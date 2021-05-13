India Preschool Markets Report 2021-2026 Featuring Zee Learn, S.K. Educations, Shemrock Group of Preschools, Hello Kids Education, Educomp Solutions & Eurokids International

Dublin, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Preschool Market by Age Group (Less Than 2 Years, 2-4 Years, 4-6 years), by Location (Standalone, School Premises and Office Premises), Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Indian Preschool Market was valued at USD 2.93 Billion in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.04% over the next five years.

Rising urbanization, increase in female workforce, and increasing penetration of preschools in the country is expected to aid the overall growth of preschools sector. As of 2016, only around 17% of children in the age group of 1.5-4 years enrolled in preschools in India. However, with a greater thrust on education and increasing awareness about the necessity of quality preschool education, the penetration level is set to rise, which is anticipated to result in the growth of the preschool industry.



Increase in the numbers of working women and men and having less time to spare for the children education is benefitting the preschool industry. Also, providing a common platform to children coming from all fields and disadvantaged families and environment is a major factor affecting the growth of the preschool market. Willingness of Indian parents to spend more for the better education of their ward and increasing number of nuclear families are fueling the growth of the market.



The major players operating in the Indian Preschool Market are Zee Learn Limited, S.K. Educations Pvt. Ltd., Shemrock Group of Preschools, Hello Kids Education India Pvt. Ltd, Educomp Solutions Ltd, Eurokids International Private Limited and others. Preschool facilities in tier 2 and 3 cities are partnering with corporations which is anticipated to positively influence the growth of the market.

Key Target Audience:

India Preschool Institutes

Associations, organizations, associations and alliances related to Preschool

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: FY2016-FY2019

Base Year: FY2020

Estimated Year: FY2021

Forecast Period: FY2022-FY2026

Report Scope:



In this report, the Indian Preschool market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Market, by Age Group:

Less Than 2 Years

2-4 Years

4-6 Years

Market, by Location:

Standalone

School Premises

Office Premises

Market, by Geography:

North Region

East Region

West Region

South Region

Market, by Leading City:

Delhi-NCR

Bengaluru

Hyderabad

Chennai

Mumbai

Kolkata

Rest of India

Companies Mentioned

Zee Learn Limited

S.K. Educations Pvt. Ltd.

Shemrock Group of Preschools

Hello Kids Education India Pvt. Ltd

Educomp Solutions Ltd

Eurokids International Private Limited

