 2020 Consolidated interim financial report for Q4 and 12 months of 2020 Difference Profit for the period 1 667 2 551 -884 Net finance income / costs 450 560 -110 Income tax expense 2 388 1 394 994 Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired 0 -26 26 Net cash flow from investing activities -265 -291 26 Acquisition of non-controlling interests -26 0 -26 Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities -2 003 -2 495 492 Net cash flow from financing activities -2 134 -2 600 466 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held -129 363 -492

The changes in the consolidated statement of financial position, the consolidated income statement and the consolidated statement of comprehensive income that also affect the consolidated statement of cash flows are related to an adjusting entry that was made with the purpose of ensuring conformity between the accounting policies of the Group’s subsidiary (which are consistent with the accounting standards of the subsidiary's country of residence) and the Group’s accounting policies which are in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted in European Union. In particular, the change is related to interpretation of IFRIC 23.

In addition, there are 2 changes in the consolidated statement of cash flows. One of them relates to an incorrectly named line item (Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired) in the interim report, which has been renamed in the consolidated annual report (Acquisition of non-controlling interests) and reclassified from investment activities to financial activities. Another change relates to the effects of exchange rate fluctuations, which were erroneously included within the payment of principal portion of lease liabilities in the consolidated interim report.

The audited consolidated annual report for 2020 of Silvano Fashion Group AS is available on the websites of Nasdaq Baltic www.nasdaqbaltic.com and SFG www.silvanofashion.com .