India Preschool Markets Report 2021-2026 Featuring Zee Learn, S.K. Educations, Shemrock Group of Preschools, Hello Kids Education, Educomp Solutions & Eurokids International

The "India Preschool Market by Age Group (Less Than 2 Years, 2-4 Years, 4-6 years), by Location (Standalone, School Premises and Office Premises), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" report
The Indian Preschool Market was valued at USD 2.93 Billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.04% over the next five years.
Rising urbanization, increase in female workforce, and increasing penetration of preschools in the country is expected to aid the overall growth of preschools sector. As of 2016, only around 17% of children in the age group of 1.5-4 years enrolled in preschools in India. However, with a greater thrust on education and increasing awareness about the necessity of quality preschool education, the penetration level is set to rise, which is anticipated to result in the growth of the preschool industry.
Increase in the numbers of working women and men and having less time to spare for the children education is benefitting the preschool industry. Also, providing a common platform to children coming from all fields and disadvantaged families and environment is a major factor affecting the growth of the preschool market. Willingness of Indian parents to spend more for the better education of their ward and increasing number of nuclear families are fueling the growth of the market.
The major players operating in the Indian Preschool Market are Zee Learn Limited, S.K. Educations Pvt. Ltd., Shemrock Group of Preschools, Hello Kids Education India Pvt. Ltd, Educomp Solutions Ltd, Eurokids International Private Limited and others. Preschool facilities in tier 2 and 3 cities are partnering with corporations which is anticipated to positively influence the growth of the market.
Key Target Audience:
- India Preschool Institutes
- Associations, organizations, associations and alliances related to Preschool
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Research organizations and consulting companies
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: FY2016-FY2019
- Base Year: FY2020
- Estimated Year: FY2021
- Forecast Period: FY2022-FY2026
Report Scope:
In this report, the Indian Preschool market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
Market, by Age Group:
- Less Than 2 Years
- 2-4 Years
- 4-6 Years
Market, by Location:
- Standalone
- School Premises
- Office Premises
Market, by Geography:
- North Region
- East Region
- West Region
- South Region
Market, by Leading City:
- Delhi-NCR
- Bengaluru
- Hyderabad
- Chennai
- Mumbai
- Kolkata
- Rest of India
Companies Mentioned
- Zee Learn Limited
- S.K. Educations Pvt. Ltd.
- Shemrock Group of Preschools
- Hello Kids Education India Pvt. Ltd
- Educomp Solutions Ltd
- Eurokids International Private Limited
https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ddqpzg