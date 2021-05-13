Urodynamic Equipment Market to reach US $517.6 million by 2028 - Global Insights on Key Trends, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Strategic Initiatives, Growth Drivers, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global urodynamic equipment market is growing at a CAGR of 6.6%. Rising prevalence of diseases such as benign prostatic hypertrophy, bladder cancer, neurogenic bladder dysfunction, overactive bladder and technological advancements in urodynamic equipment’s are some of the factors driving the growth of the global urodynamic equipment market.

Adroit Market Research report on global urodynamic equipment market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2051

The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global urodynamic equipment market have been studied in detail.

Urodynamic tests, or Urodynamic studies (UDS), diagnose problems with the way the bladder, sphincters, and urethra work. There are many parts to a full UDS that help find out if there is a problem and what is causing symptoms.

The global urodynamic equipment market is categorized based on type, application and end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into uroflowmetry equipment, cystometry, ambulatory urodynamic systems, electromyographs, video urodynamic systems and urodynamic consumables. The uroflowmetry segment dominated the market in 2020.

North America dominated the market for urodynamic equipment in 2020, while Asia Pacific is set to grow at a highest CAGR due to unmet patient needs. Key players of the global urodynamic equipment market include Covidien plc, Albyn Medical S.L., Medical Measurement Systems B.V., C. R. Bard, Inc., American Medical Systems, Inc., HealthTronics, Inc., CooperSurgical, Inc., LABORIE, Verathon, Inc. among others.

Browse Complete Report with Table of Contents @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/urodynamic-equipment-market

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Outlook

5. Urodynamic Equipment Market by Type, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

6. Urodynamic Equipment Market by Application, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

7. Urodynamic Equipment Market by End User, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

8. Urodynamic equipment Market by Region, 2018-2028 (USD Million)

9. Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2051

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.