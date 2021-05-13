India Candy Markets Report 2021: Market was Valued $1.64 Billion in 2020 and is Forecast to Grow at CAGR of 15.40%, to Reach $3.66 Billion by 2026

Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Candy Market, By Type (Sugar Candy, Chocolate Candy & Gum Candy), By Organized Vs Unorganized, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, FY2016-FY2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Candy Market was valued USD 1643.64 Million in value terms in FY2020 and is forecast to grow at CAGR of 15.40% in value terms to reach USD 3661.68 Million by FY2026.

The Indian Candy Market is witnessing consistent growth, owing to increasing disposable incomes bringing brand consciousness and inclination towards imported products, and growing organised retail and e-commerce channels along with robust supply chain networks. Moreover, factors such as rising population, emergence of premium candy segments, and entry of foreign players are further fuelling the candy market in India.



Indians like to celebrate festivals by gifting sweets. Moreover, today's generation prefer candies as an alternative and they start relishing it at a pretty young age. While the West may be more calorie conscious, the Indian kids start off by indulging in all sorts of sugar boiled candies. No wonder, the candy industry is one of the synchronized and well-developed sectors among other sectors in the country.

Post 2008 recession, the candy production has experienced rapid growth, on account of continuously changing lifestyle and economical development in the country. Today, India has become an attractive destination for investments and several large multinational companies are entering the market. This has resulted in gradual transformation of a commodity market into a branded products market, being dominated by multinational companies.



The Indian Candy Market can be segregated based on type, organized vs unorganized and region. The most dominant segment in the country is sugar candy, due to continuous launch of innovative products supported by aggressive branding. The adoption of premium chocolate candies as gifts on festivals and functions is also growing considerably in the country due to marketing and awareness of chocolate candies as a product by indulgence rather than impulse product.

The Indian Candy Market has also been segmented into organized and unorganized sector. In FY2026, organized sector accounted for a majority share in the Indian Candy Market; however, the unorganized sector is expected to decline during the forecast period.



Perfetti Van Melle India Private Limited, Parle Products Private Limited, ITC Limited, Mondelez India Foods Private Limited, Nestle India Limited, DS Group Private Limited, Mars International India Private Limited, Lotte India Corporation Limited, Hershey India Private Limited, and Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Limited are some of the companies operating in the candy market of India.

Key Target Audience:

Manufacturers, distributors and end-users

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums, and alliances related to candy

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2016-FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022-FY2026

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Candy Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Global Candy Market Overview



6. India Candy Market Outlook

6.1. India Candy Production

6.2. Market Size & Forecast

6.2.1. By Value & Volume

6.3. Market Share & Forecast

6.3.1. By Type (Sugar Candy, Chocolate Candy and Gum Candy)

6.3.2. By Organized Vs. Unorganized

6.3.3. By Region

6.3.4. By Company

6.4. Market Attractiveness Index (By Type and Region)



7. India Sugar Candy Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Product Type (Hard Boiled, Center Filled, Panned, Lozenges, Lollipops, and Jellies)

7.2.2. By Region

7.2.3. By Packaging Size

7.3. Pricing Analysis



8. India Chocolate Candy Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Product Type (Plain, Center Filled, Panned, Lollipops)

8.2.2. By Region

8.2.3. By Packaging Size

8.3. Pricing Analysis



9. India Gum Candy Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value & Volume

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Product Type (Plain, Center Filled, Lollipops)

9.2.2. By Region

9.2.3. By Packaging Size

9.3. Pricing Analysis



10. Supply Chain Analysis



11. Import & Export Analysis



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Policy & Regulatory Landscape



15. India Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Competition Matrix

16.2. Company Profiles

16.2.1. Perfetti Van Melle India Private Limited

16.2.2. Parle Products Private Limited

16.2.3. ITC Limited

16.2.4. Mondelez India Foods Private Limited

16.2.5. Nestle India Limited

16.2.6. DS Group Private Limited

16.2.7. Mars International India Private Limited

16.2.8. Lotte India Corporation Limited

16.2.9. Hershey India Private Limited

16.2.10. Ravalgaon Sugar Farm Limited



17. Strategic Recommendations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pkbduj