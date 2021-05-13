Silvano Fashion Group AS Audited Consolidated Annual Report 2020

At its meeting held on 22 April 2021, the Supervisory Board of Silvano Fashion Group AS approved the consolidated annual report of Silvano Fashion Group AS for the financial year 2020.
The audited consolidated financial statements within the Consolidated Annual Report 2020 and the consolidated financial statements presented in the unaudited consolidated interim financial report for the fourth quarter and 12 months of 2020 have the following differences:
Consolidated statement of financial position:
|Consolidated financial statements 2020
|Consolidated interim financial report for Q4 and 12 months of 2020
|Difference
|Unrealised exchange rate differences
|-18 864
|-19 748
|884
|Retained earnings
|33 140
|34 024
|-884
Consolidated income statement:
|Consolidated financial statements 2020
|Consolidated interim financial report for Q4 and 12 months of 2020
|Difference
|Currency exchange income/(expense)
|-6 062
|-6 172
|110
|Net finance income/(expenses)
|-6 490
|-6 600
|110
|Profit before tax
|4 055
|3 945
|110
|Income tax expense
|-2 388
|-1 394
|-994
|Profit for the period
|1 667
|2 551
|-884
|Equity holders of the Parent company
|1 347
|2 231
|-884
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income:
|Consolidated financial statements 2020
|Consolidated interim financial report for Q4 and 12 months of 2020
|Difference
|Profit for the period
|1 667
|2 551
|-884
|Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year
|-3 187
|-4 071
|884
Consolidated statement of cash flows:
|Consolidated financial statements 2020
|Consolidated interim financial report for Q4 and 12 months of 2020
|Difference
|Profit for the period
|1 667
|2 551
|-884
|Net finance income / costs
|450
|560
|-110
|Income tax expense
|2 388
|1 394
|994
|Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired
|0
|-26
|26
|Net cash flow from investing activities
|-265
|-291
|26
|Acquisition of non-controlling interests
|-26
|0
|-26
|Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities
|-2 003
|-2 495
|492
|Net cash flow from financing activities
|-2 134
|-2 600
|466
|Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held
|-129
|363
|-492
The changes in the consolidated statement of financial position, the consolidated income statement and the consolidated statement of comprehensive income that also affect the consolidated statement of cash flows are related to an adjusting entry that was made with the purpose of ensuring conformity between the accounting policies of the Group’s subsidiary (which are consistent with the accounting standards of the subsidiary's country of residence) and the Group’s accounting policies which are in compliance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted in European Union. In particular, the change is related to interpretation of IFRIC 23.
In addition, there are 2 changes in the consolidated statement of cash flows. One of them relates to an incorrectly named line item (Acquisition of subsidiary net of cash acquired) in the interim report, which has been renamed in the consolidated annual report (Acquisition of non-controlling interests) and reclassified from investment activities to financial activities. Another change relates to the effects of exchange rate fluctuations, which were erroneously included within the payment of principal portion of lease liabilities in the consolidated interim report.
The audited consolidated annual report for 2020 of Silvano Fashion Group AS is available on the websites of Nasdaq Baltic www.nasdaqbaltic.com and SFG www.silvanofashion.com.
