India Candy Markets Report 2021: Market was Valued $1.64 Billion in 2020 and is Forecast to Grow at CAGR of 15.40%, to Reach $3.66 Billion by 2026

Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Candy Market, By Type (Sugar Candy, Chocolate Candy & Gum Candy), By Organized Vs Unorganized, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2016-FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Indian Candy Market was valued USD 1643.64 Million in value terms in FY2020 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of 15.40% in value terms to reach USD 3661.68 Million by FY2026.
The Indian Candy Market is witnessing consistent growth, owing to increasing disposable incomes bringing brand consciousness and inclination towards imported products, and growing organised retail and e-commerce channels along with robust supply chain networks. Moreover, factors such as rising population, emergence of premium candy segments, and entry of foreign players are further fuelling the candy market in India.
Indians like to celebrate festivals by gifting sweets. Moreover, today's generation prefer candies as an alternative and they start relishing it at a pretty young age. While the West may be more calorie conscious, the Indian kids start off by indulging in all sorts of sugar boiled candies. No wonder, the candy industry is one of the synchronized and well-developed sectors among other sectors in the country.
Post 2008 recession, the candy production has experienced rapid growth, on account of continuously changing lifestyle and economical development in the country. Today, India has become an attractive destination for investments and several large multinational companies are entering the market. This has resulted in gradual transformation of a commodity market into a branded products market, being dominated by multinational companies.
The Indian Candy Market can be segregated based on type, organized vs unorganized and region. The most dominant segment in the country is sugar candy, due to continuous launch of innovative products supported by aggressive branding. The adoption of premium chocolate candies as gifts on festivals and functions is also growing considerably in the country due to marketing and awareness of chocolate candies as a product by indulgence rather than impulse product.
The Indian Candy Market has also been segmented into organized and unorganized sector. In FY2026, organized sector accounted for a majority share in the Indian Candy Market; however, the unorganized sector is expected to decline during the forecast period.
Perfetti Van Melle India Private Limited, Parle Products Private Limited, ITC Limited, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited, Nestle India Limited, DS Group Private Limited, Mars International India Private Limited, Lotte India Corporation Limited, Hershey India Private Limited, and Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Limited are some of the companies operating in the candy market of India.
Key Target Audience:
- Manufacturers, distributors and end-users
- Market research and consulting firms
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums, and alliances related to candy
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: FY2016-FY2019
- Base Year: FY2020
- Estimated Year: FY2021
- Forecast Period: FY2022-FY2026
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Candy Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Global Candy Market Overview
6. India Candy Market Outlook
6.1. India Candy Production
6.2. Market Size & Forecast
6.2.1. By Value & Volume
6.3. Market Share & Forecast
6.3.1. By Type (Sugar Candy, Chocolate Candy and Gum Candy)
6.3.2. By Organized Vs. Unorganized
6.3.3. By Region
6.3.4. By Company
6.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Type and Region)
7. India Sugar Candy Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value & Volume
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Product Type (Hard Boiled, Center Filled, Panned, Lozenges, Lollipops, and Jellies)
7.2.2. By Region
7.2.3. By Packaging Size
7.3. Pricing Analysis
8. India Chocolate Candy Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value & Volume
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Product Type (Plain, Center Filled, Panned, Lollipops)
8.2.2. By Region
8.2.3. By Packaging Size
8.3. Pricing Analysis
9. India Gum Candy Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value & Volume
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Product Type (Plain, Center Filled, Lollipops)
9.2.2. By Region
9.2.3. By Packaging Size
9.3. Pricing Analysis
10. Supply Chain Analysis
11. Import & Export Analysis
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape
15. India Economic Profile
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Competition Matrix
16.2. Company Profiles
16.2.1. Perfetti Van Melle India Private Limited
16.2.2. Parle Products Private Limited
16.2.3. ITC Limited
16.2.4. Mondelez India Foods Private Limited
16.2.5. Nestle India Limited
16.2.6. DS Group Private Limited
16.2.7. Mars International India Private Limited
16.2.8. Lotte India Corporation Limited
16.2.9. Hershey India Private Limited
16.2.10. Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Limited
17. Strategic Recommendations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pkbduj